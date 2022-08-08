ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State Hoops Releases Full 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

Penn State men’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. After bringing in the highest recruiting class in program history, fans will be excited to see the team take on exciting non-conference opponents, like Butler and Clemson. Penn State opens its non-conference schedule against Winthrop, a program...
[Photo Story] Penn State Football’s 2022 Media Day

With the start of the season right around the corner, Penn State football held its annual media day on Saturday. Head coach James Franklin, as well as coordinators Stacy Collins, Manny Diaz, and Mike Yurcich, met with the media and discussed various topics ahead of the 2022 season. Later, the players and assistant coaches were available on the field for interviews and pictures.
Day: August 8, 2022

