Kansas City, MO

The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment building

The Newbern Hotel, Kansas City, MO.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Newbern Hotel located at 525 E. Armour Boulevard is a historical hotel/apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri. It was designed by architect, Ernest O. Brostrom of Brostrom & Drotts in the architectural style of Sullivaneque. The building is one of the very few in Kansas City using this style. The location of the building is where Cherry Street intersects with Armour Boulevard. The builder was C. O. Jones of the Armour Building Company.
kcur.org

Why have Kansas City's pools closed already?

Four pools in Kansas City, Missouri, have closed early for the summer, despite record-setting heat and the possibility of higher temperatures as August closes out. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga sat down to talk about why this is happening and what's left for those who want to beat the heat.
abc17news.com

Missouri family says racism led to pool party cancellation

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A Black family says racism prompted a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their son’s birthday. Chris Evans, of Lee’s Summit, says he signed a contract to have the party with about 250 guests for his 17-year-old son’s birthday on Saturday at the Summit Waves park in Lee’s Summit. But an official with the park told the family when they arrived that the party was canceled. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which operates the water park, said Tuesday that officials had apologized to the family over miscommunications. It said the party was canceled solely out of concern for safety because of the potential size of the party.
flatlandkc.org

Unlicensed Short-term Rentals Overwhelm Some KC Neighborhoods

Almost five years after passing an ordinance regulating Airbnb-style rentals, Kansas City is auditing its impact. Kansas City has become a hotspot for short-term rentals in recent years — with many failing to comply with the city’s code. An ordinance took effect in Kansas City on Aug. 6,...
usatales.com

28 Best Places to Eat in Kansas City

Kansas City is a splendid city in the state of Missouri. It is known for its world-renowned steaks and barbecue and is frequently referred to as the “Barbecue Capital.”. Are you looking for the best places to eat in Kansas City? Well, there are numerous dining options you can choose from; you can have a lovely weekend brunch or go on a date night in a stylish restaurant.
Awesome 92.3

Fly Nonstop to Vegas from Kansas City For Under $100 Bucks!

There's a new airline offering nonstop service to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas starting today. As part of their new service, you can fly nonstop to Las Vegas for under $100 dollars. Frontier Airlines has joined Southwest Airliners and Spirit Airlines in providing nonstop service between Kansas City...
QSR Web

Andy’s Frozen Custard adds 11th Kansas City location

Andy's Frozen Custard will open its latest store in Overland Park, Missouri on Aug. 10. It's the 11th Kansas City location, according to a press release. The store will be located in the BluHawk center, a multi-faceted destination experience. "Kansas City is my second home, and very near and dear...
KCTV 5

A look at why gas prices are falling

Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. There were a few protestors outside the entrance to Summit Waves in Lee’s Summit this afternoon after a local family said they were discriminated against over the weekend. Buck O’Neil’s...
KCTV 5

Press conference over Lee's Summit water park canceling party

Representatives at Frontier said the airline plans to add more direct flights from KCI in the future. Average gasoline prices in Kansas City have fallen 19.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 752 stations in Kansas City. Buck O’Neil’s lasting legacy...
