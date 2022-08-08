ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton set to visit WVa as part of Imagination Library

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia.

Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state’s full participation in her Imagination Library. Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties were active in the book gifting program, the state Department of Education said in a news release.

The program is administered in West Virginia through a partnership between Marshall University’s June Harless Center and the Department of Education. It provides a book each month to enrolled preschool children at no cost to their families.

Parton’s appearance at the private event will be broadcast live at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Parton will perform two songs and participate in a discussion with Marshall University President Brad Smith, the statement said.

“I am thrilled to share and celebrate that every child from birth to five in West Virginia is eligible to register for my Imagination Library,” Parton said. “Together, we can inspire children to dream more, care more, learn more and be more.”

Lootpress

Dolly Parton visits West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), in partnership with Marshall University’s June Harless Center, welcomed American singer-songwriter, actress and early childhood literacy advocate Dolly Parton to the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Her visit was a part of West Virginia’s celebration of the successful statewide coverage of her pre-eminent, book-gifting program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Her Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading and learning, and now every child under the age of 5 in the state, is eligible to enroll for this free program.
