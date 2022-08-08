Police in New York City are looking for a woman accused of punching another woman on a subway train and saying "I hate Mexicans" as her apparent reason why. The 41-year-old victim reported the incident happened Monday morning on a northbound "Q" train. The suspect allegedly sat next to her prior to standing up and punching her several times in the face without any prior provocation or conversation, according to a police news release.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO