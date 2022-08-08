Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Related
Vikings: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Minnesota Vikings are having a busy offseason, just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. And also like the other 31 teams, they are seeing some interesting positional battles in the training camp. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, where they both finished with sub-.500 records, the Vikings, under a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, are looking to come out stronger in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. It’s going to be easier said than done, but that’s also why they are going to need to make the correct calls in deciding who will be starting on every position when Week 1 comes around. With that said, here are two first-stringers, who could potentially lose their current no. 1 designations before the season even kicks off in September.
Najee Harris is Impressed With RBs Anthony McFarland, Jaylen Warren
The Pittsburgh Steelers younger runners are taking full advantage of Najee Harris's absence.
A.J. Brown Consuming Targets as Eagles Integrate Him into Offense
The newcomer had one of the bigger explosive plays during Sunday night's open practice at Lincoln Financial Field
Vikings rookie Lewis Cine missing from training camp night practice
Lewis Cine took some first-team reps during Saturday's camp practice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Update on LSU's Quarterback Competition
The LSU quarterback battle is in full swing, fall camp starting to ramp up
Yardbarker
Ja'Marr Chase Reveals His Top Five NFL Receivers
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a record-breaking rookie campaign. The 22-year-old finished with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's expecting to be even better this season. Despite his success, he didn't put himself on his list of the top five wide receivers in the NFL. "I...
Panthers Release First Depth Chart of 2022
An early look at how things may shake out for the Panthers.
Yardbarker
Three takeaways from the Eagles’ first depth chart of 2022
It’s pretty clear that Quez Watkins will be starting in the slot after an impressive second season with the club in 2021. While Philadelphia does use several combinations and no receiver will play in only one spot, his backup is a bit of a surprise. Zach Pascal was brought...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL Draft Profile: Demani Richardson, Safety, Texas A&M Aggies
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Texas A&M S Demani Richardson
Cardinals Camp Observations: Murray Resumes Throwing, Dortch Keeps Making Plays
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray continued to work his way back by participating in drills at training camp.
Four Quick Thoughts on the Panthers' Initial Depth Chart
A few thoughts on the first depth chart.
'Never Satisfied': Commanders OT Sam Cosmi Looking For Consistency in Year 2
After a promising rookie season, Sam Cosmi looks for consistency in Year 2 on the Commanders' offensive line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 biggest surprises from Matt Rhule’s first depth chart for 2022
Head coach Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers had a 2021 season that left much to be desired. The team finished with a record of 5-12. They finished last in the NFC South and looked to be a team struggling to find their way. Since the end of last season, the Panthers have made several […] The post 3 biggest surprises from Matt Rhule’s first depth chart for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
'Like Deebo': Longhorns WR Jordan Whittington Raves about Freshman Savion Red
“He’s like a Deebo Samuel - a bigger guy who runs with the ball like a running back," Jordan Whittington said.
Yardbarker
Ja'Marr Chase answers if he's better than Justin Jefferson
Minus undergoing an appendectomy a couple of weeks ago, Joe Burrow has had it good when it comes to firing footballs at talented wide receivers. Two of the studs he played with in college are now two of the best receivers in the NFL, Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Burrow's teammate with the Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase.
Mike Zimmer lands new job as NFL analyst
The 33rd Team announced Mike Zimmer as its newest member on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jim Bob Cooter debuts as passing game coordinator in 2022
Former Tennessee quarterback Jim Bob Cooter made his debut as Jacksonville passing game coordinator during the NFL’s preseason Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. Las Vegas defeated the Jaguars, 27-11. Cooter lettered for the Vols in 2006. Following his Tennessee playing career, he served as a graduate assistant...
Dolphins Audition Offensive Linemen
The Miami Dolphins have an opening on their 90-day roster as they prepare for their preseason opener
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Chryst updates Chez Mellusi's recovery from torn ACL entering 2022
Paul Chryst is hopeful his running back room will be at full strength entering 2022. Chez Mellusi – coming off a torn ACL in 2021 – is looking to be a part of that group. Fortunately, it sounds like Mellusi is on track and getting ready to roll this season. Chryst updated Mellusi’s rehab on Monday and had very positive remarks for the running back.
Justin Fields Loses a Few More Targets
Two more pass catchers went out of practice at Bears Family Fest, and the supply of Bears who can run routes for Justin Fields is hitting a dangerously low number with the first preseason game up Saturday.
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0