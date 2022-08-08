Read full article on original website
healio.com
Meta-analysis: Rhythm control with catheter ablation ‘preferred treatment’ in AF, HFrEF
In patients with atrial fibrillation and concurrent HF with reduced ejection fraction, catheter ablation significantly reduced all-cause mortality compared with medical therapy, according to a new meta-analysis. Catheter ablation also improved left ventricular EF and atrial arrhythmia recurrence in that population compared with medical therapy, researchers reported. “The best strategy...
Medical News Today
How a new AI system may help identify potentially cancerous lesions in people with IBD
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has no cure and affects 6 to 8 million people globally. People with IBD have a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer. Researchers from Okayama University developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system to help doctors better identify potentially cancerous lesions in the large intestine. Inflammatory bowel...
MedicalXpress
Association between KRAS/STK11/KEAP1 mutations and outcomes in POSEIDON
Patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer who received a combined therapy of tremelimumab, durvalumab and chemotherapy experienced longer overall survival compared with those who received chemotherapy alone, regardless of STK11, KEAP1 or KRAS mutational status, according to research from the POSEIDON trial presented at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
MedicalXpress
Sugemalimab: safe and effective consolidation therapy for patients with unresectable Stage III NSCLC
The human monoclonal antibody sugemalimab is a safe and effective consolidation therapy for patients with unresectable stage III non-small cell lung cancer without disease progression after either concurrent chemoradiotherapy (cCRT) or sequential chemoradiotherapy (sCRT), according to findings presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
MedicalXpress
Why am I so tired and when is it time to see the doctor about it? A GP explains
Everyone feels tired sometimes. But how do you know whether your tiredness is a problem worth seeing a doctor about? And with all the mental and emotional strain we have been under from the pandemic, isn't it just normal to feel tired?. Tiredness is subjective; what's normal for one person...
Healthline
Neuroendocrine Tumors of the Lung
Lung cancer is cancer where the tumors start in the lungs. It can either be small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) or non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Most cases of lung cancer are NSCLC. Specifically, most lung cancers start in the cells of the lungs’ bronchi, or major airways. However, tumors can...
MedicalXpress
Why are menthol-flavored cigarettes a concern?
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposed banning menthol flavoring in cigarettes earlier this year, stating the additive makes menthol cigarettes easier to use, particularly among youth and young adults. Of the more than 18.5 million menthol cigarette smokers ages 12 and older in the U.S., the FDA says it...
Nature.com
14-Deoxygarcinol improves insulin sensitivity in high-fat diet-induced obese mice via mitigating NF-ÎºB/Sirtuin 2-NLRP3-mediated adipose tissue remodeling
Interleukin (IL)-1Î² is a culprit of adipose tissue inflammation, which in turn causes systematic inflammation and insulin resistance in obese individuals. IL-1Î² is mainly produced in monocytes and macrophages and marginally in adipocytes, through cleavage of the inactive pro-IL-1Î² precursor by caspase-1, which is activated via the NLRP3 inflammasome complex. The nuclear factor-ÎºB (NF-ÎºB) transcription factor is the master regulator of inflammatory responses. Brindle berry (Garcinia cambogia) has been widely used as health products for treating obesity and related metabolic disorders, but its active principles remain unclear. We previously found a series of polyisoprenylated benzophenones from brindle berry with anti-inflammatory activities. In this study we investigated whether 14-deoxygarcinol (DOG), a major polyisoprenylated benzophenone from brindle berry, alleviated adipose tissue inflammation and insulin sensitivity in high-fat diet fed mice. The mice were administered DOG (2.5, 5"‰mg"‰Â·"‰kgâˆ’1"‰Â·"‰dâˆ’1, i.p.) for 4 weeks. We showed that DOG injection dose-dependently improved insulin resistance and hyperlipidemia, but not adiposity in high-fat diet-fed mice. We found that DOG injection significantly alleviated adipose tissue inflammation via preventing macrophage infiltration and pro-inflammatory polarization of macrophages, and adipose tissue fibrosis via reducing the abnormal deposition of extracellular matrix. In LPS plus nigericin-stimulated THP-1 macrophages, DOG (1.25, 2.5, 5"‰Î¼M) dose-dependently suppressed the activation of NLRP3 inflammasome and NF-ÎºB signaling pathway. We demonstrated that DOG bound to and activated the deacetylase Sirtuin 2, which in turn deacetylated and inactivated NLRP3 inflammasome to reduce IL-1Î² secretion. Moreover, DOG (1.25, 2.5, 5"‰Î¼M) dose-dependently mitigated inflammatory responses in macrophage conditioned media-treated adipocytes and suppressed macrophage migration toward adipocytes. Taken together, DOG might be a drug candidate to treat metabolic disorders through modulation of adipose tissue remodeling.
MedicalXpress
Risk of death rises as climate change causes nighttime temperatures to climb
Excessively hot nights caused by climate change are predicted to increase the mortality rate around the world by up to 60% by the end of the century, according to a new international study that features research from the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. Ambient heat during the night...
Medical News Today
Bile duct cancer: What to know
Bile duct cancer is rare, but it may be fatal. A person’s outlook will depend on the location of the cancer and the stage of the disease when they receive a diagnosis. In this article, we discuss the different types of bile duct cancer, including the symptoms and causes. We also explore the risk factors and the stages of the disease, as well as its diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
MedicalXpress
Consolidation nivolumab and ipilimumab or nivolumab alone following concurrent chemoradiation for patients with NSCLC
Following concurrent chemoradiation for unresectable stage III non-small cell lung cancer, both nivolumab alone and nivolumab and ipilimumab combined demonstrated improved 18- month progression-free survival compared with historical controls despite a shortened interval (6 months) of treatment. The research was presented today at the IASLC 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna.
MedicalXpress
Seven things to know about polio
New York state health officials warned last week that hundreds of people may have been infected with the polio virus, based on recent wastewater testing in different counties within New York state. We asked Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children's Hospital, about polio and what...
MedicalXpress
First-line pembrolizumab or placebo combined with etoposide and platinum for ES-SCLC
Long-term follow up of patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer who were given pembrolizumab and etoposide/platinum (EP) versus placebo + etoposide/platinum as first-line therapy support the continued exploration of pembrolizumab-based combinations for patients with small cell lung cancer. In the phase 3 KEYNOTE-604 study of pembrolizumab and etoposide/platinum...
MedicalXpress
New injectable gel offers promise for tough-to-treat brain tumors
Like the hardiest weed, glioblastoma almost always springs back—usually within months after a patient's initial brain tumor is surgically removed. That is why survival rates for this cancer are just 25 percent at one year and plummet to 5 percent by the five-year mark. One of the challenges of...
MedicalXpress
Study finds second primary lung cancer is 4 percent and as high as 8 percent among surgery patients
Using data from the National Lung Screening Trial, researchers found that the incidence of second primary lung cancer was approximately 4% among the entire cohort of lung cancer patients and was as high as 8% among patients undergoing surgery for stage IA disease. The research was presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
targetedonc.com
Upfront Avelumab Shows Modest Survival Benefit Over Chemo in Advanced PD-L1+ NSCLC
Survival outcomes of avelumab in patients with PD-L1-positive non-small cell lung cancer showed numeric improvement compared with chemotherapy, but missed the significance threshold in the JAVELIN Lung 100 study. In the phase 3 JAVELIN Lung 100 trial (NCT02576574), upfront treatment with avelumab (Bavencio) prolonged overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival...
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
MedicalXpress
Tumor bulk-RNA seq identifies patients at high risk of progression in non-complete pathological responders
Researchers from Spain have identified an immune expression signature in surgical specimens associated with disease progression for non-complete pathological responders patients treated with neo adjuvant chemo-immunotherapy, which could help the follow-up and therapeutic management of these high-risk patients. The research was presented today at the IASLC 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna.
MedicalXpress
New portable diagnostic detects SARS-CoV-2 RNA and antibodies at the same time
As the COVID-19 pandemic has run its course, the questions we have been asking ourselves have evolved: from "How do I know if I'm infected?" to "How strong is my immunity?" to "Which strain of the virus do I have?" And, as new variants continue to emerge, it's likely that we'll keep asking ourselves those questions, often at the same time.
