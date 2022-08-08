ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Show and tell on pensions: Gov. Hochul must sign a bill making public pension names and amounts

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

It was January 2010 and Kathy Hochul was in her first term as Erie County clerk when the Empire Center for Public Policy asked for the names and pension payments for retired NYPD cops, information that had been public for eons. But instead of handing that data over so it could populate Empire Center’s invaluable seethroughny.net website on public spending, the Police Pension Fund refused.

A dozen years later, the fight for transparency continues. Now, Gov. Hochul should join every single state senator and assemblymember, who unanimously passed a bill making pensioners’ names and dollar amounts public. The bill is on her desk awaiting her signature.

Her first day in the top job, on Aug. 24, Hochul laid down her marker: “In a new era of transparency, one of my hallmarks of my administration, but to me, it’s very simple. We’ll focus on open ethical governing that New Yorkers will trust.”

On Oct. 19, she went further: “New Yorkers should be informed about the work government does for them every day, but we have to make it easier for them to get that information. Transparency comes in many forms and there are many opportunities for us to establish that we will be the most transparent administration in the history of the state of New York.”

Sign on the dotted line, governor.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former Gov. George Pataki expects crime will resonate with New York voters

In 1994, Republican George Pataki unseated Democratic incumbent Mario Cuomo in the governor's race in part with a pledge to tackle crime and public safety in New York. Now, nearly 30 years later, Pataki sees parallels in the campaign for governor as Republican nominee Lee Zeldin pushes a public safety message.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Daily News

Gov. Hochul signs bills boosting tax relief for N.Y. seniors and first-time homebuyers

ALBANY — Gov. Hochul signed a package of bills into law Monday to expand tax relief for older New York homeowners and first-time homebuyers. The measures expand the property tax exemption eligibility for those 65 and older, and those who are disabled and face limited income and help seniors on fixed incomes make the repairs and accessibility modifications to homes. “All these bills help people ...
INCOME TAX
AOL Corp

Gov. Hochul encourages local N.Y. gov’ts to aid in combating extremism and domestic terrorism

ALBANY — Gov. Hochul highlighted steps New York is taking to combat domestic terrorism Tuesday as she encouraged local governments to prepare plans to counter extremism. The governor cited the race-fueled Buffalo mass shooting that left 10 dead in May as she outlined plans to bolster local efforts to prevent similar tragedies, including $10 million in state funds for the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams.
BUFFALO, NY
waer.org

Gov. Kathy Hochul celebrates Senate's passing of Inflation Reduction Act

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is applauding legislation passed by U.S. Senate Democrats over the weekend. She said in a statement the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will make critical investments to address climate change with investments to lower utility costs. She said it will also spur renewable energy production...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Show And Tell#A New Era#Politics State#Politics Governor#The Police Pension Fund#New Yorkers#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
96.1 The Breeze

If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?

If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
SULLIVAN, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

New York will no longer use 'inmate' for people in prison

New York's law books will no longer use the word "inmate" to describe people in prison as part of a measure signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Use of the word "inmate" has come under criticism by advocates who have sought changes to New York's criminal justice system, arguing the term dehumanizes people. Laws in New York will now refer to people in prison as "incarcerated individuals."
EDUCATION
WNYT

New York state facing teacher shortage

As millions of students prepare to get back in the classroom, schools across the country are facing a teacher shortage. It’s causing school districts and law makers to find ways to combat the problem that’s been a growing problem for years now. New York State is not immune...
EDUCATION
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces New Online Process for New Yorkers to Choose an "X" Gender Marker on Driver License or ID

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on August 4th that individuals who have a New York State driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID can use a new online process to choose "X" as a gender marker without visiting a Department of Motor Vehicles office. New Yorkers can go to the DMV website to change their gender marker to "X", making it faster and easier to get an identity document that accurately represents who they are.
POLITICS
Hot 99.1

Police In New York State Have Seized A Massive Numbers Of Guns

Police across New York State are taking crazy amounts of firearms off the streets. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, Sunday, August 7, 2022, that the increase in gun seizures by New York State Police is huge. The State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit says part of the increase is due to the bust of a large gun trafficking ring.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
wnynewsnow.com

New York Launches Healthcare Worker Bonus Program

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – New York officially launched the state’s health care and mental hygiene worker bonus program. The program includes $1.3 billion for the payment of recruitment and retention bonuses. Bonuses will be awarded to eligible workers who make less than $125,000 annually and remain in their...
HEALTH
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy