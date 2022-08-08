Read full article on original website
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Has Fans Rethinking Their Take on Shigaraki
My Hero Academia's manga is weaving the final battle between good and evil, with creator Kohei Horikoshi stating that the current arc was set to be the last for UA Academy and the students of Class 1-A. With the series making hints in the past that redemption might not be out of the question for Shigaraki, the heir apparent to All For One, the latest cliffhanger certainly is giving fans a number of reactions when it comes to the fight that took place between Shigaraki and Bakugo.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Gears Up for Muichiro's Season 3 Big Fight
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been gearing up to return for Season 3 of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is getting Muichiro Tokito ready for his big fight in the new episodes! The second season of the anime ended the Entertainment District Arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series earlier this year, and with it came the announcement that the third season of the series was already in the works. It's far from surprising given the massive success of the anime so far, but now fans are curious as to what to expect from the series next.
ComicBook
Monogatari Creator Announces New Series, Kaitou Flaneur no Junkai
The creator of Monogatari might have finished their run on the supernatural series that features creatures of the night and the humans wrapped up in their world, but it seems as though Nisio Isin isn't done with the medium of manga quite yet. In a new mystery novel titled Kaito Flaneur no Junkai, the writer will be joined by illustrator Takolegs to help in forming the story of a young thief who is seeking to return items rather than steal them for himself.
ComicBook
One Piece Film Red Producer Shinji Shimizu Unpacks Shanks' Past and the Anime's Future in Exclusive Interview
It has been more than 20 years since One Piece was first brought to the screen, and the Straw Hat pirates have never been bigger than they are today. Luffy and the gang have seen fans through some wild adventures, and their next voyage is on the horizon. After all, One Piece Film Red will come out this August, and ComicBook got the lowdown on the movie recently from producer Shinji Shimizu himself!
ComicBook
Ranking of Kings Will Return With New Anime in 2023
Ranking of Kings wrapped up its first season earlier this year with one of the most intriguing debuts of some time, and the series is gearing up to return for a new special ahead of a potential second season of the anime! After kicking off last year, the anime adaptation taking on Sosuke Toka's original manga series wrapped up its run as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule. The final moments of the season left a huge impact on fans as they eagerly hope to see the series return for a new season someday. Now that return is closer than ever!
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Focuses on The Newest Straw Hat, Yamato
Yamato is easily one of the biggest new characters introduced to One Piece thanks to the Wano Arc. With the offspring of Kaido disobeying their father and throwing their allegiance behind Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, one cosplayer has brought the Wano resident to life using spot-on Cosplay. One Piece's Final Arc is underway in the pages of the Shonen's manga and fans should expect Yamato to play a major role in the final journey of the Straw Hats.
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
Idris Elba Wants to Battle Superman as ‘Suicide Squad’ Anti-Hero Bloodsport: ‘It Needs to Happen’
Click here to read the full article. Idris Elba is teasing his potential return as the DC Comics assassin Bloodshot. “I would definitely like to tell the Superman story. There’s no doubt,” Elba tells Variety. “Bloodsport versus Superman. It needs to happen.” The actor was referencing how Bloodsport was sent to prison for putting Superman in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet, a key element of his character’s backstory that’s alluded to in “The Suicide Squad.” Bloodsport was one of the few remaining members of Task Force X that survived the battle against Starro in “The Suicide Squad.” While the film ended with...
ComicBook
Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Releases Nezuko DLC and Free Update
The Demon Slayer fighting video game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (often simply referred to as Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles) has released its latest addition to the anime game's DLC roster: Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form). The DLC pack featuring this specific form of Nezuko makes her a playable character in both local and online Versus mode and adds profile photos and quotes. Alongside the release of the new DLC character, a new free update is now available across platforms as well.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Teases Goku's Final Ultra Instinct Goal
Dragon Ball Super has a new movie on the horizon, and for those who follow the manga, you will know its current arc is on the out. After months of back and forth, Granolah is ready to shut down his arc, and Goku is helping wrap everything up. Just recently, the hero brought the arc to its climax with some help from his new power. And as it turns out, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super knows what Goku's Ultra Instinct endgame is going to be.
In Entertainment: ‘Prey’ Sets Hulu Record, Idris vs. Superman & Trump Deepfake Movie?
Catching you up on today’s entertainment headlines with the movie ‘Prey’ on Hulu setting a streaming record, Idris Elba wanting his Bloodsport character to faceoff with Superman, and "South Park" creators' former plans for a former President Trump deepfake film.
Girls' Generation film 'Forever 1' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Girls' Generation is giving a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its "Forever 1" music video. The K-pop stars shared a featurette Wednesday that shows the members of Girls' Generation on the music video's set. Girls' Generation are seen in hair and...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Falls to Gundam in Bandai's Latest Fiscal Report
There is no denying that anime is bigger these days than ever, and its global scale continues to grow. The industry's top brands are bringing in money hand over foot at times, and those overseeing top IPs are even more lucrative. This goes for Bandai Namco given its connection to Dragon Ball, but according to a new fiscal report, it seems Goku's gang just fell to Gundam in a surprising defeat.
ComicBook
Kaiju No. 8 Announces Hiatus Following Anime Reveal
Kaiju No. 8 is one of the big up-and-comers of the shonen world. Debuting in 2020, the series wasted little time in confirming that an anime adaptation was on the way. Unfortunately for fans of this giant monster world, they'll have to wait a little longer than usual for the next chapter of the Kaiju No. 8 manga as its creator has announced that the story will be going on hiatus for around a month.
ComicBook
New Dragon Ball Super Cover Art Highlights The Family of Gohan
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to hit theaters in a few weeks' time in North America. Unlike the arcs from the manga such as Moro and Granolah, the movie will focus on Gohan and Piccolo instead of Goku and Vegeta. However, the manga has taken the opportunity to highlight the film with a new cover image that places the spotlight on Gohan and his family, including his wife Videl and daughter Pan.
hypebeast.com
Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy Fight To Escape a Deadly Dinner in ‘The Menu’ Trailer
Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy star as a wealthy couple in the trailer for Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming film, The Menu. The couple is ready for a lavish evening out at an ultra-exclusive restaurant. After being ferried to dinner via private boat, they’re sat down with ten other guests, ready to dig into the creations of the mysterious Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes).
IGN
What's New On the IGN Store: Horizon Forbidden West Statue, Shovel Knight Nendoroid, and More
This week on the IGN Store, we've got new gaming figures for fans of Shovel Knight, Horizon Forbidden West, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Plus, anime fans will want to check out the new products based on Demon Slayer and Naruto Shippuden. And, figures for Hatsune Miku, and more Nendoroids. And, if you're interested in a specific product, drop a Star rating on the listing you like! This will help us know what products you want to see in the future in the IGN Store.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Releases Season 6 Synopsis
My Hero Academia will return this October, telling the tale of the War Arc within the anime adaptation. With Deku and his fellow classmates at UA Academy once again preparing for battle as Shigaraki and his Paranormal Liberation Front aim to eradicate Hero Society, the first synopsis for season six has landed to give anime fans a better idea of what the War Arc will entail. As the manga races toward its grand finale, expect some major moments to arrive in the upcoming season.
hypebeast.com
KAWS to Re-Release 'CHUM' Figures
To mark the character’s 20th anniversary. KAWS recently took to Instagram to tease a series of CHUM figurines stacked on one another. For eager fans who may have missed the last drop, the acclaimed Brooklyn-based artist confirmed today that he will re-release the edition tomorrow morning. “I can remember...
hypebeast.com
Erin D. Garcia Presents 'Super Silhouette' at DIESEL ART GALLERY
Opening this Saturday, August 13. Erin D. Garcia has returned to Tokyo after a five year hiatus. His latest solo exhibition Super Silhouette at DIESEL ART GALLERY takes on a more figurative approach than his more abstracted forms and is somewhat inspired by his interests in 1980s-90s motorsports. It would...
