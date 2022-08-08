Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
Target 11: Pittsburgh mayor reacts to undercover officers patrolling South Side
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has learned that Pittsburgh police have been using undercover officers to patrol the South Side in an effort to curb the uptick in violence. It’s a controversial tactic that has drawn criticism. Target 11 broke the story in May that police planned to use...
wtae.com
SWAT team called to home in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — The SWAT team was called to a home in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood on Wednesday morning. They were called to the 600 block of Mount Pleasant Road a little before 5 a.m. after a report of a man in crisis and threatening to harm himself. The...
Residents, local leaders react to violent weekend in Allegheny County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Ring surveillance footage captured the chaotic scene when gun violence broke out in a Duquesne neighborhood. Teens went running for refuge and in the video you can hear multiple gunshots and screaming following the gunfire. According to neighbors, dozens of teens had been playing on...
Teenager dies after being shot in the head Uptown
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A teenager has died after being shot in the head early Monday morning Uptown.Pittsburgh Police say that officers were called out to Fifth Avenue just before 3 a.m. for reports of a male with a gunshot wound to the head.The teenager who was shot was taken to the hospital by private means. He was initially listed in critical condition, but died from his injuries.Police did not provide any suspect descriptions. The investigation continues.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duquesne man charged with homicide by vehicle and DUI after police chase
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was arrested after he allegedly led police on a chase before crashing at the Allegheny County Airport, killing his passenger last month. Police announced Monday that 36-year-old Eugene McLemore of Duquesne is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, DUI and attempting to elude a police officer. The chase started after police said McLemore almost hit a Duquesne officer then hit another car on Duquesne Boulevard on July 23, driving away from both scenes. Police said they chased McLemore into West Mifflin, where he almost hit two flaggers at a construction zone at the intersection of Camp Hollow Road and Lebanon Church Road. Police said he lost control and crashed at the entrance of the Allegheny County Airport. Both McLemore and his passenger, 32-year-old Barbara Mohammad of McKeesport, were ejected. Police said Mohammad was pronounced dead at the hospital.McLemore was arrested Monday and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
wtae.com
One dead, three wounded in shooting on Pittsburgh's North Shore
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh Public Safety says one victim has died at the hospital from wounds he sustained during an apparent shooting on Sunday evening along Brighton Place on Pittsburgh's North Shore. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Stephone Drayton. At least four people were hospitalized after an...
Homestead man arrested for shooting in Mckeesport
Police have charged 20-year-old Davon Blue with criminal attempted homicide and other charges. He’s accused of shooting a man in the head who was found in a car at the intersection of Versailles Avenue and Freemont Street.
butlerradio.com
Police Searching For Suspected Walmart Thief
Butler Township Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from Walmart. The incident happened last Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Police describe the woman with blonde hair and wearing a striped dress. It’s not known what items the woman stole. Police say if you have any...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greensburg man found dead inside apartment following apparent fire
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A Greensburg man was found dead inside his Autumn Brook apartment late Monday night after an apparent fire. Westmoreland County coroner Tim Carson identified the victim as David Bramini, 40. ”It came in as a call to 911 that a lady was reporting some unknown type...
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey speaks out after night of gun violence in city
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mayor Ed Gainey is speaking out following another night of violence in the city of Pittsburgh.Three shootings over a period of 12 hours left one person dead and five others injured."I invite our entire city to join me in praying for the victims and their families," Gainey said.Four people were shot on Brighton Place on the North Side late Sunday night. Police described the scene as one of chaos."There was a wrecked vehicle, multiple shell casings on the street, people scrambling," Pittsburgh Police Cmdr. Richard Ford said.Around the same time, another man was shot on Jackson Street...
Drunk Driver Crashed Vehicle, Killed Passenger Shortly After Nearly Striking Police Cruiser
Duquense, PA – A drunk driver who nearly collided with a Duquense Police Department patrol...
Pittsburgh man leads state police on chase in Armstrong County, authorities say
KITTANNING BOROUGH, Pa. — A man from Pittsburgh is accused of leading state police on a chase in Armstrong County. Troopers said they tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffrey Ledonne for a traffic stop in Kittanning Borough at 1:33 a.m. Sunday. They say he did not stop and began to lead them on a pursuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Peters Township man arrested after firearm found at Pittsburgh airport
A man is facing charges after TSA officers said they found a loaded handgun in his backpack at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday morning. At around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the 54-year-old man from the Venetia section of Peters Township was going through the main security checkpoint with the SigSauer 9mm handgun, according to Allegheny County Police.
Sixth of seven suspects wanted in New Kensington fatal shooting now in custody
GREENSBURG (KDKA) -- The sixth of seven total suspects charged in a deadly shooting in New Kensington is now in custody, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced.Elijah Gary, 18, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Wilkinsburg on Monday. He is charged with criminal homicide, murder in the second degree, robbery, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy in the death of Jason Raiford on July 3.Investigators are still looking for 15-year-old Da'Montae Brooks, who also goes by "Bud," investigators said. The Uniontown native is also charged with criminal homicide, murder in the second degree, robbery and other counts."He is to be...
Police: Somerset County woman sets car on fire with ‘spell book’
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollsopple woman is behind bars after allegedly setting a car on fire using the “Wicca Book of Spells” and holding a loaded gun to her ex’s head. On July 30, 47-year-old Kristy Malzi set a 2012 red Ford Focus on fire at BK’s Klassics in Stonycreek Township, according to […]
wtae.com
2 arrested after attempted ATM robbery on North Shore
Police are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. The incident happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning on the 400 block of North Shore Drive. Police said officers saw two people near an ATM with a heavy duty chain and signs the machine had been tampered with.
2 males shot overnight in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Two males were shot overnight in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, responding officers arrived on the scene of a nine-round ShotSpotter alert in the 7200 block of Formosa Way just before 4:30 a.m. Police said there was a crime scene but no victims...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
6th suspect arrested in New Kensington homicide; 1 remains at large
One of two teens still at large and charged in the shooting death of a man last month in New Kensington was arrested Monday. U.S. marshals apprehended Elijah Rashad Gary, 18, on Ella Street in Wilkinsburg without incident, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said. Gary is one of seven...
Coroner called to apartment building fire in Greensburg
GREENSBURG, Pa. — The coroner was called to an apartment building fire in Westmoreland County, 911 dispatchers confirm to Channel 11. The fire broke out around midnight Tuesday in the 200 block of Indiana Drive in Greensburg,. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Check...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh man arrested after police chase in Armstrong County
A Pittsburgh man has been arrested following a police chase in Armstrong County. State police say they tried to stop Jeffrey Ledonne Sunday morning. That led to a chase through Kittanning. During that chase, police say Ledonne slammed on his brakes several times, intentionally hitting the police cruiser. Eventually, police...
Comments / 1