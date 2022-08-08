ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

5 Traits of Successful Remote Teams

Andre Oentoro
Andre Oentoro
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3znMNn_0h8lKnEv00
image

Remote work remains in the spotlight even though the pandemic is slowly dying down. While remote work was thought to be only a temporary thing, it became new trend companies implement to attract new talents all over the globe. However, those who didn't have previous experience in such a work environment may still be struggling to manage their employees successfully.

Some teams are certainly more successful working from home than others. This leaves managers wondering what is their secret. Since remote work is here to stay, here are 5 traits of prosperous remote teams.

1. Focusing on results

One of the biggest fears for managers and team leaders when it comes to remote work is productivity. Working from home provided employees with more freedom, which could lead to slacking off! To prevent that, they focused more on time spent by the computer than on actual productivity. So, instead of measuring log-in time, measure results!

Focusing on results is quite easy if you do it correctly. Set attainable goals for the teams and a certain deadline they need to achieve them. On top of that, individual targets are also the way to go. Common goals encourage teamwork and lead to improved collaboration, while individual objectives keep your staff motivated and ready to work.

2. Virtual company culture

Success is a complex phenomenon that heavily depends on the culture of your company. Even though toxic environments can also produce great results, teams that come from healthy and supportive surroundings are the winners. So, how can you create a virtual company culture that conveys your mission and vision in the best way possible?

Firstly, lead by example. Model the behavior you want to see in your workers. Secondly, make rules, boundaries, and goals clear to everyone. Use simple language and highlight the essential values for your business. In the end, don't neglect what your employees want. Listening to them and allowing them to take part in culture forming makes it so much better!

3. Adaptability and flexibility

During the covid19 lockdowns, we have learned that adaptability is one of the greatest features we should nurture. Sadly, not everyone can adapt quickly. While various people differently react to the change, we can help them become more flexible in the remote environment. How is that possible?

Believe it or not, flexibility and adaptation can be learned over time. Offer your employees the possibility to arrange their own working hours, integrate their job into their personal lives, and create schedules to their liking. Even though short meetings should be arranged in advance, allowing flexibility is what counts. After all, not all of us are productive at the same time!

4. Open communication

All successful teams have one thing in common: fantastic communication! When it comes to in-team communication, things can get a little tricky if we have people with different communication styles. On top of that, culture and backgrounds play a significant role there as well! So, how can you encourage open communication no matter the diversity of the team?

For instance, Facebook came up with a great solution that offers members of teams all over the world the to communicate, stay informed and scroll through the inexhaustible source of content. However, if you'd prefer something more secure and professional, consider Workplace by Facebook alternatives. Such platforms connect employees allowing them to freely speak up and share their opinion with colleagues. Open communication at its finest!

5. Desire to improve

One of the frequently forgotten traits of successful teams is the desire to improve. What is meant by that? Teams that are willing to try out new methodologies, attend courses and training, as well as continuously improve their skills tend to be more successful than those who don’t. How can you motivate them for such accomplishments?

Sadly, some employees are more open and prone to various improvements than others. However, what you can do is motivate them by sparking an interest in the specialization. If that doesn't work, external motivators such as small rewards can do a magnificent job. In the end, you can always hire people who are more willing to invest time in knowledge and improvements.

Final thoughts

As we previously mentioned, success is a complex term that can be achieved in various ways. However, if you gather all successful teams in one place, you’ll find these 5 traits in all of them. The best part is that these traits are totally trainable and teachable. So, what is your excuse for running a less lucrative team?!

Comments / 0

Related
Andre Oentoro

What Are Employees Looking For In A Workplace Today?

If you have a job advertisement that isn’t gaining much attention, then it could be that you’re failing to provide employees with a workplace that meets their needs. In any recruiting situation, the employer often needs to impress the employee also. After all, changing jobs every few years started to become increasingly common in 2017, and the times haven’t changed much since. You need your employees to stick around as much as possible.
JOBS
Andre Oentoro

6 Steps To Creating a Successful Financial Plan for Yourself

The structure is necessary for success, and solid plans allow you to determine your priorities, organize yourself more efficiently, and easily track the progress you’ve made thus far. This is especially true when it comes to personal finances, as good planning could truly make or break your future. As long as your financial plan is smart, you will be able to save some necessary cash, afford the things you truly want and achieve important long-term goals. From evaluating your income to retirement savings, here are some of the most crucial steps you need to take when creating a solid personal financial plan for a more secure future:
PERSONAL FINANCE
Andre Oentoro

How Can Startups Win the Battle For the Best Tech Talent?

Although young companies are driven by their mission, they don't always survive the fierce competition. A tight budget and lack of professionals on the team are common reasons for failure. And if most entrepreneurs succeed in raising funds, they forget how crucial it is to hire the right people. Recruiting software helps organizations hire people for open positions.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Remote Work#Business Industry#Linus Business#Success
Fatherly

What Is The Ideal Age Gap For A Happy Marriage?

A young, attractive spouse won’t make you happy in the long run, according to a new study. Researchers found that the thrill of a wide age gap tends to wear off within a decade, leaving mismatched couples unprepared for marital bliss. The perfect fling might be half your age — but the perfect life partner probably is not.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Andre Oentoro

Creative Trends Applied To Digital Marketing In 2022

Social Media plays a significant role in digital marketing. It has become a common way for people to connect with friends and engage with communities. It is not uncommon for business owners to promote their products or services on social media to connect with this large online audience. That said, digital marketing trends are constantly changing which means marketing strategies need to be specific in order to achieve business goals.
ECONOMY
Andre Oentoro

How to Choose Outsourcing Company

Development team vector created by vectorjuice - www.freepik.com. Having an in-house IT department may not provide your business with all the necessary tech solutions and programming languages. Outsourcing contractors can perfectly complement that.
ECONOMY
Andre Oentoro

How To Prepare a Viral Content Marketing Strategy: The Ultimate Guide for Everyone

You must be coming across tons of viral videos on Instagram or Facebook every day. These videos are quite “contagious” in the sense that they grow on consumer minds in a way that does not let them get rid of them. Whether it's a personal trainer engaging in an amazing feat or a funny kid video, one might think why is this video so intriguing? Why is it everywhere on my feed? Why can’t I let go of it?Well the answer to these is a killer viral marketing strategy that goes behind the ideation of the videos. It is every advertiser’s dream today to make their brand’s content go “viral”. For the ones who don’t understand, viral marketing is a variant of business strategy that is devised to promote a product, service, or an idea. This blog will give you a comprehensive view of what a viral marketing strategy is and everything else you need to know about it.Here are the topics we will cover ahead:
INSTAGRAM
Andre Oentoro

Top 7 Local SEO Trends 2022

Search illustration vector created by storyset - www.freepik.com. The world of digital marketing is in a constant state of change. Search engines improve, their algorithms are updated, and new platforms keep popping up. In an effort to maintain a competitive advantage, you need to stay on top of these tendencies and change your SEO strategy accordingly. This is true for local SEO as well, but this aspect might be a bit more difficult as optimizing for local search also means ensuring your business can be found for several locations. To make this process a bit simpler, here are some of the most important local SEO trends you should follow in 2022:
GOOGLE
Andre Oentoro

Using a Sales Incentive Program as Your Business Marketing Strategy

Analyze vector created by pch.vector - www.freepik.com. When you’ve built a business offering exciting products, linking up with professional distributors and other sales channel partners could be your road to success. The relationships you cultivate with channel partners can play a critical role in more than selling your products — they can help you market your business effectively towards a stronger brand position.
ECONOMY
Andre Oentoro

Best Social Media Advertising Tips for Businesses of All Types

If you're a business owner, then you know how important it is to have a strong social media presence. Businesses in all sorts of products are using social media for quality traffic. No matter what businesses you are selling, you can find potential customers on social media. These days, most people get their information from social media channels, so it's essential that your business be represented there. Here we will discuss some of the best social media advertising tips for businesses of all types.
INTERNET
Andre Oentoro

How to Show Your Support and Avoid Burnout During WFH

The coronavirus outbreak has caused significant changes in our life. Travelling, tours, flights, airport parking, and anything else change. To keep everyone safe and healthy, companies around the world encourage their employees to do remote work. Now, work from home or WFH has become a new normal.
HEALTH
Andre Oentoro

5 Websites and Apps to Make Money For Free

Among all the reasons people stay away from adopting passive income streams, fear of the need for financial investments upfront is arguably the most important. After all, investing in stocks, owning rental properties, or diving into peer-to-peer lending have long been seen as the most popular options for passive income – and each of them requires one to have certain funds available to invest in the first place.
RETAIL
Andre Oentoro

When You Do Things Right, People Won’t Be Sure You’ve Done Anything at All

When we look at companies like Apple, Disney, Netflix, and other media magnates that live and breathe marketing, we feel as if they are trustworthy, premium, and quality brands but we cannot really know why. In contrast, whenever we see a failure, we instantly recognize it. Although we associate these brand failures with local businesses that might not have the best budgets for their marketing, even the international household names aren’t exempt from failings of the brand consistency variety.
ECONOMY
Andre Oentoro

Andre Oentoro

369
Followers
216
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Andre Oentoro is the founder of Breadnbeyond, an award winning explainer video company. He helps business increase conversion rates, close more sales and get positive ROI from explainer videos (in that order). Twitter: @breadnbeyond Email: andre@breadnbeyond.com LinkedIn: Andre Oentoro

 https://breadnbeyond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy