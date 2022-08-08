ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather tracker: no relief as heatwaves continue in parts of Europe and China

By Alice Fowle (Metdesk)
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YjZ42_0h8lHBmo00
A woman wearing a face mask uses a fan as she walks on a street in Shanghai, China, as a severe heatwave continues to affect parts of the country.

While it feels as though Europe should be starting to see the end of its heatwaves, scorching temperatures are expected to continue across the north and west of the continent this week. As high pressure becomes established, parts of France and Spain could experience temperatures of 38C (100.4F) between Wednesday and Saturday. A prolonged hot period is also forecast to hit the UK with temperatures exceeding 30C, and maximum temperatures possibly hitting as high as 35C.

Meanwhile, low pressure and a slack south-westerly wind across the East China and Yellow seas will bring heavy rain across the Korean peninsula over the coming week, the second monsoon spell of the season. Daily rainfall totals of 100mm to 150mm could hit South Korea’s capital, Seoul, on Monday, with high levels of precipitation extending north-eastwards across northern Chungcheong and North Gyeonsang provinces.

And there is no relief further into the week with 120mm to 150mm of rainfall expected on Tuesday and between 60mm and 80mm on Wednesday and Thursday. Overall, parts of northern South Korea could have cumulative totals between Monday and Thursday in excess of 350mm to 400mm.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am

High rainfall totals are not unusual at this time of year owing to the east Asian monsoon, whereby warm and moist air interacts with drier and cooler air to the north. Where these two air masses meet, these systems bring most of the rain across the Korean peninsula. However, the average rainfall for a typical August in South Korea is about 250mm, which would mean that more than 150% of the monthly average rainfall would fall in the space of four days. Meanwhile, southern parts of North Korea are also expected to experience more than 300mm of rain between Monday and Wednesday.

Another extreme weather scenario has been playing out across eastern China this summer, with 900 million people affected by the third strongest regional heatwave since 1963, second only to 2013 and 2017. Unfortunately, there is not expected to be any letup with this heat through August, with temperatures in provinces such as Shaanxi, Henan and Hubei frequently exceeding 40C this week. This is about 10C above the climatological average.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Extreme Weather#Northern China#Korean#Asian
The Independent

Four-day amber warning for extreme temperatures issued as new heatwave looms

The Met Office has issued a four-day amber warning for extreme temperatures in parts of England and Wales as a new heatwave looms.The warning, for Thursday to Sunday, comes as the forecaster predicted 35C in places – below last month’s record temperatures, which peaked above 40C in some spots.☀️ Sunshine from the word go for many on Tuesday morning with temperatures quickly climbing🌧️ Cloudier skies will persist across northwest Scotland as rain pushes across the Northern Isles pic.twitter.com/WsiL5p9v3l— Met Office (@metoffice) August 8, 2022The vulnerable are likely to experience adverse health affects, while the wider population could also be affected,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
France
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
The Weather Channel

More Brutal Heat In Parts Of U.S. In August, Latest Outlook Shows

A large area from the Plains to the Northeast could see temperatures farthest above average. Temperatures along the West Coast will be near average in most areas. We are moving past the climatological hottest time of year in much of the U.S. August marks the final full month of summer,...
ENVIRONMENT
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching tropical wave off African coast

Hurricane forecasters are watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a moderate chance of getting more organized and strengthening by the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center in its 2 a.m. advisory Monday described the wave as a “large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
The Guardian

What’s behind the FBI swoop on Donald Trump’s Florida home?

It’s remarkable that it didn’t leak. A story of this magnitude – the FBI raiding the compound of a former president, executing a search warrant in connection with a criminal investigation – is the kind of story that every well-connected reporter in Washington would usually have heard about. But the major papers seemed surprised on Monday night, scrambling to catch up as the story unfolded. In the end, the person who broke the news was Donald Trump himself, posting on his own somewhat anaemic Maga blogging platform, Truth Social. “After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said. “They even broke into my safe.”
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

396K+
Followers
91K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy