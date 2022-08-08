ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

First report of safety/efficacy of sotorasib + pembrolizumab or atezolizumab in advanced KRAS p.G12C NSCLC

By Science X staff
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
healio.com

Meta-analysis: Rhythm control with catheter ablation ‘preferred treatment’ in AF, HFrEF

In patients with atrial fibrillation and concurrent HF with reduced ejection fraction, catheter ablation significantly reduced all-cause mortality compared with medical therapy, according to a new meta-analysis. Catheter ablation also improved left ventricular EF and atrial arrhythmia recurrence in that population compared with medical therapy, researchers reported. “The best strategy...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

First-line pembrolizumab or placebo combined with etoposide and platinum for ES-SCLC

Long-term follow up of patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer who were given pembrolizumab and etoposide/platinum (EP) versus placebo + etoposide/platinum as first-line therapy support the continued exploration of pembrolizumab-based combinations for patients with small cell lung cancer. In the phase 3 KEYNOTE-604 study of pembrolizumab and etoposide/platinum...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

CAR T Cells Have Potential as Earlier-Line Therapy for Multiple Myeloma

Jesus G. Berdeja, MD, discusses the potential of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to be approved for earlier lines of treatment in multiple myeloma. Jesus G. Berdeja, MD, director of multiple myeloma research at Sarah Cannon Research Institute and hematology specialist at Tennessee Oncology, discusses the potential of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy to be approved for earlier lines of treatment in multiple myeloma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Association between KRAS/STK11/KEAP1 mutations and outcomes in POSEIDON

Patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer who received a combined therapy of tremelimumab, durvalumab and chemotherapy experienced longer overall survival compared with those who received chemotherapy alone, regardless of STK11, KEAP1 or KRAS mutational status, according to research from the POSEIDON trial presented at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Efficacy#Pembrolizumab#Nsclc#Diseases#General Health#Kras P G12c Nsclc#Cd8#Mph#Medical Oncologist
MedicalXpress

Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer

Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

FDA Approves Oral Darolutamide/Docetaxel for Metastatic HSPC

Patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer can now receive treatment with oral darolutamide plus docetaxel following its approval by the FDA. The FDA has granted approval to oral darolutamide (Nubeqa) in combination with docetaxel for the treatment of patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, according to a press release from the organization.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
cancertherapyadvisor.com

Opioid Use in Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma Quantified

Pain requiring opioids is more common among patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) than in patients without cancer, and it worsens as disease progresses, according to a study published in Urologic Oncology. The findings highlight the importance of recognition and management of pain among patients with locally...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Sugemalimab: safe and effective consolidation therapy for patients with unresectable Stage III NSCLC

The human monoclonal antibody sugemalimab is a safe and effective consolidation therapy for patients with unresectable stage III non-small cell lung cancer without disease progression after either concurrent chemoradiotherapy (cCRT) or sequential chemoradiotherapy (sCRT), according to findings presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Consolidation nivolumab and ipilimumab or nivolumab alone following concurrent chemoradiation for patients with NSCLC

Following concurrent chemoradiation for unresectable stage III non-small cell lung cancer, both nivolumab alone and nivolumab and ipilimumab combined demonstrated improved 18- month progression-free survival compared with historical controls despite a shortened interval (6 months) of treatment. The research was presented today at the IASLC 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Positive Results With Sitravatinib Plus Tislelizumab Noted in PD-L1+ Advanced Squamous NSCLC

Patients with advanced PD-L1–positive non–small cell lung cancer and squamous histology who were treated with sitravatinib plus tiselizumab had promising antitumor activity. Notable efficacy was observed with the combination of sitravatinib (MGCD516) plus tislelizumab (BGB-A1217) in patients with PD-L1–positive, treatment-naïve, locally advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New injectable gel offers promise for tough-to-treat brain tumors

Like the hardiest weed, glioblastoma almost always springs back—usually within months after a patient's initial brain tumor is surgically removed. That is why survival rates for this cancer are just 25 percent at one year and plummet to 5 percent by the five-year mark. One of the challenges of...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Breakthrough in precision medicine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet, among others, have studied the benefit of adding an established drug as a novel targeted therapy in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The results suggest that the drug hydroxyurea can increase treatment efficacy at a relatively low cost. The research, which was published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, could have significant implications for cancer treatment, including in low-income countries.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Pembrolizumab and Etoposide Continue to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Untreated ES-SCLC

After approximately 3.5 years of follow-up, patients with treatment-naive extensive-stage small cell lung cancer continued to derive survival benefit from pembrolizumab and etoposide. The combination use of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and etoposide has continued to garner positive survival outcomes vs placebo and etoposide alone in patients with previously untreated extensive stage-small...
CANCER
Benzinga

EQRx's Lung Cancer Candidate Shows Improved Progression-Free Survival Versus Placebo

EQRx Inc EQRX announced the presentation of updated data from the Phase 3 GEMSTONE-301 trial of sugemalimab in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). As of the March data cutoff, the final progression-free survival (PFS) analysis showed that sugemalimab continued to demonstrate improvement in PFS compared to placebo as consolidation therapy without disease progression after concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Anticipating Expanded Uses of Radiotherapy in Urothelial Carcinoma

Sophia Kamran, MD, discusses future roles that radiation oncology will play in combination with resection and targeted therapy in urothelial carcinoma. Sophia Kamran, MD, a radiation oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and assistant professor of radiation oncology at Harvard Medical School, discusses future roles that radiation oncology will play in combination with resection and targeted therapy in urothelial carcinoma.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Triple Therapy Continues to Impress in Metastatic NSCLC With High-Risk Mutations

VIENNA -- Patients with non-squamous metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had tumor mutations associated with poor prognosis experienced meaningful improvements in survival when treated with a first-line regimen of two immunotherapies plus chemotherapy, a researcher reported. An exploratory analysis from the POSEIDON trial showed a trend for an...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy