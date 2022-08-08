ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Smilies Coffee on Westside to open Aug. 19 with free beverages

A new venture hopes to give coffee drinkers and fans of noncarbonated cold beverages something to smile about in West Jacksonville. Smilies Coffee plans to open Aug. 19 at 7411 103rd St., about a third of a mile west of Interstate 295. The company is owned by former Portland, Oregon,...
Action News Jax

State closes on Duval land deal

JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Florida has closed on a $5.8 million deal to acquire 241 acres along Pumpkin Hill Creek in Duval County, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Department Secretary Shawn Hamilton said in a news release that the deal...
Jacksonville Daily Record

JAXUSA announces Olympus Insurance will relocate headquarters to Jacksonville

Palm Beach Gardens-based Olympus Insurance Co. is moving its headquarters to Jacksonville, where it will employ 200 people, JAXUSA Partnership announced Aug. 8 at its quarterly lunch. JAXUSA Partnership is the economic development division of JAX Chamber. Olympus lists at least 10 career openings in Jacksonville, including controller, director of...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Ferrosource LLC asks for $100,000 city grant for NW Jacksonville steel facility

A New York City-based metal fabricator and distributor is seeking a $100,000 city grant to open a facility on Blanche Street in Northwest Jacksonville. A project summary issued July 25 by the city Office of Economic Development says Ferrosource LLC is considering a $2.5 million investment in leased space at 1011 Blanche St. to create steel products.
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Jacksonville, Florida to New Orleans

For an exciting drive between several of America's great states, the road trip from Jacksonville, Fl to New Orleans is perfect! This great drive will take you through history-rich cities, as well as wildlife parks, forests and even a few awesome beaches before arriving at The Big Easy. The 570-mile...
Jacksonville Daily Record

United Way of Northeast Florida names new CEO

The United Way of Northeast Florida is turning to one of its former executives as its next leader. Melanie D. Patz, its former vice president of community impact, will be the nonprofit’s next president and CEO. The nonprofit announced its selection Aug. 9. Patz will start Sept. 26. Patz...
Evie M.

Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?

The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) Ever since moving to Florida a little less than a year ago, one thing I've realized more than anything is that this is a state of "oldest." The oldest lighthouse, the oldest school, and the oldest government building. Even the oldest bar. And that bar would be none other than The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Vestcor Companies plans to start renovating new headquarters

The Vestcor Companies wants to start interior renovations in San Marco on its new headquarters building at 1649 Atlantic Blvd. that it expects to occupy early next year. Ryan Hoover, president of TVC Development Inc., part of The Vestcor Companies, said Aug. 8 that he estimates the project will cost $1.2 million.
Jacksonville Daily Record

DIA to consider MOSH site plan on Northbank Shipyards

The Museum of Science and History will take the site plan for its proposed Northbank Shipyards facility to the Downtown Investment Authority board for approval. The DIA board Retail Enhancement and Property Disposition Committee is scheduled to review and vote on MOSH’s proposal for the 6.86-acre Aug. 10. In...
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Florida Bar President Gary Lesser visiting the JBA on Aug. 25

The Florida Bar President Gary Lesser is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the Jacksonville Bar Association member luncheon Aug. 25 at the Marriott Jacksonville Downtown. Managing partner of West Palm Beach-based Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, he was sworn in June 24 as the 74th president of The Florida Bar.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Brooklyn Zoës Kitchen becoming CAVA Grill

A third Zoës Kitchen will be converted into CAVA Grill, also a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant. The city approved a permit Aug. 8 to convert Zoës Kitchen in Brooklyn Station on Riverside at 90 Riverside Ave., No. 607, at a cost of $175,000. Embree Construction Group Inc. of Georgetown,...
