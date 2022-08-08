Read full article on original website
[Photo Story] Penn State Football’s 2022 Media Day
With the start of the season right around the corner, Penn State football held its annual media day on Saturday. Head coach James Franklin, as well as coordinators Stacy Collins, Manny Diaz, and Mike Yurcich, met with the media and discussed various topics ahead of the 2022 season. Later, the players and assistant coaches were available on the field for interviews and pictures.
Competition Fueling Penn State’s Defense Under Manny Diaz
One of the first things you’ll notice about Penn State football defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is how hands-on he is. Just a few weeks after his hiring was announced, Diaz donned blue and white on the sideline of the Outback Bowl to support and guide his players-to-be. He gets down on his hands and knees at practice to run drills, tossing balls into the air and donning cleats to operate the JUGS machine.
Penn State Hoops Releases Full 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule
Penn State men’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. After bringing in the highest recruiting class in program history, fans will be excited to see the team take on exciting non-conference opponents, like Butler and Clemson. Penn State opens its non-conference schedule against Winthrop, a program...
