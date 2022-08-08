ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley gives mixed messages about his insulin cap vote

By Sarah K Burris
 2 days ago
Republican Senator Chuck Grassley (IA) tweeted on Sunday during the debate over a component in the Inflation Reduction Act that would put a cap on the cost of insulin to $35.

In the United States, insulin costs over $98 per unit, whereas the rest of the world it costs less than $10. The medication keeps many people alive.

But when Grassley took to Twitter he said that he voted to support insulin and that it was Democrats who eliminated it from the bill.

A video of the vote on C-SPAN, shows that Grassley voted no.

In 2019, Grassley penned a Washington Times editorial with Sen. Mike Braun (R-IA) that complained about the high cost of insulin.

"Why are prices so high? There are a lot of factors, but it boils down to the fact that the process of getting a drug from its manufacturer to the patient is too complex, opaque and expensive. The pharmaceutical supply chain is wrought with special interests that too often prioritize profits over patients," the senators wrote.

"This should never be the case," they say.

popapete123
2d ago

This sorry excuse for an Iowa representative is quickly showing signs of progressive senility. It’s unfortunate that he thinks that over his political career he hasn’t ripped the government enough resources.

Karen Lasko
2d ago

The old goat lies straight faced…….or is it senility? This millionaire needs to step down….. vacate that seat for someone younger and stop taking those farm subsidies. Those funds should go only to the small, struggling farmers.

Donna Sullivan
2d ago

Hard to believe he would support a cap, especially since even his family knows that he is one of the far far right, and are ashamed of him, does he have diabeties??

