ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Mountain View Humane Birthday Celebration, Old Fiddlers’ Convention and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Mountain View Humane Waldron-Ricci Spay Neuter Clinic is celebrating its 12th birthday party in Christiansburg. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the public is invited to enjoy a piece of cake, grab a pet goodie bag and learn about the services officer to help keep pets healthy.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Go Fest returns to downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Go Fest is returning to downtown Roanoke this fall. The three-day event starts on October 16, and it will include live music and two beer gardens, along with favorites like the Lumberjack and BMX stunt show. Like in the past, this year’s event will likely be...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

12 schools in Bedford County offering students free meals this year

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Students at select schools in Bedford County will be getting free meals this school year thanks to the federal Community Eligibility Provision meal program. School officials say more than 10 schools met the criteria for the program based on their economically disadvantaged status, which includes:
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Galax, VA
Government
Danville, VA
Government
City
Danville, VA
City
Galax, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WDBJ7.com

Danville Police Department has Back 2 Back initiative for first day of school

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is partnering with Danville Public Schools to build positive relationships with students. Danville Police officers greeted students at every Danville Public School for their first day back to school Monday morning. The Danville Police Department’s Back-to-Back initiative is a way to show...
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Public hampering efforts to combat cat colony in Danville

Local officials say the public is making things harder on animal control officers who are trying to bring a rabies case under control. Paulette Dean with the Danville Area Humane Society says Danville police and the health departments are trapping animals at a feral cat colony near WalMart on Mount Cross Road. A rabid fox bit four people in the area last month. Two were near the Walmart garden area. Another was bit on Tyler Avenue in the Sandy Shores community off of Westover Drive.
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiddlers#Edgemont Primary School#Danville Public Schools
WSLS

McDonald’s hiring event, Omni Homestead Resort update and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. McDonald’s restaurants in North Carolina and Southern Virginia will be hosting a drive-up hiring day event. It starts at 10 a.m. The local franchises are seeking to hire more than 14,000 employees to join the company in the fall. You have until 5 p.m. if you’re interested.
SALEM, VA
Franklin News Post

Arrington Flowers closes after 57 years

After 57 years of business, Rocky Mount-based Arrington Flowers closed its doors Friday, July 29. Ever since it opened, the business has been a family affair. The current co-owner is Marc Arrington. His father, Milton Arrington, and maternal grandmother, Catherine Bennett, started the business on South Main Street in 1965. His mother, who taught English at Franklin County High School for many years, even helped out at the shop.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Radford City Schools delays start of 2022-2023 school year

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — In order to make sure construction projects are completed and students are able to return to safe and comfortable classrooms, Radford City Public Schools has decided to postpone the opening of the school year by two weeks. Radford City Public Schools Superintendent Robert F. Graham...
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg City Schools gives update on staffing shortage, has 35 teaching vacancies

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City School leaders addressed their staffing shortage and new hires Monday, days after 10 News reported they were sidestepping questions. As of Monday, LCS said that out of their 687 total teaching positions, they are facing 35 vacancies: 14 in elementary school, 8 in middle school, 9 in high school, 2 at the Fort Hill Community School, and 2 in the LAUREL Regional Program.
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cardinalnews.org

New push begins for the Southern Connector around Martinsville

In Southwest Virginia, support for the Coalfields Expressway is practically an article of faith among the political and business class. The Virginia portion of the road is somewhat mythical – there’s some dirt being moved around Grundy but there’s no real funding for the full road as envisioned. Still, the road that would go through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties remains a major talking point, with studies marshaled to show what it would mean for the region economically.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Super Cruise-in returns to the New River Valley on Saturday

RADFORD, Va. – The New River Valley Cruisers are bringing the annual Super Cruise-in back to Radford for a good cause. This year, there will be music, food, and of course modern and old-school cars of all types: convertibles, muscle cars – you name it. In last year’s...
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Keeping students safe in a Pulaski Co. community effort

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools is using the last few days of summer break to make sure the upcoming school year is successful and safe. “It certainly is something that we take seriously and hope we never have to confront a dangerous situation but but we do take preparation for that as seriously as our community expects us to,” PCPS Superintendent Kevin Siers said.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wvtf.org

As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on

Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Invasive insect spotted in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Several weeks after the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) expanded the Spotted Lanternfly quarantine into several southwest and central Virginia localities, officials announced that the invasive species has been confirmed in Bedford County. According to a statement released by Bedford County...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy