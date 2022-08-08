Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Squantz Pond, two other CT swimming areas closed today
NEW FAIRFIELD — Swimming spots at three state parks have been closed Wednesday due to water quality, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Officials said swimming would be prohibited at Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield, Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth and Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold on Wednesday.
Register Citizen
Plans for Norwalk private school denied due to traffic concerns
NORWALK — Six months after applying with the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, plans for a private kindergarten through 12th grade school were rejected last week. However, the plan was denied in a 4-to-3 vote during Thursday’s meeting of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. Commissioners Mike Mushak, Galen Wells, Richard Roina and Darius Williams voted against approving the school application while commissioners Jacquen Jordan-Byron, Tammy Langalis and chair Louis Schulman voted in favor of the plan.
Rat-proof garbage bins launched as part of program to reduce city waste
Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday that 250 smart compost bins will be added to neighborhoods across the city.
Register Citizen
Stratford weighs restricting pot dispensaries to just two stores
STRATFORD — State lawmakers recently eliminated the cap on the number of adult-use cannabis stores that can operate in a single city or town. But in Stratford, where local officials earlier this year opened the door to the recreational marijuana industry, residents are unlikely to encounter more than a couple dispensaries anytime soon.
Westchester County to launch $10 million landlord, tenant assistance program
Westchester County is launching a $10 million dollar landlord and tenant assistance program.
Register Citizen
New Haven schools tap Mass. company for $4.7 million cleaning deal
NEW HAVEN — A Massachusetts-based company will replace a local firm in providing part-time custodial services for the city school system starting this fall. The contract awarded to S.J. Services of Danvers, Mass., promises to save the district money, but at least one school board member voiced concern over the bidding process and dissatisfaction reported by some of S.J.’s past customers.
Register Citizen
State swimming area in Killingworth closed due to water quality
KILLINGWORTH — The swimming area at Chatfield Hollow State Park has been closed after testing revealed elevated levels of bacteria, officials said. The water at the swimming area will be re-tested Wednesday with results due back on Thursday, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. The agency oversees the state’s parks along with its nearly two-dozen swimming areas.
Register Citizen
Residents question leaders on Easton Village Store contamination
EASTON — Contaminated fill spread out near wetlands has residents asking questions, but officials say the problem has been resolved. The fill came from the Easton Village Store, which is owned by Marcel Hurbel. In February, Hurbel removed two gas tanks from in front of the store, along with the fill around it. The contamination comes from leaks from previous tanks that were removed about 25 years ago, according to Hurbel and town officials.
Spotted lanternfly: New York State Department of Agriculture urges residents to kill invasive bug
Spotted lanternflies are a destructive, invasive species that feed on over 70 types of plants, including crops that are important to New York's agricultural economy.
Polio in Hudson Valley: Can You Get it if Vaccinated?
Residents in Orange and Rockland counties are being warned that hundreds of residents may be infected with the polio virus. What does that mean if you've already been vaccinated?. Polio is a devastating disease that affects the nervous system and can result in paralysis or death. In the early 1950s,...
Register Citizen
New Fairfield to vote on NY couple’s request to buy littered town-owned properties
NEW FAIRFIELD — A Putnam County couple’s request to purchase less than an acre of undeveloped municipal land on the town’s border with Brewster, N.Y., will go before a town meeting next month. The land consists of two small parcels, totaling less than 0.7 acres, at 32...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Vacant Middletown commercial building collapses
MIDDLETOWN – The former shirt factory building at 21 Academy Avenue in Middletown collapsed Monday afternoon sending bricks and rubble crashing down. A portion of the debris struck an adjacent house. Mayor Joseph DeStefano told Mid-Hudson News that the city took over the building for failure to pay back...
DoingItLocal
Trumbull Police Warn On Scams
The Trumbull Police Department would like to warn the public about a recent increase of scams. targeting senior citizens. Even though the police may be made aware of these types of cases,. they can be difficult to investigate because many times the suspects are in another country or. quickly leave...
Rockland County Polio Case May Be 'Tip Of Iceberg,' State Health Commissioner Warns
A polio case identified in New York may be the "tip of the iceberg," the state's health commissioner is now saying. Dr. Mary T. Bassett issued the warning after officials said wastewater samples had detected the virus in Orange County shortly after officials confirmed a case in neighboring Rockland County in late July, the first time the disease has been seen in the United States in nearly a decade.
Register Citizen
Stamford church ‘deeply rooted’ in city’s history angles for a modern makeover into an apartment complex
STAMFORD — A developer is moving forward with long-held plans to convert one of Stamford's most storied churches into an apartment complex. The vision will turn the now-vacant First Congregational Church into new homes for hundreds of people in Downtown Stamford while preserving the 1913 building, according to plans first presented to the city's Historic Preservation Advisory Commission last week.
Bridgeport residents furious with plan to change cul-de-sac
Bridgeport residents in the North End say they are furious with a plan to extend their cul-de-sac in both directions.
Register Citizen
Derby struggles to fill key roles in City Hall
DERBY — The city has several open staff positions from fire marshal to an economic development assistant director. The jobs offer good salaries and benefits. But how many people have actually applied for them?. According to Mayor Rich Dziekan, not many. “It’s very tough and I’ve been on the...
Lane Closures Scheduled For Stretch Of I-684 In Bedford
Officials issued an alert about upcoming lane closures on a highway in Westchester County. The New York State Department of Transportation said motorists in Bedford should expect single- and double-lane closures on I-684 between Exit 6 (State Route 35) and Exit 5 (Saw Mill River Parkway) to facilitate sign work.
Register Citizen
CT's best bakeries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
This year’s BEST OF CONNECTICUT picks are positively popping with Nutmeg State goodness, all picked by you and our distinguished panel of Connecticut experts. From food and drink, to activities and entertainment, to shopping and services, it’s a celebration of the great things our state has to offer.
