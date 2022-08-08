Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
How restoring overstocked forests can yield multiple diverse benefits
Mechanical thinning of California's forests can reduce the severity of wildfires by eliminating built-up vegetation that fuels blazes. According to researchers at UCI, UC Merced and the UC Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources, scientifically based forest management practices could also curtail CO2 emissions from fires, promote carbon storage in remaining trees, and improve the reliability of water supplies for the state's agricultural sector, communities and hydropower producers.
15 Trees That Bloom With Gorgeous Yellow Flowers
You don't need a good reason to plant a tree. Yet, you'll find so many benefits when you do. Trees, as you probably learned in school, fight climate change, absorb CO2, produce oxygen, attract birds, and even increase the value of your home, according to the Arbor Day Foundation. Flowering trees, such as the ones we are about to describe, also attract pollinators like hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies, and they bring forth a cheery display of color during their bloom season.
natureworldnews.com
Study Defines the Impacts of Organic Farming on the Environment
Organic farming is often viewed as more friendly to the environment as compared to traditional farming when it comes to the system of food production. One of the greatest challenges of our time is to produce enough food to ensure adequate nutrition for the expanding global population without destroying the planet. By 2050, the population of the world is expected to be close to 10 billion, yet more than 811 million people still go to bed hungry every night.
Comments / 0