An engineer who was fired by Google says its AI chatbot is 'pretty racist' and that AI ethics at Google are a 'fig leaf'
Blake Lemoine said the bot's apparent biases — from racial to religious — should be the headlining concern.
Facebook's AI Chatbot: ‘Since Deleting Facebook My Life Has Been Much Better’
In 2016, Microsoft unleashed an AI chatbot called Tay, which was shut down after it turned into a racist, holocaust-denying conspiracy theorist after less than a day of interacting with users on Twitter. Now, more than six years later, Facebook and its parent company Meta have publicly launched their own...
Vox
There are two factions working to prevent AI dangers. Here’s why they’re deeply divided.
There are teams of researchers in academia and at major AI labs these days working on the problem of AI ethics, or the moral concerns raised by AI systems. These efforts tend to be especially focused on data privacy concerns and on what is known as AI bias — AI systems that, using training data with bias often built in, produce racist or sexist results, such as refusing women credit card limits they’d grant a man with identical qualifications.
What the ‘Roblox’ Hack Revealed About Chinese Censorship and U.S. Content Moderation
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Last month, a hacker posted a trove of stolen documents online detailing the weird internal struggles of a little gaming company called Roblox. If you don’t know what Roblox is, just ask any child in America and they’ll explain it to you. The hacked documents contained fascinating insights into how gaming companies whose product depends on player freedom and creativity must navigate the treacherous waters of children, free speech, China, mass shootings, and content moderation. It’s a weird story where a child driven internet sandbox can lead to troubling and weird questions about genocide roleplay.
US court rules AI machines ‘are not human beings’ and cannot claim rights over their inventions
AI machines are not human beings and cannot claim rights over their inventions, a US court has confirmed. The US Federal Circuit court has ruled against AI systems patenting their own inventions with a judge saying "There is no ambiguity." This ruling comes after Stephen Thaler, a pioneer in artificial...
CNET
DOJ Will Sue Google Over Ad Tech Business in September, Report Says
The US Department of Justice is preparing to sue Google over its dominance in the online advertising market, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. A lawsuit could be filed as soon as next month. The Justice Department is engaged in a round of interviews with publishers to gather more information for its...
LAW・
cryptoslate.com
The future of social media and protecting user data in web3 w/ Lens Protocol and the Aave companies
CryptoSlate’s Akiba speaks to the Head of Growth for the Aave companies, Christina Beltramini, about the future of social media in web3, the reasons why it is needed, and how users can protect their data by migrating to web3 social. Christina and several other members of the Lens Protocol...
World Economic Forum
The solution to online abuse? AI plus human intelligence
With AI and human intelligence, scaled detection of online abuse can reach near-perfect precision. Image: Wikimedia/Zarateman.
psychologytoday.com
Is Human Intelligence a Liability or a Gift?
Being called a "birdbrain" can be quite the compliment. Human intelligence is an inferior evolutionary solution when compared to the kinds of intelligence we find in other species. I recently read and thoroughly enjoyed Dr. Justin Gregg's new book If Nietzsche Were a Narwhal: What Animal Intelligence Reveals About Human...
IFLScience
Artificial Intelligence Has A Baby's Understanding Of Physics (Which Is Impressive)
From driverless vehicles to weapons systems, artificial intelligence (AI) models are being trusted with an awful lot of responsibility these days, so you’d like to think the technology has some idea of what’s going on. Fortunately, we can all now rest assured thanks to the whizzes at DeepMind, who have created the first ever AI with a grasp of physics comparable to that of a human baby.
Security Firm: Slow Political Response Giving DeFi Hackers a Free Hand
Decentralized finance (DeFi) hacks cost crypto investors more than $2 billion in the first six months of the year alone. That’s more than in all of 2021 — so why aren’t regulators and politicians focusing on them more?. Those numbers could get a lot worse, according to...
technologynetworks.com
Opinionated Science x Extraordinary Grace: Reacting to Bias in STEM
Watch Grace's Keynote HERE. This episode of Opinionated Science is part of our latest podcast mini-series, where we are joined by esteemed STEM advocates, scientists as well as diversity, equity and inclusion experts who share their experiences interacting with and mentoring a virtual scientist named Grace. Grace represents the next...
Inc.com
The FTC Declares War on Entrepreneurs
In a midterm election year, could there be a more obvious target for politicians and their ambitious regulatory flunkies than Facebook/Meta? Talk about low hanging fruit -- picking on the techies is always good for a cheapshot by the know-nothings in D.C. Meta (formerly Facebook) is quite a tasty morsel, especially since everyone already hates co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg as well as the other billionaire bros, and for a million good reasons. Zuck, of course, seems to go out of his anhedonic way to make himself as insufferable and unpalatable as possible. What a morale booster to tell everyone in your company (and the world) at all-hands meetings that "there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." And to advise them further that his feelings, if he had any, wouldn't be hurt if they left.
Blockchain - AI Symbiosis and the Future of the Digital Age
Artificial intelligence and blockchain are trending technologies that are improving business models and transforming entire industries. Deloitte refers to them as the most exciting trends of 2022, and Gartner predicts their rapid development for decades to come. Don Tapscott talks about the possible merging of blockchain, AI, and the Internet in a trivergence. This will be the basis of the second era of the digital age, where blockchain will record and protect data as AI will analyze it. For enterprises, it is becoming a business intelligence tool or a mechanism for protecting against cyber-attacks. The convergence of blockchain and AI opens up many new business opportunities.
ORG CHARTS: View the most important people and power structures at tech companies like Netflix, Google and JPMorgan
Our org charts plot out the top executives at some of the world's most important technology companies.
LGBTQ Online Social Market Is Welcoming New Player
Social media is ever-changing, particularly for younger people, and some Chinese companies seem to be coming up with increasingly imaginative ways of offering the demographic new opportunities to connect with their peers. Newborn Town Inc. (HKG: 9911), which is active with apps like MICO, Yumy and YoHo, will become a...
nationalinterest.org
Number Crunching: The Pentagon Is Upgrading Its Data Connectivity
Army scientists are improving upon, refining, and advancing what they identify as a critical “data layer.”. A drone spots enemy armored vehicles approaching from the other side of a ridge while functioning as an “aerial” node connecting non-line-of-sight combat assets. Targeting data is then sent to an Abrams tank in position to lay down suppressive fire and instantly cue small groups of mobile dismounted scout units to approach the enemy formation. The forward scout unit then “paints” the target with a laser spot enabling nearby U.S. Air Force fighter jets to fire precision air-to-ground missiles to destroy the enemy positions.
