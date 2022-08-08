Effective: 2022-08-10 12:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-10 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The heavy rainfall and slow movement of these storms will result in flooding of road intersections, low lying areas and normally dry arroyos. Target Area: Santa Fe FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central New Mexico, including the following county, Santa Fe. * WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1155 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Fe, La Cienega and Agua Fria. - This includes the following low water crossings San Ysidro Crossing. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 273 and 285. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

