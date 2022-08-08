Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
Hamilton Co. commissioners approve 3 tax levies for the November ballot
Hamilton County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve three tax levies for the November ballot. Voters will decide on renewing two levies at the current millage: indigent care and senior services. The third, for mental health services, will be up for an increase. Commission President Stephanie Summerow Dumas says the need...
Eaton Register Herald
‘It can, and will be repaired’
GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
linknky.com
Newport neighborhood spars with church over LED sign
Frustrated residents of Newport’s East Row packed the Newport City Building last Thursday evening over the installation of an LED sign at St. John’s United Church of Christ. The lights, the residents said, are too bright and are interfering with their lives. Newport’s East Row is the second...
linknky.com
Nearly $1 million in asphalt work underway in Covington
Twenty-two Covington streets will be covered with 80,000 square yards of asphalt as part of a $995,000 project that began this week. Work on the 1 ½ inch thick layer of asphalt started on Tando Drive in South Covington. The work will then move northward on the streets listed below.
wvxu.org
Kenton Co. is testing asphalt made from recycled tires as a longer-lasting road pavement
Northern Kentucky is part of a statewide experiment testing out rubber-modified asphalt on county roads. Kenton is one of four counties to get a state grant for the project. The modified asphalt uses recycled tires and seems to last up to 10 years longer than traditional paving methods. It also shows increased skid resistance and better noise reduction. Kenton County Engineer Nick Hendrix says it’s also more expensive.
linknky.com
Brent Spence project to affect two Covington parks
Two Covington parks are expected to shrink as part of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project. Portions of Goebel Park and Kenney Shields Park, which both border Interstates 71/75, will be sold to the Kentucky Department of Transportation in order to accommodate the projects. The massive infrastructure project which will...
linknky.com
Residents at Bellevue apartments, faced with rent hikes, unsure of next steps
City Center Street apartments in Bellevue was once a senior living center. Then LCH 1 LLC, based in Texas, purchased it in 2021 and changed its name to The School Haus, a moniker derived from the building’s former life as Bellevue High School. School Haus, like many other properties...
linknky.com
Jailer: Kenton County housing state inmates well past 45-day maximum
That is the time some state inmates have stayed in the Kenton County Detention Center — even though state law is set at a 45-day maximum. Kenton County Jailer Marc Fields said state inmates are a big issue contributing to the overflow of the jail’s population. The jail had 51 state inmates over the 45-day limit as of July 26.
Fox 19
1 dead in Brown County house fire
RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a Brown County house fire, according to dispatchers. It was reported in the 700 block of Hamburg Street in Ripley just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, they said. No firefighters are reported hurt, according to dispatch.. See a spelling or grammar error...
OSHP: 1 dead after car driven into Ohio River in Pierce Township
Dispatchers said search and rescue crews responded to Palestine Street in Pierce Township at around 2:50 p.m. after receiving calls about a vehicle that went into the river.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Water Works reports a watermain break in Blue Ash
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in Blue Ash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Cincinnati Water Works twitter, a watermain break was reported in the 4300 block of Glendale Milford Road. This...
newsnet5
Neighbors in Columbia Twp. upset after bullet from nearby resident landed in yard, just missing 3 children
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Stoneridge Estates in Columbia Township is a scenic, quiet, and nature-filled neighborhood. “We moved here 10 years ago for the quiet and the nature and the big yard, so our kids could play,” said Mark Heinrich, a resident. But the past couple of years,...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County marriage licenses issued in July
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in July:. • Jeramey Michael Breen, 37, who works in construction, and Kelli Dawn Mann,...
Fox 19
Lakota School Board amends policy for board members visiting schools
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Lakota School Board voted to amend a policy that will tighten school security for visitors and board members. The 4-1 vote to amend policy 9150 goes into effect immediately but still has to be voted on again for full adoption at the next school board meeting.
Fox 19
Sheriff McGuffey making changes to justice center due to vandalism, smuggling
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Changes are being made at the Hamilton County Justice Center to improve safety. Inmates at the justice center have broken windows, misused batteries in computer tablets, compromised cell locks and smuggled in a variety of drugs and compounds through the mail. “People that are incarcerated—some of those...
WLWT 5
Crews close road in Oxford Township for culvert replacement
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced road closures for a culvert replacement in Oxford Township. Contreras Road is closed between Riggs Road and Fieldcrest Avenue from Monday, August 8 to Friday, August 12. A detour is available for eastbound traffic via south on Riggs Road,...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to structure fire on Big Bone Road in Union
UNION, Ky. — Firefighters are on scene of a structure fire on Big Bone Road in Union, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Boone County dispatchers confirmed that there is a working structure fire on the 11000 block of...
soapboxmedia.com
Union resident just bought the whole pizza pie
Now a chain of about 50 locations, Snappy Tomato Pizza was started in Northern Kentucky, and in Northern Kentucky it will stay. Tim Gayhart, a Union resident and native of Cincinnati, just bought the company. Gayhart already owned five franchised Snappy Tomato restaurants, and developed 13 others. As of July, he owns the whole pie.
linknky.com
Body recovered near Newport bridge
A body was recovered from the Ohio River near the Taylor-Southgate Bridge in Newport around 1 p.m. Monday, according to the Newport Fire Department. Fire officials were hesitant to provide more information on the recovered body until it has been properly identified. The Campbell County Coroner’s office is working to identify the body and contact relatives as of Monday afternoon, Newport Fire officials said.
wvxu.org
Greater Cincinnati faces a health care worker shortage, survey suggests
The global coronavirus pandemic has posed an exceptionally difficult time for the health care industry, and the hardship is reflected in staffing levels at hospitals and other health institutions. A recent survey of local health service providers found that one in 10 health care jobs in Greater Cincinnati is going...
