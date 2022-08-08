Read full article on original website
Related
Kerrang
Young Guns announce first headline tour since 2016
Young Guns have just unveiled several 2022 tour dates following last month’s one-off comeback show at 2000trees. The British rockers will be playing headline dates in London, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester later this year, celebrating the 10th anniversary of Bones for their first UK tour since 2016. “We’re beyond...
Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58
Paul Ryder, bass player and founding member of the Happy Mondays, has died aged 58. A statement from the band said the Salford-raised musician died on Friday morning. Alongside his frontman brother Shaun, Paul founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 and was credited with giving the band their signature rolling groove, present on hits such as Step On and Kinky Afro.
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
thebrag.com
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ozzy Osbourne closes Commonwealth Games as Birmingham parties
Legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne brought the curtain down on the Commonwealth Games in spectacular style on Monday as dominant Australia celebrated finishing top of the medals table yet again. Sporting powerhouse Australia have topped the table at every Games since 1990 except in 2014, when England finished in first place in Glasgow.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
Ozzy Osbourne reveals Lemmy’s favourite album by him - and some defiant words the Motörhead legend gave him near the end
“I’m probably going to die, I suppose. Never thought I’d make 70, so I did good’"
Watch Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes sing to Rammstein's Du Hast at his Sheffield club night
Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes DJ'ed at his new club night last month, which also saw him do some Rammstein karaoke
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Halo Effect’s Days Of The Lost: melodeath all-stars salute the Gothenburg Sound on debut album
Album review: ex-In Flames members assemble to relive the old days on The Halo Effect’s debut album Days Of The Lost
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
London offers all children polio boosters after more virus found in city sewers
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Health officials in London are offering polio vaccine boosters to all children between the ages of one and nine after more polio virus was found in the city's sewers. While there have been no confirmed cases of polio, Britain's National Health Service warned Wednesday there has...
Riots, arrests and a knocked out Geezer Butler: the most chaotic concert of Black Sabbath's career
When a glass bottle struck Geezer Butler just two songs into Black Sabbath's 1980 Milwaukee show, disaster followed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Ozzy Osbourne and Tommy Iommi Reunite at Commonwealth Games 2022
Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi recently performed onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England. This was a surprise performance during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games. The performance began with a tiny tease of their classic 1971 song “Iron Man.” Ozzy Osbourne then ascended onto the stage and sang “Paranoid” with Iommi. The crowd was floored by the impromptu, unannounced performance. The moment was shared in a clip from the Solid Hits YouTube Channel.
NME
Arctic Monkeys return to the stage with a glittering disco ball for first gig since 2019
Arctic Monkeys have returned to the stage this evening (August 9) in Istanbul for their first gig since 2019. Alex Turner and co. took to the stage in Istanbul tonight for one of two nights at the Zorlu Center PSM. They’re next due to head to Burgas (August 12), Pula (August 16) and Prague (August 18).
NME
Listen to Slipknot’s thundering new single, ‘Yen’
Slipknot have today (August 5) shared a thundering new single called ‘Yen’. The latest single is taken from the band’s upcoming new album, ‘The End, So Far’, which is released on September 30 via Roadrunner Records, marking the band’s final record with the label after first signing with them in 1998. You can pre-order the album here.
Crazy Swedes add Pink Floyd and Billy Cobham covers to debut album reissue
US fusion quartet Crazy Swedes will reissue new deluxe version of their self-titled debut album in September
BBC
Darryl Hunt: The Pogues 'saddened' as bass player dies
The Pogues have paid tribute to their "great friend" and bandmate, bass player Darryl Hunt who has died age 72. The punk group announced Hunt died on Monday afternoon in London, adding they were "saddened beyond words". The cause of death is not yet known. They shared a photo of...
Pete Townshend Said The Beach Boys Inspired 1 of The Who’s Songs
Pete Townshend said a hit by The Who wouldn't be the same without The Beach Boys' songs and a future member of Led Zeppelin.
BBC
BBC Proms composer uses music to help with Tourette's
"Everything stops when I play music," says Gavin Higgins. He is set to see his work performed at London's Royal Albert Hall after initially turning to music to help his Tourette's syndrome. On Monday, his Concerto Grosso will be played by the Tredegar Town Brass Band and the BBC National...
Guitar World Magazine
Halsey guitarist Liv Slingerland emerges from the visceral heat of a pyro-laden pop show to discuss gear choices of a session ace and her debut solo LP, Hey You
The in-demand guitarist/bassist opens up about formative blues-rock jams, the pleasure of plugins, how to make it as a session player, and why she made Hey You now. As career trajectories go, Liv Slingerland’s is on fire. “I've never played with anybody that uses pyro before. It's viscerally hot on stage!” The Los-Angeles based alt-rock guitarist is dialing in from the tour van, currently pulled up outside Red Rocks, Colorado, as part of Halsey’s Love and Power Worldwide Tour.
Comments / 0