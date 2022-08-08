Read full article on original website
Mosquito spraying set for Wednesday morning in Morris Plains
MORRIS PLAINS BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Morris Plains Borough Wednesday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August...
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 25,994 positive cases and 224 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 9. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 10, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
Planned Wawa Moving Forward In Lakehurst
LAKEHURST – Trees and brush have come down on Route 70 in the borough to make way for a new Wawa location. After much anticipation and talk amongst borough officials and residents during prior council meetings, the popular convenience store will soon break ground following approval by the Pinelands Commission and State Department of Transportation.
Thousands of NJ homes without power after power line falls on interstate
A high voltage power line that fell across Route 80 in Morris County knocked out power for approximately 60,000 customers in Morris and Sussex counties on one of the hottest days of the year. Jefferson in Morris County and Sparta in Sussex County were the hardest hit by the outages...
Milling and paving to begin Friday on 3 Hackettstown roads
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown will be doing milling and paving beginning on Friday, Aug. 12, according to police. The following roads listed are tentatively scheduled to be milled on Friday, Aug. 12 and paved on Monday, Aug. 15 from 7:00 a.m. to approximately 7:00 p.m. Warren St...
Paving, repair project scheduled to begin next week at Milford-Montague toll bridge
MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County)– The weathered pothole driving surface on the Milford-Montague (Route 206) toll bridge and its New Jersey and Pennsylvania approach roadways is scheduled to undergo milling and repaving under a roughly three-month-long project starting next week, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.
Widespread power outage reported in northern NJ
The New Jersey Department of Transportation has reported downed live wires across Route 80 causing all lanes to close in both directions west of Exit 34 to Route 15 in Roxbury. The downed wires appear to be the reason for the widespread outage across northern NJ. According to Jersey Central...
EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant
Franklin and Linden are two of 23 towns U.S. environmental officials say have higher cancer risks from factory-emitted air pollution. The post EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Newark hospitals cancel some procedures due to water main break
A major water main break impacting the city of Newark caused some hospitals in the city to cancel certain procedures.
Body Found Floating Along Raritan River (DEVELOPING)
A body was found floating at a park along the Raritan River in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Boyd Park in New Brunswick, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR...
What’s Going There? Construction Project on Whitesville Road
JACKSON, NJ – If you drive down Whitesville Road, you probably noticed a large clearing...
Huge Main Break Spawns NJ Water Emergency; Hospitals Delay Surgeries as Drought Watch Hits
A monster water main break wreaked havoc in New Jersey's largest city and nearby communities Tuesday, impacting more than 100,000 people as hospitals grappled with diversions and officials planned door-to-door outreach. At the same time, emergency crews responded to at least one case where a woman's car was swallowed by a sudden sinkhole.
Stewart’s board member drowns in Warren County lake
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said a man has drowned in Friends Lake in Chester. The man has been identified as Perrin Dake, 62, of Boulder, Colorado. Stewart's Shops has confirmed that he was a member of the Dake family and was on the Stewart's Board of Directors.
Spotted lanternfly: New York State Department of Agriculture urges residents to kill invasive bug
Spotted lanternflies are a destructive, invasive species that feed on over 70 types of plants, including crops that are important to New York's agricultural economy.
Fire totally destroys kitchen at East Brunswick, NJ restaurant
EAST BRUNSWICK — A chain restaurant suffered serious fire damage early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 1:40 a.m. at the Red Lobster on Route 18, according to East Brunswick police. Fire crews alerted by the alarm were able to quickly extinguish the flames. No workers, police or...
Victim with serious neck injury in Morris Township crash is recovering, prosecutor tells judge
A male whose carotid artery was severed in a Morris Township car crash in June is recovering, a prosecutor told a judge Tuesday in Morristown. The driver in that crash, 21-year-old Ryan Doherty of Chatham, faces charges of assault by auto and leaving the scene of an accident. Morris County...
WATCH LIVE: Chopper 12 over Newark water main break
Chopper 12 is over the Newark water main break.
Hackettstown yard sale this Saturday
Yard Sale: 203 Church Street in Hackettstown (between Washington and Madison Streets) Home goods, sporting equipment, school supplies, and much more.
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Thousands without power amid stifling heat
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in New Jersey were without power Tuesday afternoon with temperatures soaring into the 90s during the latest heat wave to hit the state. The outage was caused by a downed high voltage line along Route 80, according to Jersey Central Power & Light...
