GM Does Something That Tesla and Ford Haven't Tried Yet
Competition in the electric-vehicle market is intensifying and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, like other automakers, knows it well. The Detroit giant is convinced that the big winners will be those who not only offer a full portfolio of vehicles but who cater to all consumers, anticipate their tastes and above all offer them unique experiences.
MotorAuthority
GM considered taking on the Dodge Viper with a V-12-powered Chevrolet Corvette
Sporting an 8.0-liter V-10, the original Dodge Viper seriously outgunned the contemporary Chevrolet Corvette C4. So General Motors decided to drop a V-12 into the 'Vette as a possible way to compete. First spotted by Road & Track, this video from YouTube channel DtRockstar1 shows the V-12 Corvette prototype—dubbed "ZR-12"—at...
fordauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Debuts As Redesigned Ford Ranger Rival
The Ford Ranger returned to the U.S. market for the 2019 model year following an extended absence, but this time around, it’s a mid-size pickup competing with the Toyota Tacoma, Nissan Frontier, and Chevy Colorado. The all-new, next-generation Ranger has already launched in some other parts of the world, but won’t land in the U.S. until next year, alongside the new Ranger Raptor, marking the first of an eight-year production run. However, the new Ranger and Ranger Raptor will have the brand new 2023 Chevy Colorado to contend with soon, as that model – along with the Raptor-rival ZR2 – has been revealed.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon Teaser Declares Nowhere Is Out There: Video
The 2023 GMC Canyon will introduce a brand-new third generation for the midsize pickup nameplate, ushering in a long list of changes and updates. Now, GM is teasing the new 2023 GMC Canyon with a brief teaser video ahead of the model’s full reveal later this week. The new...
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CarBuzz.com
GM's EV Conversion Kit Will Be Much Better Than Ford's
The world is going electric and it's not just automakers that are heading that way. In fact, the aftermarket has shown a desire to join the electric revolution too, and General Motors wants to capitalize by offering a comprehensive conversion kit that will make it very easy to upgrade your old jalopy to an EV fit for the modern age. A couple of years ago, Chevrolet revealed an EV-converted K5 Blazer at SEMA to showcase its eCrate motor. The idea was that you'd buy an electric powertrain that you could replace your combustion engine with. But besides the news that Lingenfelter Performance Engineering would be an accredited installer for GM's eCrate, we've heard next to nothing. Fortunately, plans are still very much in motion.
gmauthority.com
GM Files To Patent Gesture Recognition System For Vehicles
GM has filed a patent application for a gesture recognition system capable of recognizing specific gestures made outside the vehicle. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 2022/0219644 A1 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on July 14th, 2022. The patent was originally filed on January 11th, 2021, and lists several Michigan-based engineers as the inventors, including Wei Tong, Shuqing Zeng, Xiaofeng F. Song, Mohannad Murad, and Upali P. Mudalige.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Creates The Electric Vehicle Owner’s Dream Garage: Video
Many owners of electric vehicles like the Chevy Bolt EV rarely need to visit a gas station, and while this is seen as a positive for many environmentally-friendly motorists, some are left yearning for the days when they had an excuse to stop into the mini-mart and grab a sugary soda, a bag of chips or a candy bar.
CAR AND DRIVER
GM Confirms It's Making $1500 Option Mandatory on Some New Models
GM is making a $1500 option mandatory on all new Buick, Cadillac, and GMC vehicles, according to a report today by the Detroit Free Press. The option is for the three-year OnStar and Connected Services Premium Plan. Essentially a price hike, GM's mandatory option looks to be the latest example...
gmauthority.com
Artist Imagines Slammed 1989 Chevy Kodiak
Some custom Chevy fans simply can’t get enough of that Bow Tie brand goodness. For folks like that, this slammed 1989 Chevy Kodiak C70 could be just the ticket, with a blown 1957 Chevy Bel Air dragster sitting in back of the bespoke medium-duty truck. Coming to us from...
gmauthority.com
GMC Sierra HD Discount Offers Interest-Free Financing In August 2022
In August 2022, a GMC Sierra HD discount offers interest-free financing for 36 months on the 2022 GMC Sierra HD and 2023 GMC Sierra HD, in both 2500HD and 3500HD configurations. Local market leases are also available on select trim levels of the heavy-duty pickup for both model years. See...
gmauthority.com
1991 Chevy Corvette ZR-1 Headed To Mecum Monterey Auction
The Chevy Corvette ZR-1 debuted for the 1990 model year as possibly the worst kept secret in all of car-dom. Equipped with the all-new all-aluminum 32-valve double overhead cam LT5 V8 that made 375 horsepower and 370 pound-feet of torque, the ZR-1 was a performance marvel. It could rocket from a dead stop to sixty miles per hour in just 4.4 seconds, or quicker than a Ferrari Testarossa, blazing through the quarter mile in 12.8 seconds, besting the Lamborghini Diablo. In fact, the ZR-1 set world speed records for 100 miles, 500 miles, 1,000 miles, 5,000 miles, 12 hours endurance, and 24 hours endurance, all at speeds in excess of 173 miles per hour.
gmauthority.com
Sigala Designs Launches C8 Corvette Z06/Z07 Rear Wing: Video
Chevy Corvette C8 Stingray customers looking to add some go-faster flair to their sports car can do so with this new Corvette C8 Z06 / Z07 style wing from Sigala Designs. According to Sigala Designs, the large rear wing included with the Z07 Package on offer for the new Corvette C8 Z06 will not fit the standard Stingray. However, Sigala’s replica wing was made specifically for those Stingray customers looking get the Z07 look for their mid-engine Vette.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado HD Discount Offers $500 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a Chevy Silverado HD discount offers $500 off the 2022 Silverado HD, including both the 2500HD and 3500HD models. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing on both models, while the Chevy Open Road sales event that has been extended through August allows well-qualified buyers to enjoy no payments for 90 days.
US News and World Report
GM Doubles Miles Open to Its Super Cruise Technology
DETROIT(Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Wednesday owners of certain vehicles equipped with its Super Cruise assisted driving system will now be able to use it on 400,000 miles (643,740 km) of North American roads, doubling the current operating area as Tesla and other automakers race to deploy hands-free cruising technology.
gmauthority.com
GM Minority Dealer Development Program Turns 50
GM has placed a newfound focus on diversity and inclusion under the guidance of CEO Mary Barra, but while the 60-year-old has certainly helped to advance the automaker’s culture of acceptance, the automaker has been a vocal proponent of such causes for over 50 years. One needs to look...
gmauthority.com
GM Files To Trademark GM Classic For Entertainment And Educational Website
General Motors has filed to trademark GM Classic, GM Authority has learned. Filed on August 3rd, 2022 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application is assigned serial number 97533806. The application carries a Goods and Services description of “providing a website featuring entertainment and educational information in the field of automobiles.”
gmauthority.com
1966 Chevy C10 Restomod Sets Record At Barrett-Jackson Auction: Video
A 1966 Chevy C10 sold for an incredible $275,000 at the recent Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction in June – a record-high transaction price for the iconic C/K nameplate. The Chevy C10 was conceived as a low-cost, no-nonsense work pickup, so it’s safe to say that the designers and engineers responsible for the iconic American pickup never thought they’d be selling for nearly $300,000. That was before the “restomod” trend truly took hold, though, which has inspired enthusiasts to spend massive amounts of money transforming simple American muscle cars, as well as trucks and SUVs, into bonafide performance vehicles with modern-day creature comforts.
fordauthority.com
Ford Sanand Assembly Plant Site Officially Sold To Tata Motors
Last September, Ford announced that it would be ending its manufacturing operations in India, which left the future of both the Ford Sanand Assembly plant and Chennai Assembly plant in question. Amid considerable controversy and a weeks-long strike, the automaker had been seeking to sell both of its India-based plants after it contemplated converting at least one for the production of exported EVs, though it ultimately decided not to go that route. As Ford Authority reported in May, The Blue Oval later reached a deal with Tata Motors to sell it the Ford Sanand Assembly plant, and now, that transaction has officially taken place, according to Reuters.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac CTS Gets Stuck Trying To Avoid A Traffic Jam: Video
Every motorist knows the frustrating feeling of being stuck in slow-moving traffic, and while some may find it tempting to lash out over congestion, the vast majority of drivers just remain patient, turn on the radio or a podcast and wait for the bottleneck to dissipate. Unfortunately, not everyone is this even-tempered when behind the wheel – just take the Cadillac CTS driver in this video from /r/IdiotsInCars, for example, who managed to get their vehicle hung up on a median after trying to avoid a heavy traffic jam on I-95.
