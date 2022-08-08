Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
2022 Chiefs Rookie OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
kcur.org
Facing a staff shortage, Independence considers a 4-day school week
The schedule change is designed to boost recruiting and keeping staff as schools across the country struggle with teacher shortages. The Independence school board launched an exploration Tuesday night into a possible four-day week — as schools across the country face an increasing shortage of teachers and other workers.
KMBC.com
Independence School District could consider four-day school week as trend grows
LATHROP, Mo. — A major school district in the Kansas City metro could be considering a four-day school week. On Tuesday night, the Independence Board of Education could take the first step toward looking at how a shorter week would work. There's an item on the meeting agenda asking...
kcur.org
In Missouri, 1 in 4 school districts now have a 4-day week due to teacher shortage
This school year, 1 in 4 districts in Missouri will be in class only four days a week. The trend has grown quickly over the past decade. Jon Turner is an associate professor in the College of Education at Missouri State University. He researches rural school districts and the four-day school week.
Shawnee Mission approves security upgrades for new school year
The Shawnee Mission School District will invest $250,000 to install upgraded door locks at all elementary and middle school buildings.
Turner School District begins new school year with bus changes
Back-to-School: Turner School District students will have to walk farther to bus stops in Kansas City, Kansas because of driver shortage.
Lawrence board could close schools due to budget issues
The Lawrence school board is looking at another way to solve budget issues that could include cutting schools.
KCMO City Manager fined after commission finds website violated Missouri law
Brian Platt, the city manager of Kansas City, Missouri, was fined $1,000 by the Missouri Ethics Commission on Monday.
Back-to-School in the Shawnee Mission School District 2022
What to know: The Shawnee Mission School District in Kansas begins the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 11-12 for most students.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Kansas school districts feel staffing crisis
A friend and I were at a restaurant earlier this week having an end-of-summer-vacation celebration, when my friend mentioned to the waitress that she teaches high school in Wichita. “How great,” said the waitress. “Thank you for being a teacher.”. This small appreciation meant a lot to...
Lee’s Summit mayor calls for change after Summit Waves incident
Lee's Summit mayor calls for review of Summit Waves diversity and inclusion process after family claims discrimination at weekend party.
KC dispensaries cheer for marijuana legalization being placed on ballot
Missouri's medical marijuana industry cheered news of the November vote. Other states have seen recreational sales double business.
kcur.org
Parade Park offered Black Kansas City families a chance for home ownership. Now it's crumbling
For more stories like this one, subscribe to A People's History of Kansas City on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. Tucked between Woodland and Brooklyn Avenues in Kansas City’s famed 18th and Vine District sits Parade Park Homes, a neighborhood thought to be one of the nation’s oldest Black-owned housing co-ops.
COVID grads face college: ‘I didn’t really learn anything’
Hundreds of thousands of recent graduates are heading to college this fall after spending more than half their high school careers dealing with the upheaval of a pandemic.
KC nonprofit says security guard to blame for recent thefts
Right when everything was coming together the organization said someone stole almost everything it worked for.
Jackson County executive’s son tapped as interim head of KCATA
Frank White III, the son of Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr., was selected as the interim CEO of the KC Area Transportation Authority.
abc17news.com
Missouri family says racism led to pool party cancellation
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A Black family says racism prompted a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their son’s birthday. Chris Evans, of Lee’s Summit, says he signed a contract to have the party with about 250 guests for his 17-year-old son’s birthday on Saturday at the Summit Waves park in Lee’s Summit. But an official with the park told the family when they arrived that the party was canceled. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which operates the water park, said Tuesday that officials had apologized to the family over miscommunications. It said the party was canceled solely out of concern for safety because of the potential size of the party.
Family says party cancellation at Lee’s Summit waterpark was racially motivated
Community support is growing for a Kansas City area family who claim they’ve been racially discriminated against.
ISD responds to family's concerns over new bus routes
On Friday, KSHB 41 News reported on the Independence School District making changes to their bus route stemming from what the district is describing as a bus driver shortage.
Local medical manufacturer considers Olathe expansion
Artio Medical is seeking approval to build a 56,698-square-foot medical device manufacturing facility at Kansas Bioscience Park.
Cerner agrees to pay $1.8M for racial discrimination claims
Kansas City-based Cerner has agreed to pay $1.8 million after the labor department accused the company of racial discrimination in hiring.
