scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer
Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
MedicalXpress
Study shows older age and smoking most important risk factors for developing any cancer
A new large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) shows older age and smoking are the two most important risk factors associated with a relative and absolute five-year risk of developing any cancer. The findings also demonstrate that in addition to age and smoking history, clinicians should consider excess body fat, family history of any cancer, and several other factors that may help patients determine if they may benefit from enhanced cancer screening or prevention interventions. The data was published today in the journal Cancer.
MedicalXpress
Study finds second primary lung cancer is 4 percent and as high as 8 percent among surgery patients
Using data from the National Lung Screening Trial, researchers found that the incidence of second primary lung cancer was approximately 4% among the entire cohort of lung cancer patients and was as high as 8% among patients undergoing surgery for stage IA disease. The research was presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
MedicalXpress
Sub-lobar surgery for peripheral non-small cell lung cancer non-inferior to lobectomy
A large international study of patients with non-small cell lung cancer tumors that are two centimeters or less found that sub lobar surgery was non-inferior to lobectomy, according to results presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna. In sub-lobar resection, the surgeon removes only...
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
Freethink
After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists
Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
The Worst Breakfast Food That Is Putting You At Risk Of Heart Disease, According To Cardiologists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 16, 2022. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for...
scitechdaily.com
A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia
Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
People Who Eat This Fruit 61% Less Likely To Die Early From Stroke Or Heart Disease
One of the most dreaded diseases in the country, Stroke, leaves many of its victims dead or crippled. One study found that the chance of dying from a stroke might be reduced by 61% simply by including one food more frequently in the diet. The majority of strokes happen when...
Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died
Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
Fox News
Dr. Deborah Birx says she 'knew' COVID vaccines would not 'protect against infection'
Former White House COVID response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said she "knew" that COVID-19 vaccines "were not going to protect against infection" Friday on "Your World." DR. BIRX: I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection. And I think we overplayed the vaccines, and it made people then worry that it's not going to protect against severe disease and hospitalization. It will. But let's be very clear: 50% of the people who died from the Omicron surge were older, vaccinated. So that's why I'm saying even if you're vaccinated and boosted, if you're unvaccinated right now, the key is testing and Paxlovid. It's effective. It's a great antiviral. And really, that is what's going to save your lives right now if you're over 70, which if you look at the hospitalizations, hospitalizations are rising steadily with new admissions, particularly in those over 70. And so if you live in the South - I know people keep talking about the fall - I'm worried about the South.
Common Covid symptom might actually be an early sign of a silent killer
A COMMON symptom that plagues those with Covid could in fact be an early sign of a killer condition. Loss of smell occurs in around one fifth of people who get the virus, and plagues millions more after recovery. Studies show that one in 20 people who catch Covid may...
natureworldnews.com
Mystery Disease Called 'Nosebleed Outbreak' or 'Rat Fever' is Emerging in Some African Countries
A mystery disease called the "nosebleed outbreak" or "nosebleed virus" has been reported spreading in several countries in Africa recently. The main symptoms of the disease, aside from nose bleeding, include fever, fatigue, and headache. It is considered lethal since the virus had already killed at least three people in...
How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People
Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
New Dementia Study Finds Another Clue to Alzheimer’s disease – Could be an Early Warning Sign
Despite the fact that we frequently underestimate our sense of smell in comparison to our senses of sight and hearing, it is important for our brain to be able to identify things like smoke and recognize pleasant smells like baking cookies. The University of Chicago Medicine researchers have found yet...
MedicalXpress
Peter Salk, the son of polio vaccine's developer, says the newest US polio case sounds a warning
After a man in Rockland County, New York, became the first patient to contract polio in the United States in nearly a decade, experts such as Dr. Peter Salk—whose late father, Jonas, developed a vaccine for the disease—said the public shouldn't be alarmed but warned that children unvaccinated for polio could be at risk.
Eating This Fruit Can Actually Reduce The Risk Of Stroke By Shocking 46%
A STROKE is a potentially fatal condition that can develop when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. Additionally, survivors may experience severe and disabling aftereffects for years. As with many medical conditions, certain foods are believed to reduce the risk of having a stroke. Ischemic...
MedicalXpress
Two heart medications tied to greater heart attack risk during very hot weather
For people with coronary heart disease, beta blockers can improve survival and quality of life, while aspirin and other anti-platelet medications can reduce the risk of a heart attack. But those protections could backfire during hot-weather events, a time when heart attacks are more likely. A new study has found...
Popular hot drink ‘lowers blood glucose levels in weeks – and could help prevent diabetes and silent killers’
A POPULAR hot drink could help prevent a package of serious diseases, science has found. Drinking more green tea made significant improvements to health - a finding which surprised US researchers. They believe the brew could offset risk factors that are linked to metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome, according to the...
