5 Traits of Successful Remote Teams

Remote work remains in the spotlight even though the pandemic is slowly dying down. While remote work was thought to be only a temporary thing, it became new trend companies implement to attract new talents all over the globe. However, those who didn't have previous experience in such a work environment may still be struggling to manage their employees successfully.

Some teams are certainly more successful working from home than others. This leaves managers wondering what is their secret. Since remote work is here to stay, here are 5 traits of prosperous remote teams.

1. Focusing on results

One of the biggest fears for managers and team leaders when it comes to remote work is productivity. Working from home provided employees with more freedom, which could lead to slacking off! To prevent that, they focused more on time spent by the computer than on actual productivity. So, instead of measuring log-in time, measure results!

Focusing on results is quite easy if you do it correctly. Set attainable goals for the teams and a certain deadline they need to achieve them. On top of that, individual targets are also the way to go. Common goals encourage teamwork and lead to improved collaboration, while individual objectives keep your staff motivated and ready to work.

2. Virtual company culture

Success is a complex phenomenon that heavily depends on the culture of your company. Even though toxic environments can also produce great results, teams that come from healthy and supportive surroundings are the winners. So, how can you create a virtual company culture that conveys your mission and vision in the best way possible?

Firstly, lead by example. Model the behavior you want to see in your workers. Secondly, make rules, boundaries, and goals clear to everyone. Use simple language and highlight the essential values for your business. In the end, don't neglect what your employees want. Listening to them and allowing them to take part in culture forming makes it so much better!

3. Adaptability and flexibility

During the covid19 lockdowns, we have learned that adaptability is one of the greatest features we should nurture. Sadly, not everyone can adapt quickly. While various people differently react to the change, we can help them become more flexible in the remote environment. How is that possible?

Believe it or not, flexibility and adaptation can be learned over time. Offer your employees the possibility to arrange their own working hours, integrate their job into their personal lives, and create schedules to their liking. Even though short meetings should be arranged in advance, allowing flexibility is what counts. After all, not all of us are productive at the same time!

4. Open communication

All successful teams have one thing in common: fantastic communication! When it comes to in-team communication, things can get a little tricky if we have people with different communication styles. On top of that, culture and backgrounds play a significant role there as well! So, how can you encourage open communication no matter the diversity of the team?

For instance, Facebook came up with a great solution that offers members of teams all over the world the to communicate, stay informed and scroll through the inexhaustible source of content. However, if you'd prefer something more secure and professional, consider Workplace by Facebook alternatives . Such platforms connect employees allowing them to freely speak up and share their opinion with colleagues. Open communication at its finest!

5. Desire to improve

One of the frequently forgotten traits of successful teams is the desire to improve. What is meant by that? Teams that are willing to try out new methodologies, attend courses and training, as well as continuously improve their skills tend to be more successful than those who don’t. How can you motivate them for such accomplishments?

Sadly, some employees are more open and prone to various improvements than others. However, what you can do is motivate them by sparking an interest in the specialization. If that doesn't work, external motivators such as small rewards can do a magnificent job. In the end, you can always hire people who are more willing to invest time in knowledge and improvements.

Final thoughts

As we previously mentioned, success is a complex term that can be achieved in various ways. However, if you gather all successful teams in one place, you’ll find these 5 traits in all of them. The best part is that these traits are totally trainable and teachable. So, what is your excuse for running a less lucrative team?!