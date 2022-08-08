ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 5

Related
akronjewishnews.com

Jewish leaders sign onto Ohio ‘heartbeat law’ challenge

Jewish leaders throughout Ohio have filed an amicus brief supporting a legal challenge to Senate Bill 23, Ohio’s so-called Fetal Heartbeat Act. The brief, filed July 25 with Ohio Supreme Court by Stephanie Chmiel of Thompson Hine LLP of Columbus, challenges Senate Bill 23 on the grounds that it violates Ohioans’ right to freedom of religion. The group of Jewish and other religious leaders signing onto the brief included more than two dozen Ohio rabbis, three cantors, one temple, the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland, the Ohio Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism as well as two Christian organizations and several ministers.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Indiana State
City
Kansas, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Republican leaders tax Ohioans with costly second primary for rigged Statehouse districts

To market members of the Grand Old Party as money-saving, by-the-book, principled conservatives must be a Herculean task in Ohio. Especially after state Republican officials blew a giant hole in their party brand with an election held for no good reason last Tuesday. Their part deux primary — that nobody knew about — destroyed any […] The post Republican leaders tax Ohioans with costly second primary for rigged Statehouse districts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

As the school year begins, calls for book bans begin to accelerate in Ohio

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. With the culture war surrounding Critical Race Theory in full force in […] The post As the school year begins, calls for book bans begin to accelerate in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WOUB

Southeast Ohio schools navigate a nationwide shortage of teachers

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Athens City Schools are fully staffed on all teacher positions for the upcoming school year, but getting there was not easy. “This has been the most difficult summer we’ve ever had in regards to filling all the positions,” Superintendent Tom Gibbs said. Schools...
ATHENS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Nan Whaley
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Attorney General sues garage door company that failed to deliver

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued the owners of a garage door company alleging that they accepted nearly $182,000 in down payments from consumers but provided no doors or other service. The lawsuit, filed today in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, contends that Matthew Petroff,...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Pro Choice#The U S Supreme Court#Republicans
sciotopost.com

Field Reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

OHIO – Below is a collection of field reports from officers stationed all over Ohio, some in Southern Ohio. In July, State Wildlife Officer Jade Heizer, assigned to Fairfield County, and Wildlife Officer Supervisor Tony Zerkle received complaints about five coyote carcasses that had been dumped in a tributary of Clear Creek. While there is no closed season or bag limit on coyotes in Ohio, dumping and litter laws state that nothing of an unsightly or unsanitary nature may be dumped on the banks of or in the waters of the state. The officers issued misdemeanor summonses to two individuals for the incident.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Cleveland.com

Kansas vote on abortion issue could reverberate in Ohio as pols weigh action here: Thomas Suddes

The earthquake that shook Kansas Tuesday may generate aftershocks in Ohio, something Ohio pols, especially in the General Assembly, are sure to feel. Kansans voted 59% to 41% to maintain access to abortion there. That was the first statewide test of voter reaction to the Supreme Court’s June 24 Dobbs decision. The ruling overthrew the court’s 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide.
KANSAS STATE
wosu.org

First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities

Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy