Ohio politicians sound off on the Donald Trump raid without a clue as to the evidence: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Politicians were quick to weigh in with judgment on the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Monday, either claiming it’s a witch hunt or evidence of criminality -- depending on where they land on the political spectrum. We’re talking about the importance...
akronjewishnews.com
Jewish leaders sign onto Ohio ‘heartbeat law’ challenge
Jewish leaders throughout Ohio have filed an amicus brief supporting a legal challenge to Senate Bill 23, Ohio’s so-called Fetal Heartbeat Act. The brief, filed July 25 with Ohio Supreme Court by Stephanie Chmiel of Thompson Hine LLP of Columbus, challenges Senate Bill 23 on the grounds that it violates Ohioans’ right to freedom of religion. The group of Jewish and other religious leaders signing onto the brief included more than two dozen Ohio rabbis, three cantors, one temple, the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland, the Ohio Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism as well as two Christian organizations and several ministers.
WSYX ABC6
Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
Ohio’s gerrymandered legislature draws unfavorable national media attention
COLUMBUS, Ohio—It’s no secret in Ohio how Republicans have used some of the largest legislative majorities in state history to pass a litany of socially conservative bills in recent years, including measures to loosen gun-control rules and restrict abortion. Now, the Ohio General Assembly is getting some unflattering...
Republican leaders tax Ohioans with costly second primary for rigged Statehouse districts
To market members of the Grand Old Party as money-saving, by-the-book, principled conservatives must be a Herculean task in Ohio. Especially after state Republican officials blew a giant hole in their party brand with an election held for no good reason last Tuesday. Their part deux primary — that nobody knew about — destroyed any […] The post Republican leaders tax Ohioans with costly second primary for rigged Statehouse districts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Amid patchwork of abortion enforcement in Ohio, advocates turn up the heat on local prosecutors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Republicans who control the Ohio legislature promise a near total abortion ban is coming to the state, though enforcement of it will be mostly left to city and county prosecutors – many of whom have already pledged not to pursue abortion crimes. This is creating...
As the school year begins, calls for book bans begin to accelerate in Ohio
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. With the culture war surrounding Critical Race Theory in full force in […] The post As the school year begins, calls for book bans begin to accelerate in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WOUB
Southeast Ohio schools navigate a nationwide shortage of teachers
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Athens City Schools are fully staffed on all teacher positions for the upcoming school year, but getting there was not easy. “This has been the most difficult summer we’ve ever had in regards to filling all the positions,” Superintendent Tom Gibbs said. Schools...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Attorney General sues garage door company that failed to deliver
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued the owners of a garage door company alleging that they accepted nearly $182,000 in down payments from consumers but provided no doors or other service. The lawsuit, filed today in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, contends that Matthew Petroff,...
wvxu.org
Amid divisive Kentucky politics, natural disaster recovery seen as a bipartisan moment
The loud thwack of hammers, the whirr of drills and the sticky, humid air fill a soon-to-be cabin in western Kentucky as volunteers work in the summer heat, building transitional housing for survivors of last year’s tornado outbreak in the region. Camp Graves – a nonprofit started earlier this...
Medical Marijuana Costs Less in Ohio Compared to Its Neighbors According to a Recent Survey
In order to determine how costs in Ohio actually compare, the Ohio Medical Cannabis Industry Association (OMCIA) recently conducted a study of state-published pricing data across adjacent states with medical marijuana programs.
Which NE Ohio schools are facing a teacher shortage
From large urban districts like Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown, to smaller rural districts, the search for qualified teachers has been rough this year.
Why Dolly Parton regularly visited Cleveland in her youth
Dolly Parton visited Columbus on Tuesday to support her Imagination Library program.
wvxu.org
Unfilled records requests hide the full story behind Ohio’s utility corruption scandal
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine knew critics questioned whether the former FirstEnergy nuclear plants really needed House Bill 6’s $1.1 billion bailout. But Sam Randazzo, chair of the state’s regulatory commission at the time, assured DeWine the plants couldn’t otherwise cover their costs. DeWine signed the nuclear and coal bailout bill into law in July 2019.
Report: Many of Ohio’s most popular jobs don’t pay enough to afford rent
DAYTON — Working a minimum wage job can no longer get you the apartment of your choice, data from a new report suggests. The fair market rent for a two bedroom apartment is almost $900 in Ohio, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The coalition said in...
sciotopost.com
Field Reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers
OHIO – Below is a collection of field reports from officers stationed all over Ohio, some in Southern Ohio. In July, State Wildlife Officer Jade Heizer, assigned to Fairfield County, and Wildlife Officer Supervisor Tony Zerkle received complaints about five coyote carcasses that had been dumped in a tributary of Clear Creek. While there is no closed season or bag limit on coyotes in Ohio, dumping and litter laws state that nothing of an unsightly or unsanitary nature may be dumped on the banks of or in the waters of the state. The officers issued misdemeanor summonses to two individuals for the incident.
JD Vance event confusion: Owner of venue says it ‘will not be happening’ there
“We’re not available next Friday, August 19. We have other commitments,” said Joe Rzonsa, owner of Boardman’s Blue Wolf Restaurant and the operator of the Maronite Center. “(St. Maron’s Church) is having a festival there that’s going to occupy the entire property.”
Kansas vote on abortion issue could reverberate in Ohio as pols weigh action here: Thomas Suddes
The earthquake that shook Kansas Tuesday may generate aftershocks in Ohio, something Ohio pols, especially in the General Assembly, are sure to feel. Kansans voted 59% to 41% to maintain access to abortion there. That was the first statewide test of voter reaction to the Supreme Court’s June 24 Dobbs decision. The ruling overthrew the court’s 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide.
Lawsuits: Group deciding how to distribute millions in Ohio opioid settlement money violated open-meetings, public-records law
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The OneOhio Recovery Foundation Board, set up to decide how distribute hundreds of millions of dollars of opioid settlement money, is refusing to divulge records or allow the public to attend meetings, according to lawsuits filed by a drug policy reform group. The lawsuits, filed by Harm Reduction...
wosu.org
First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities
Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
