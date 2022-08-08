ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montville, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for Wednesday morning in Morris Plains

MORRIS PLAINS BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Morris Plains Borough Wednesday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August...
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
wrnjradio.com

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 25,994 positive cases and 224 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 9. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 10, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Planned Wawa Moving Forward In Lakehurst

LAKEHURST – Trees and brush have come down on Route 70 in the borough to make way for a new Wawa location. After much anticipation and talk amongst borough officials and residents during prior council meetings, the popular convenience store will soon break ground following approval by the Pinelands Commission and State Department of Transportation.
LAKEHURST, NJ
City
Montville, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Morris County, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Milling and paving to begin Friday on 3 Hackettstown roads

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown will be doing milling and paving beginning on Friday, Aug. 12, according to police. The following roads listed are tentatively scheduled to be milled on Friday, Aug. 12 and paved on Monday, Aug. 15 from 7:00 a.m. to approximately 7:00 p.m. Warren St...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Paving, repair project scheduled to begin next week at Milford-Montague toll bridge

MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County)– The weathered pothole driving surface on the Milford-Montague (Route 206) toll bridge and its New Jersey and Pennsylvania approach roadways is scheduled to undergo milling and repaving under a roughly three-month-long project starting next week, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.
MILFORD, PA
advertisernewssouth.com

Widespread power outage reported in northern NJ

The New Jersey Department of Transportation has reported downed live wires across Route 80 causing all lanes to close in both directions west of Exit 34 to Route 15 in Roxbury. The downed wires appear to be the reason for the widespread outage across northern NJ. According to Jersey Central...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticide#The Mosquito#Zenivex E4
Daily Voice

Body Found Floating Along Raritan River (DEVELOPING)

A body was found floating at a park along the Raritan River in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Boyd Park in New Brunswick, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NEWS10 ABC

Stewart’s board member drowns in Warren County lake

The Warren County Sheriff's Office said a man has drowned in Friends Lake in Chester. The man has been identified as Perrin Dake, 62, of Boulder, Colorado. Stewart's Shops has confirmed that he was a member of the Dake family and was on the Stewart's Board of Directors.
CHESTER, NY

