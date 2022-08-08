Tumor bulk-RNA seq identifies patients at high risk of progression in non-complete pathological responders

Read full article on original website
Reinfection, severe outcome more common with BA.5 variant; virus spike protein toxic to heart cells
July 28 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review.
healio.com
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease linked to increased risk for dementia
Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease had an increased risk for dementia, with stronger risk existing for those with comorbid heart disease or stroke, according to a study published in Neurology. “Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver disease, affecting 25% of the global population,” Ying...
healio.com
Meta-analysis: Rhythm control with catheter ablation ‘preferred treatment’ in AF, HFrEF
In patients with atrial fibrillation and concurrent HF with reduced ejection fraction, catheter ablation significantly reduced all-cause mortality compared with medical therapy, according to a new meta-analysis. Catheter ablation also improved left ventricular EF and atrial arrhythmia recurrence in that population compared with medical therapy, researchers reported. “The best strategy...
Healthline
Neuroendocrine Tumors of the Lung
Lung cancer is cancer where the tumors start in the lungs. It can either be small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) or non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Most cases of lung cancer are NSCLC. Specifically, most lung cancers start in the cells of the lungs’ bronchi, or major airways. However, tumors can...
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
Scientists finally found the reason behind why people die at around 80
As we have all commonly seen, the average age of people who have died naturally throughout history and worldwide has been roughly 80. However, since ancient times, people have questioned why death usually occurs at this age, while it often lasts much longer for other animals and beings.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Have Sequenced the DNA of a 2000-Year-Old Human From Pompeii
The first Pompeiian human genome has been sequenced. Research that was recently published in Scientific Reports presents the first human genome that has been successfully sequenced from a person who passed away in Pompeii, Italy, after Mount Vesuvius’ explosion in the year 79 CE. Only little segments of mitochondrial DNA from Pompeiian human and animal remains have been sequenced up to this point.
scitechdaily.com
A Surprising Finding Indicates That 800,000-Year-Old Hominins Utilized Fire
The researchers find one of the earliest pieces of evidence supporting the usage of fire using cutting-edge AI methods. There’s a saying that where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and Weizmann Institute of Science researchers are working hard to explore that claim, or at the very least to define what “smoke” is. The researchers describe a cutting-edge, ground-breaking technique they have created and used to find nonvisual signs of fire that date back at least 800,000 years, one of the earliest known indications of the use of fire, in a recent paper that was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
A 1900-year-old skeleton is the best-preserved evidence of a Roman crucifixion
Painting by Vasily Vereshchagin - Crucifixion by the RomansCredit: Playing Futures: Applied Nomadology; CC-BY-SA-2.0 There are very few pieces of evidence pertaining to ancient Roman crucifixions.
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
MedicalXpress
Why am I so tired and when is it time to see the doctor about it? A GP explains
Everyone feels tired sometimes. But how do you know whether your tiredness is a problem worth seeing a doctor about? And with all the mental and emotional strain we have been under from the pandemic, isn't it just normal to feel tired?. Tiredness is subjective; what's normal for one person...
The Human Mind Is Not Meant to Be Awake After Midnight, Scientists Warn
In the middle of the night, the world can sometimes feel like a dark place. Under the cover of darkness, negative thoughts have a way of drifting through your mind, and as you lie awake, staring at the ceiling, you might start craving guilty pleasures, like a cigarette or a carb-heavy meal. Plenty of evidence suggests the human mind functions differently if it is awake at nighttime. Past midnight, negative emotions tend to draw our attention more than positive ones, dangerous ideas grow in appeal and inhibitions fall away. Some researchers think the human circadian rhythm is heavily involved in these critical changes...
Creepy artificial intelligence spotted creating its own science that even human experts don’t understand
A CREEPY artificial intelligence has left scientists puzzled after it discovered physics that even professionals still don't understand. Physics is one of the more rigid disciplines in science with complex equations and exact measurements for secrets to be revealed. Professor of engineering at Columbia University Hod Lipson said it is...
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes myelitis (DM), and more severe...
MedicalXpress
Seven things to know about polio
New York state health officials warned last week that hundreds of people may have been infected with the polio virus, based on recent wastewater testing in different counties within New York state. We asked Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children's Hospital, about polio and what...
MedicalXpress
Why are menthol-flavored cigarettes a concern?
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposed banning menthol flavoring in cigarettes earlier this year, stating the additive makes menthol cigarettes easier to use, particularly among youth and young adults. Of the more than 18.5 million menthol cigarette smokers ages 12 and older in the U.S., the FDA says it...
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover antibodies that induce broad immunity against SARS viruses, including emerging variants
As the world has witnessed firsthand, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, is difficult to control because of its ability to rapidly mutate and produce many different variants. Scientists at Scripps Research have now identified antibodies that are effective against many different SARS-CoV-2 variants, as well as other SARS viruses like SARS-CoV-1, the highly lethal virus that caused an outbreak in 2003. The results showed that certain animals are surprisingly more able to make these types of "pan-SARS virus" antibodies than humans, giving scientists clues as to how to make better vaccines.
archyworldys.com
Seeds that help prevent cancer
According to National Cancer Institute, This is a disease where malignant cells spread throughout the body irregularly, which, in some cases, are part of the formation of tumors that can be benign or malignant. The World Health Organization, WHO, states that in the year 2020, almost 10 million deaths around...
MedicalXpress
New portable diagnostic detects SARS-CoV-2 RNA and antibodies at the same time
As the COVID-19 pandemic has run its course, the questions we have been asking ourselves have evolved: from "How do I know if I'm infected?" to "How strong is my immunity?" to "Which strain of the virus do I have?" And, as new variants continue to emerge, it's likely that we'll keep asking ourselves those questions, often at the same time.
