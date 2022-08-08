ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged

The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
CBS News

Woman charged with 6 counts of murder in fiery Los Angeles County crash

A Texas woman has been charged with murder following a deadly Los Angeles crash that took the lives of five people, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, is charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence after she allegedly sped through an intersection and crashed into several vehicles.
Bri H

Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 Dead

"Windsor Hills crash: Mercedes-Benz runs through red light before getting into deadly wreck. Shocking video shows the moments the Mercedes-Benz ran through a red light. The video showed the before and after of the horrific crash that left several people dead, including a baby and an unborn child."
