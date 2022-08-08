One of the first things you’ll notice about Penn State football defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is how hands-on he is. Just a few weeks after his hiring was announced, Diaz donned blue and white on the sideline of the Outback Bowl to support and guide his players-to-be. He gets down on his hands and knees at practice to run drills, tossing balls into the air and donning cleats to operate the JUGS machine.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO