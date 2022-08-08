Tyson Foods, Take-Two Interactive And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Monday following the release of upbeat of jobs report on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $13.24 billion before the opening bell. Tyson shares slipped 0.1% to $87.44 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO to have earned $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Take-Two shares fell 0.2% to close at $127.16 on Friday.
- HV Bancorp, Inc. HVBC posted net income of $640,000, or $0.31 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, down from $1.3 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. HV Bancorp shares dropped 2.5% to close at $21.35.
- After the closing bell, American International Group, Inc. AIG is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $11.25 billion. AIG shares rose 0.1% to $51.90 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect BioNTech SE BNTX to report quarterly earnings at $7.36 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion before the opening bell. BioNTech shares gained 2.7% to $188.00 in after-hours trading.
