Maine State

Gas prices decline for 8 straight weeks in Maine

Gas prices have declined for eight straight weeks. According to AAA, average gas prices in Maine have fallen about 9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.46 a gallon as of Monday. Prices in Maine are about 40 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
Maine voters can now request absentee ballots for Nov. 8 election

PORTLAND (WGME) -- It may only be August, but Mainers can now request absentee ballots for the November 8 election. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows made the announcement Monday. The ballots themselves won't be available until 30 days before Election Day, but under Maine law, voters can request ballots three...
'Shake, shiver and shovel': Farmer's Almanac predicts cold winter

The Farmer's Almanac for 2022 and 2023 is out. They predict we should be prepared to bundle up this winter. The Almanac says this winter is expected to start earlier than last year's and December could be stormy and cold nationwide. The Maine-based publication predicts January will be particularly chilly...
