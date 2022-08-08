ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Kerrang

Young Guns announce first headline tour since 2016

Young Guns have just unveiled several 2022 tour dates following last month’s one-off comeback show at 2000trees. The British rockers will be playing headline dates in London, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester later this year, celebrating the 10th anniversary of Bones for their first UK tour since 2016. “We’re beyond...
The Independent

Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58

Paul Ryder, bass player and founding member of the Happy Mondays, has died aged 58. A statement from the band said the Salford-raised musician died on Friday morning. Alongside his frontman brother Shaun, Paul founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 and was credited with giving the band their signature rolling groove, present on hits such as Step On and Kinky Afro.
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
thebrag.com

Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs

HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
AFP

Ozzy Osbourne closes Commonwealth Games as Birmingham parties

Legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne brought the curtain down on the  Commonwealth Games in spectacular style on Monday as dominant Australia celebrated finishing top of the medals table yet again. Sporting powerhouse Australia have topped the table at every Games since 1990 except in 2014, when England finished in first place in Glasgow.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Outsider.com

WATCH: Ozzy Osbourne and Tommy Iommi Reunite at Commonwealth Games 2022

Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi recently performed onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England. This was a surprise performance during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games. The performance began with a tiny tease of their classic 1971 song “Iron Man.” Ozzy Osbourne then ascended onto the stage and sang “Paranoid” with Iommi. The crowd was floored by the impromptu, unannounced performance. The moment was shared in a clip from the Solid Hits YouTube Channel.
NME

Listen to Slipknot’s thundering new single, ‘Yen’

Slipknot have today (August 5) shared a thundering new single called ‘Yen’. The latest single is taken from the band’s upcoming new album, ‘The End, So Far’, which is released on September 30 via Roadrunner Records, marking the band’s final record with the label after first signing with them in 1998. You can pre-order the album here.
BBC

Darryl Hunt: The Pogues 'saddened' as bass player dies

The Pogues have paid tribute to their "great friend" and bandmate, bass player Darryl Hunt who has died age 72. The punk group announced Hunt died on Monday afternoon in London, adding they were "saddened beyond words". The cause of death is not yet known. They shared a photo of...
BBC

BBC Proms composer uses music to help with Tourette's

"Everything stops when I play music," says Gavin Higgins. He is set to see his work performed at London's Royal Albert Hall after initially turning to music to help his Tourette's syndrome. On Monday, his Concerto Grosso will be played by the Tredegar Town Brass Band and the BBC National...
Guitar World Magazine

Halsey guitarist Liv Slingerland emerges from the visceral heat of a pyro-laden pop show to discuss gear choices of a session ace and her debut solo LP, Hey You

The in-demand guitarist/bassist opens up about formative blues-rock jams, the pleasure of plugins, how to make it as a session player, and why she made Hey You now. As career trajectories go, Liv Slingerland’s is on fire. “I've never played with anybody that uses pyro before. It's viscerally hot on stage!” The Los-Angeles based alt-rock guitarist is dialing in from the tour van, currently pulled up outside Red Rocks, Colorado, as part of Halsey’s Love and Power Worldwide Tour.
ROCK MUSIC

