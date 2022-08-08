With the start of the season right around the corner, Penn State football held its annual media day on Saturday. Head coach James Franklin, as well as coordinators Stacy Collins, Manny Diaz, and Mike Yurcich, met with the media and discussed various topics ahead of the 2022 season. Later, the players and assistant coaches were available on the field for interviews and pictures.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO