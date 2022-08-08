Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
2022 Chiefs Rookie OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
kcur.org
Parade Park offered Black Kansas City families a chance for home ownership. Now it's crumbling
For more stories like this one, subscribe to A People's History of Kansas City on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. Tucked between Woodland and Brooklyn Avenues in Kansas City’s famed 18th and Vine District sits Parade Park Homes, a neighborhood thought to be one of the nation’s oldest Black-owned housing co-ops.
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment building
The Newbern Hotel, Kansas City, MO.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Newbern Hotel located at 525 E. Armour Boulevard is a historical hotel/apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri. It was designed by architect, Ernest O. Brostrom of Brostrom & Drotts in the architectural style of Sullivaneque. The building is one of the very few in Kansas City using this style. The location of the building is where Cherry Street intersects with Armour Boulevard. The builder was C. O. Jones of the Armour Building Company.
kcur.org
Why have Kansas City's pools closed already?
Four pools in Kansas City, Missouri, have closed early for the summer, despite record-setting heat and the possibility of higher temperatures as August closes out. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga sat down to talk about why this is happening and what's left for those who want to beat the heat.
abc17news.com
Missouri family says racism led to pool party cancellation
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A Black family says racism prompted a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their son’s birthday. Chris Evans, of Lee’s Summit, says he signed a contract to have the party with about 250 guests for his 17-year-old son’s birthday on Saturday at the Summit Waves park in Lee’s Summit. But an official with the park told the family when they arrived that the party was canceled. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which operates the water park, said Tuesday that officials had apologized to the family over miscommunications. It said the party was canceled solely out of concern for safety because of the potential size of the party.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flatlandkc.org
Unlicensed Short-term Rentals Overwhelm Some KC Neighborhoods
Almost five years after passing an ordinance regulating Airbnb-style rentals, Kansas City is auditing its impact. Kansas City has become a hotspot for short-term rentals in recent years — with many failing to comply with the city’s code. An ordinance took effect in Kansas City on Aug. 6,...
Multiple businesses affected in fire near 34th, Main Street
Multiple businesses were affected in a fire Wednesday morning at 34th and Main Streets in Kansas City, Missouri.
KC nonprofit says security guard to blame for recent thefts
Right when everything was coming together the organization said someone stole almost everything it worked for.
usatales.com
28 Best Places to Eat in Kansas City
Kansas City is a splendid city in the state of Missouri. It is known for its world-renowned steaks and barbecue and is frequently referred to as the “Barbecue Capital.”. Are you looking for the best places to eat in Kansas City? Well, there are numerous dining options you can choose from; you can have a lovely weekend brunch or go on a date night in a stylish restaurant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fly Nonstop to Vegas from Kansas City For Under $100 Bucks!
There's a new airline offering nonstop service to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas starting today. As part of their new service, you can fly nonstop to Las Vegas for under $100 dollars. Frontier Airlines has joined Southwest Airliners and Spirit Airlines in providing nonstop service between Kansas City...
KC dispensaries cheer for marijuana legalization being placed on ballot
Missouri's medical marijuana industry cheered news of the November vote. Other states have seen recreational sales double business.
QSR Web
Andy’s Frozen Custard adds 11th Kansas City location
Andy's Frozen Custard will open its latest store in Overland Park, Missouri on Aug. 10. It's the 11th Kansas City location, according to a press release. The store will be located in the BluHawk center, a multi-faceted destination experience. "Kansas City is my second home, and very near and dear...
Residents near City Park describe KCK double shooting
Residents near City Park in Kansas City, Kansas, say hearing gunshots is common in the area and described Monday's deadly double shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
A look at why gas prices are falling
Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. There were a few protestors outside the entrance to Summit Waves in Lee’s Summit this afternoon after a local family said they were discriminated against over the weekend. Buck O’Neil’s...
KCTV 5
Press conference over Lee's Summit water park canceling party
Representatives at Frontier said the airline plans to add more direct flights from KCI in the future. Average gasoline prices in Kansas City have fallen 19.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 752 stations in Kansas City. Buck O’Neil’s lasting legacy...
Bidders wanted more money than KDOT budgeted to build express lane on U.S. 69
Two initial bids to build an express lane on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park were substantially higher than the Kansas Department of Transportation budgeted for the job.
KCMO City Manager fined after commission finds website violated Missouri law
Brian Platt, the city manager of Kansas City, Missouri, was fined $1,000 by the Missouri Ethics Commission on Monday.
Kansas City motorcycle club raising money for funeral assistance team
About 20 members of Shepherds Motorcycle Club began a fundraising ride Tuesday morning benefiting the Missouri Law Enforcement Funeral Assistance Team.
KCTV 5
Lee's Summit water park responds following accusations of racism
Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. Come Friday, Buck O’Neil’s Hall of Fame plaque is coming to Kansas City. Some say the honor is long overdue and hope it will help bring home a new era of growth.
Jackson County executive’s son tapped as interim head of KCATA
Frank White III, the son of Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr., was selected as the interim CEO of the KC Area Transportation Authority.
KCTV 5
KC Unsolved: Relatives searching for answers to find missing Prairie Village mom Angela Green
Some teens in Kansas City took to the hardwood for Mayor’s Night Hoops today. The young athletes were joined by the mayor himself and some local basketball stars on the court. |. City officials hope a new project along Hickman Mills Road and Prospect Avenue will make commuting by...
Comments / 4