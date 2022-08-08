ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Competition Fueling Penn State’s Defense Under Manny Diaz

One of the first things you’ll notice about Penn State football defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is how hands-on he is. Just a few weeks after his hiring was announced, Diaz donned blue and white on the sideline of the Outback Bowl to support and guide his players-to-be. He gets down on his hands and knees at practice to run drills, tossing balls into the air and donning cleats to operate the JUGS machine.
Day: August 8, 2022

[Photo Story] Penn State Football’s 2022 Media Day. Penn State football's 2022 squad was on full display at the program's annual media day. Competition Fueling Penn State’s Defense Under Manny Diaz. By Ryan Parsons. 8/8/22 4:00 am. "They’re reminded rather daily in settings like this that they’re referred...
Penn State Hoops Releases Full 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

Penn State men’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. After bringing in the highest recruiting class in program history, fans will be excited to see the team take on exciting non-conference opponents, like Butler and Clemson. Penn State opens its non-conference schedule against Winthrop, a program...
