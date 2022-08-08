ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
Study shows older age and smoking most important risk factors for developing any cancer

A new large study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) shows older age and smoking are the two most important risk factors associated with a relative and absolute five-year risk of developing any cancer. The findings also demonstrate that in addition to age and smoking history, clinicians should consider excess body fat, family history of any cancer, and several other factors that may help patients determine if they may benefit from enhanced cancer screening or prevention interventions. The data was published today in the journal Cancer.
Study finds second primary lung cancer is 4 percent and as high as 8 percent among surgery patients

Using data from the National Lung Screening Trial, researchers found that the incidence of second primary lung cancer was approximately 4% among the entire cohort of lung cancer patients and was as high as 8% among patients undergoing surgery for stage IA disease. The research was presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer

Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia

Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died

Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
Dr. Deborah Birx says she 'knew' COVID vaccines would not 'protect against infection'

Former White House COVID response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said she "knew" that COVID-19 vaccines "were not going to protect against infection" Friday on "Your World." DR. BIRX: I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection. And I think we overplayed the vaccines, and it made people then worry that it's not going to protect against severe disease and hospitalization. It will. But let's be very clear: 50% of the people who died from the Omicron surge were older, vaccinated. So that's why I'm saying even if you're vaccinated and boosted, if you're unvaccinated right now, the key is testing and Paxlovid. It's effective. It's a great antiviral. And really, that is what's going to save your lives right now if you're over 70, which if you look at the hospitalizations, hospitalizations are rising steadily with new admissions, particularly in those over 70. And so if you live in the South - I know people keep talking about the fall - I'm worried about the South.
How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People

Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
