FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record
Milkster Nitrogen Creamery opening first Northeast Florida location in Miramar
The Milkster Nitrogen Creamery Jacksonville is coming to Miramar Plaza near San Marco. Based in Detroit, the company franchises its concept that uses liquid nitrogen to custom-make every order of what it considers “nicecream” while a customer waits. “We looked at a couple different ice cream franchises, but...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Smilies Coffee on Westside to open Aug. 19 with free beverages
A new venture hopes to give coffee drinkers and fans of noncarbonated cold beverages something to smile about in West Jacksonville. Smilies Coffee plans to open Aug. 19 at 7411 103rd St., about a third of a mile west of Interstate 295. The company is owned by former Portland, Oregon,...
State closes on Duval land deal
JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Florida has closed on a $5.8 million deal to acquire 241 acres along Pumpkin Hill Creek in Duval County, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Department Secretary Shawn Hamilton said in a news release that the deal...
The 6 Best Beach Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month
If living the beach life is your retirement dream, but you don't want to spend a fortune every month, you'll be glad to know it's still possible to make it happen without leaving the U.S. Related: 15...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Jacksonville Daily Record
JAXUSA announces Olympus Insurance will relocate headquarters to Jacksonville
Palm Beach Gardens-based Olympus Insurance Co. is moving its headquarters to Jacksonville, where it will employ 200 people, JAXUSA Partnership announced Aug. 8 at its quarterly lunch. JAXUSA Partnership is the economic development division of JAX Chamber. Olympus lists at least 10 career openings in Jacksonville, including controller, director of...
Ghost Mall: Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville plagued with empty stores
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Regency Square Mall was once a vibrant place for locals. Its 160 stores drew in much of the Jacksonville community years ago but decades later, much of the building is empty. Many storefronts sit vacant, some boarded up, and parking lots are empty. “It's not a...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Ferrosource LLC asks for $100,000 city grant for NW Jacksonville steel facility
A New York City-based metal fabricator and distributor is seeking a $100,000 city grant to open a facility on Blanche Street in Northwest Jacksonville. A project summary issued July 25 by the city Office of Economic Development says Ferrosource LLC is considering a $2.5 million investment in leased space at 1011 Blanche St. to create steel products.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Action News Jax Ben Becker says more sticker shock could be on the way for JEA customers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA will unveil at its board retreat on Wednesday a projected 32%-45% compounded increase to base rates from FY23 to FY32. Remember, JEA already increased base rates 3% in 2021. The goal is $250M-$340M in new revenue to “support the total system requirements.”. >>> STREAM...
First Coast News
Sammy the dog is returned to his owner, all the way from New Jersey to Florida!🐾
It took 8 months to bring Sammy back to his owner in Jacksonville. Check out the beautiful moment where they reunited if you want to shed a tear today!
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Jacksonville, Florida to New Orleans
For an exciting drive between several of America's great states, the road trip from Jacksonville, Fl to New Orleans is perfect! This great drive will take you through history-rich cities, as well as wildlife parks, forests and even a few awesome beaches before arriving at The Big Easy. The 570-mile...
Jacksonville Daily Record
City permits $3.97 million canopy replacement at Jacksonville International Airport
New canopy coverage is approved at Jacksonville International Airport’s drop-off and pickup lanes. The city approved a permit Aug. 9 for Balfour Beatty Construction LLC to replace the fabric canopy and rehabilitate the support structure on the upper and lower terminal roadways at a cost of almost $3.97 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jacksonville Daily Record
United Way of Northeast Florida names new CEO
The United Way of Northeast Florida is turning to one of its former executives as its next leader. Melanie D. Patz, its former vice president of community impact, will be the nonprofit’s next president and CEO. The nonprofit announced its selection Aug. 9. Patz will start Sept. 26. Patz...
Missing Jacksonville dog reunited with owner after being found in New Jersey
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a reunion nearly nine months and 900 miles in the making. Sammy the Shih Tzu had to travel across the country, but he is finally back in his owner's arms. For 11 years, Sammy was Anne Heimburger's "primary pooch." He helped her get through some...
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?
The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) Ever since moving to Florida a little less than a year ago, one thing I've realized more than anything is that this is a state of "oldest." The oldest lighthouse, the oldest school, and the oldest government building. Even the oldest bar. And that bar would be none other than The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Vestcor Companies plans to start renovating new headquarters
The Vestcor Companies wants to start interior renovations in San Marco on its new headquarters building at 1649 Atlantic Blvd. that it expects to occupy early next year. Ryan Hoover, president of TVC Development Inc., part of The Vestcor Companies, said Aug. 8 that he estimates the project will cost $1.2 million.
Jacksonville Daily Record
DIA to consider MOSH site plan on Northbank Shipyards
The Museum of Science and History will take the site plan for its proposed Northbank Shipyards facility to the Downtown Investment Authority board for approval. The DIA board Retail Enhancement and Property Disposition Committee is scheduled to review and vote on MOSH’s proposal for the 6.86-acre Aug. 10. In...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Florida Bar President Gary Lesser visiting the JBA on Aug. 25
The Florida Bar President Gary Lesser is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the Jacksonville Bar Association member luncheon Aug. 25 at the Marriott Jacksonville Downtown. Managing partner of West Palm Beach-based Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, he was sworn in June 24 as the 74th president of The Florida Bar.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Brooklyn Zoës Kitchen becoming CAVA Grill
A third Zoës Kitchen will be converted into CAVA Grill, also a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant. The city approved a permit Aug. 8 to convert Zoës Kitchen in Brooklyn Station on Riverside at 90 Riverside Ave., No. 607, at a cost of $175,000. Embree Construction Group Inc. of Georgetown,...
Mayor Curry announces the launch of a local veterans assessment survey
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Lenny Curry announced Tuesday in a news conference that the City of Jacksonville will be launching a veterans assessment survey to learn how to better help veterans in the area. The City of Jacksonville is partnering with Endeavors, the University of North Florida and the...
