Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Onward State
Penn State Football To Host Run-On Tryouts Starting August 11
Do you think you’ve got what it takes to be Penn State football’s next walk-on run-on star?. Once again, the Nittany Lions are hosting run-on tryouts this fall. If you’ve ever wanted to don black shoes and basic blues, now’s your chance. The team will hold...
Onward State
Competition Fueling Penn State’s Defense Under Manny Diaz
One of the first things you’ll notice about Penn State football defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is how hands-on he is. Just a few weeks after his hiring was announced, Diaz donned blue and white on the sideline of the Outback Bowl to support and guide his players-to-be. He gets down on his hands and knees at practice to run drills, tossing balls into the air and donning cleats to operate the JUGS machine.
Onward State
Day: August 8, 2022
[Photo Story] Penn State Football’s 2022 Media Day. Penn State football's 2022 squad was on full display at the program's annual media day. Competition Fueling Penn State’s Defense Under Manny Diaz. By Ryan Parsons. 8/8/22 4:00 am. "They’re reminded rather daily in settings like this that they’re referred...
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Releases Full 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule
Penn State men’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. After bringing in the highest recruiting class in program history, fans will be excited to see the team take on exciting non-conference opponents, like Butler and Clemson. Penn State opens its non-conference schedule against Winthrop, a program...
Comments / 0