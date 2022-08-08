First report of safety/efficacy of sotorasib + pembrolizumab or atezolizumab in advanced KRAS p.G12C NSCLC

Read full article on original website
healio.com
Meta-analysis: Rhythm control with catheter ablation ‘preferred treatment’ in AF, HFrEF
In patients with atrial fibrillation and concurrent HF with reduced ejection fraction, catheter ablation significantly reduced all-cause mortality compared with medical therapy, according to a new meta-analysis. Catheter ablation also improved left ventricular EF and atrial arrhythmia recurrence in that population compared with medical therapy, researchers reported. “The best strategy...
MedicalXpress
First-line pembrolizumab or placebo combined with etoposide and platinum for ES-SCLC
Long-term follow up of patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer who were given pembrolizumab and etoposide/platinum (EP) versus placebo + etoposide/platinum as first-line therapy support the continued exploration of pembrolizumab-based combinations for patients with small cell lung cancer. In the phase 3 KEYNOTE-604 study of pembrolizumab and etoposide/platinum...
targetedonc.com
CAR T Cells Have Potential as Earlier-Line Therapy for Multiple Myeloma
Jesus G. Berdeja, MD, discusses the potential of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to be approved for earlier lines of treatment in multiple myeloma. Jesus G. Berdeja, MD, director of multiple myeloma research at Sarah Cannon Research Institute and hematology specialist at Tennessee Oncology, discusses the potential of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy to be approved for earlier lines of treatment in multiple myeloma.
MedicalXpress
Association between KRAS/STK11/KEAP1 mutations and outcomes in POSEIDON
Patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer who received a combined therapy of tremelimumab, durvalumab and chemotherapy experienced longer overall survival compared with those who received chemotherapy alone, regardless of STK11, KEAP1 or KRAS mutational status, according to research from the POSEIDON trial presented at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
MedicalXpress
Study discloses clinical-relevant intertumoral heterogeneity of NSCLCs driven by MET exon 14 skipping
A study presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna disclosed the clinical-relevant intertumoral heterogeneity of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) driven by MET exon 14 skipping. MET exon 14 skipping, as a rare driver for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), can be successfully targeted...
Healthline
Researchers Report Fewer Relapses in Multiple Sclerosis with Off-Label Drug
An off-label drug may be an effective alternative to approved treatments for multiple sclerosis (MS). Federal approval is unlikely, but off-label use will probably remain a viable option. The cost of MS treatment is generally high and this drug could be more affordable. It’s understandable to have a lot on...
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
cancernetwork.com
FDA Approves Oral Darolutamide/Docetaxel for Metastatic HSPC
Patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer can now receive treatment with oral darolutamide plus docetaxel following its approval by the FDA. The FDA has granted approval to oral darolutamide (Nubeqa) in combination with docetaxel for the treatment of patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, according to a press release from the organization.
cancertherapyadvisor.com
Opioid Use in Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma Quantified
Pain requiring opioids is more common among patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) than in patients without cancer, and it worsens as disease progresses, according to a study published in Urologic Oncology. The findings highlight the importance of recognition and management of pain among patients with locally...
MedicalXpress
Sugemalimab: safe and effective consolidation therapy for patients with unresectable Stage III NSCLC
The human monoclonal antibody sugemalimab is a safe and effective consolidation therapy for patients with unresectable stage III non-small cell lung cancer without disease progression after either concurrent chemoradiotherapy (cCRT) or sequential chemoradiotherapy (sCRT), according to findings presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
MedicalXpress
Consolidation nivolumab and ipilimumab or nivolumab alone following concurrent chemoradiation for patients with NSCLC
Following concurrent chemoradiation for unresectable stage III non-small cell lung cancer, both nivolumab alone and nivolumab and ipilimumab combined demonstrated improved 18- month progression-free survival compared with historical controls despite a shortened interval (6 months) of treatment. The research was presented today at the IASLC 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna.
MedicalXpress
Phase 2 study of lung cancer gene panel testing demonstrates cytological specimens accurate
Personalized medicine for lung cancer using molecular-targeted drugs is common but there have been no prospective validation studies done on the usefulness of lung cancer gene panel testing using cytology samples. However, researchers lead by Kei Morikawa, St. Marianna University School of Medicine, Japan today reported data that the success...
cancernetwork.com
Positive Results With Sitravatinib Plus Tislelizumab Noted in PD-L1+ Advanced Squamous NSCLC
Patients with advanced PD-L1–positive non–small cell lung cancer and squamous histology who were treated with sitravatinib plus tiselizumab had promising antitumor activity. Notable efficacy was observed with the combination of sitravatinib (MGCD516) plus tislelizumab (BGB-A1217) in patients with PD-L1–positive, treatment-naïve, locally advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer...
MedicalXpress
New injectable gel offers promise for tough-to-treat brain tumors
Like the hardiest weed, glioblastoma almost always springs back—usually within months after a patient's initial brain tumor is surgically removed. That is why survival rates for this cancer are just 25 percent at one year and plummet to 5 percent by the five-year mark. One of the challenges of...
MedicalXpress
Breakthrough in precision medicine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet, among others, have studied the benefit of adding an established drug as a novel targeted therapy in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The results suggest that the drug hydroxyurea can increase treatment efficacy at a relatively low cost. The research, which was published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, could have significant implications for cancer treatment, including in low-income countries.
cancernetwork.com
Pembrolizumab and Etoposide Continue to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Untreated ES-SCLC
After approximately 3.5 years of follow-up, patients with treatment-naive extensive-stage small cell lung cancer continued to derive survival benefit from pembrolizumab and etoposide. The combination use of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and etoposide has continued to garner positive survival outcomes vs placebo and etoposide alone in patients with previously untreated extensive stage-small...
Amgen says Lumakras plus immunotherapy for lung cancer needs further study
Aug 7 (Reuters) - A small study of Amgen Inc's Lumakras drug combined with immunotherapy found it helped 29% of advanced lung cancer patients, but liver toxicity was high and further study is needed, the company said ahead of the data presentation on Sunday at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna.
Benzinga
EQRx's Lung Cancer Candidate Shows Improved Progression-Free Survival Versus Placebo
EQRx Inc EQRX announced the presentation of updated data from the Phase 3 GEMSTONE-301 trial of sugemalimab in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). As of the March data cutoff, the final progression-free survival (PFS) analysis showed that sugemalimab continued to demonstrate improvement in PFS compared to placebo as consolidation therapy without disease progression after concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy.
targetedonc.com
Anticipating Expanded Uses of Radiotherapy in Urothelial Carcinoma
Sophia Kamran, MD, discusses future roles that radiation oncology will play in combination with resection and targeted therapy in urothelial carcinoma. Sophia Kamran, MD, a radiation oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and assistant professor of radiation oncology at Harvard Medical School, discusses future roles that radiation oncology will play in combination with resection and targeted therapy in urothelial carcinoma.
MedPage Today
Triple Therapy Continues to Impress in Metastatic NSCLC With High-Risk Mutations
VIENNA -- Patients with non-squamous metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had tumor mutations associated with poor prognosis experienced meaningful improvements in survival when treated with a first-line regimen of two immunotherapies plus chemotherapy, a researcher reported. An exploratory analysis from the POSEIDON trial showed a trend for an...
