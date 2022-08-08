ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Educators, counselors in Ohio say schools need more mental health resources

By Morgan Trau
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zWPPo_0h8lAsca00

Educators, counselors in Ohio say schools need more mental health resources. Photo by WEWS.

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.

It’s time for students in Ohio to start heading back to classrooms, but mental health experts and educators worry high anxiety levels in kids and teens could make for a difficult transition.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit everyone hard, but Dr. Elizabeth Fedrick said it has impacted kids the most.

“There’s an increase in anxiety, depressive symptoms, which all makes sense because the isolation and the quarantining for a child — their peers are their world and their extracurricular activities are their world,” Fedrick said.

She is a licensed professional counselor with a Ph.D. in psychology. She has spent years working with children, teens and their parents.

“They are not only struggling with their own mental health concerns and how it’s impacting them directly, but then they’re also dealing with all of these additional stressors and tension in the home environment,” she added.

From Feb. to March 2021, suspected suicide attempts jumped 50% for girls aged 12-17 compared to the same time frame in 2019, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“Now with this transitioning back to school, that adds a whole different element, especially for children who struggle with social anxiety and anxieties surrounding school,” the counselor said.

Not only has she seen an increase in mental illness symptoms in kids, but she has also seen a greater need for school support.

Ohio Education Association President Scott DiMauro agreed, citing discrepancies in care between children who rely on government assistance and those who do not.

“Even before the pandemic hit, we were seeing evidence of growing mental health needs for students and a gap between what those needs were and what schools were able to provide,” DiMauro said. “The COVID pandemic just made that a lot worse.”

Every student, regardless of their background and mental health needs, should have the support that they need to be successful in Ohio’s schools, he added.

The Investing in Kids’ Mental Health Now Act has been introduced by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) and would give pediatric mental health care providers like Fedrick more resources to better help children.

The bill would provide increased Medicaid payments for pediatric mental, emotional and behavioral health services. It would also issue guidance to states on the best practices to expand services, including telehealth, and how to help children who are in crisis.

“Those kinds of innovative approaches to access resources through Medicaid, access to resources through existing relief dollars that have already been provided to states and the schools, all of that support is welcome,” he said.

However, DiMauro said the shortage of school counselors also needs to be addressed.

“One of the challenges that local school districts are having in terms of spending those dollars to hire needed staff is that there is so much uncertainty around school funding at the state level,” the educator added.

He is hoping Ohio lawmakers can fully implement the Fair School Funding Plan (FSFP), which was somewhat attempted to be put into place for fiscal year 2021-22. It was supposed to change how the state delegates funding for school districts.

“Some lawmakers slipped in the poison pill of privatization, adding hundreds of millions of state dollars in both direct funding and tax credits to subsidize families sending their children to private and charter schools,” a release from Sept. 2021 by Policy Matters Ohio said. “Still, it’s better than the old practice of funding charters ( most of which were run by for-profit operators in 2020 ) and scholarships to private schools (“vouchers”) out of local district’s budgets. The FSFP put an end to that.”

The major problem with the way it is written in now, the organization said, is that in future years — instead of living up to the promise of the FSFP, “they’ll continue to weaken the public system by diverting increasing shares of public funding to private and for-profit entities.”

Lawmakers didn’t fully fund FSFP and have not committed to ever fully funding it.

“[By committing to fully fund it, it] will provide a lot of security moving forward,” DiMauro said. “Those federal dollars can serve as a down payment on a sustainable way to meet the needs of students and educators in our schools.”

He says this would reduce inequities caused by the existing and typical formula which focuses too much on local property taxes. Public school districts use a combination of state funds, local property taxes, sometimes income taxes and federal funds.

“Beyond access to care, which is, of course, the first and foremost barrier, quality of care is the even bigger concern there,” Fedrick said. “We have to think about — this is being able to afford the service.”

Gov. Mike DeWine also created the Student Wellness and Success Fund, but DiMauro said that kind of funding is inconsistent, and since it doesn’t exist in the funding formula — schools aren’t able to count on those resources being there for the long term.

It is not only students who need mental health services. Teachers are leaving by the droves, and the vast majority of the rest are suffering from burnout, the educator added.

“Too many people are looking for opportunities to leave the profession early,” he said. “And we have fewer people coming into the profession.”

So what does this story come down to? What every education piece for the past year has come down to: legislation that would impact educators and limit their ability to teach.

“Unfortunately, some really positive efforts get overshadowed by misguided legislation,” he said, referencing Portman and DeWine’s helpful mental health efforts.

“We need to make sure that educators have respect and support in order to do their jobs,” he added. “We can’t be loading other things onto our plates, including a responsibility that, in addition to supporting the academic success of students, that they’re serving as armed security guards at the same time.”

DiMauro referenced House Bill 99, legislation covered extensively by News 5 that was signed into law by DeWine in June, which would allow a local school board to arm any school staff member (teachers, administrators, janitors, cafeteria workers, coaches, etc.) with 24 hours of training.

Previously, armed teachers would have to become peace officers with more than 700 hours on average of educational courses and firearm training. H.B. 99 made it significantly easier for adults in schools to carry guns, loosening the regulations by more than 95%.

RELATED: Gov. Mike DeWine addresses arming teachers during school safety event

For context, police get 60 hours of firearm training, with 46 of those hours being at a gun range. School resource officers get the same as police, but an additional 40 hours of training both inside and at the range.

Also, News 5 discovered the Republican lawmaker who drafted the training curriculum that schools would have to follow to allow teachers in Ohio to carry guns owns a gun training business that seemingly fits all the required steps in the bill.

RELATED: Ohio lawmaker who wrote bill requiring gun training for teachers owns gun training business

While the bill was being heard in the Senate Veterans and Public Safety Committee, hundreds came to oppose the bill. Throughout the entire hearing process, more than 350 people submitted testimony against the bill, while about 19 testified in favor.

“But what [teachers] do want is for their voices to be heard as important education policy decisions are made,” DiMauro said. “Unfortunately, with the gun bill, the Legislature and the governor didn’t listen to the voice of teachers, and they didn’t listen to the voice of police.”

This is not to say that all educators think it would be a bad idea to arm staff, but the overwhelming majority have spoken out against it.

In fact, the majority of Northeast Ohio schools say this proposal isn’t for them. From News 5 records, only a few schools across the state have decided or are leaning towards arming staff.

“We have new polling data from the Children’s Defense Fund of Ohio (CDF) that has surveyed parents from across the state,” he said. “Like 80% plus of parents in Ohio, believe that that is absolutely the right direction and those parents overwhelmingly by 90%, trust and support their children’s teachers.”

The study has not been released to the public yet, but CDF said it should be in the coming weeks.

At the end of the (school) day, all educators want is to take care of their students, help children succeed academically and provide them with the resources they need to be healthy — which includes providing mental health support.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook .

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Educators, counselors in Ohio say schools need more mental health resources appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 9

rene
2d ago

I work in MHI and SUD counseling and I know that not all youth are struggling, but if they are continually being labeled and stigmatized, they will begin to believe they are having problems and problems with manifest. Stop LABELING and stop STIGMATIZING!

Reply(2)
6
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Child educational, health issues persist in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine spent Tuesday afternoon celebrating Ohio’s use of the free children’s book service Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which is nearing 50% participation by kids from infants up to age five. But the shadow of grim child health and school absenteeism still hangs over the state, according to a […] The post Child educational, health issues persist in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine claims “great progress” for families. Data say something else

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s rhetoric about some of the most vulnerable Ohioans doesn’t appear to match the reality if data released last week are any guide. The governor has been refusing to talk about some of the most controversial aspects of strict new abortion restrictions that he signed into law in 2019 and which took […] The post DeWine claims “great progress” for families. Data say something else appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
sunny95.com

Report raises concerns about Ohio’s kids

COLUMBUS – Children’s advocacy groups are sounding the alarm about the well-being of kids in Ohio. The 2022 Kids Count Data Book released today by the Annie E. Casey Foundation ranks Ohio 31st out of the 50 states and highlights some troubling trends in how kids in the state are faring in their lives, including a 45% increase in chronic school absenteeism between 2019 and 2021.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

As the school year begins, calls for book bans begin to accelerate in Ohio

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. With the culture war surrounding Critical Race Theory in full force in […] The post As the school year begins, calls for book bans begin to accelerate in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
Ohio Capital Journal

Landmark federal climate bill could change Ohio’s energy landscape

On Sunday, the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a bill that will reduce spending while at the same time offering nearly $370 billion is new initiatives to fight climate change. While Ohio has many options for mandating clean power and pricing carbon that will reduce carbon emissions, the Inflation Reduction Act […] The post Landmark federal climate bill could change Ohio’s energy landscape appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

As new Medicaid prescription program nears, some Ohio pharmacists are worried

Ohio’s community pharmacists are still worried that the state Medicaid program might drive them out of business — and deprive some communities of access to medicine. After years of complaints about under-payment and possible profiteering off of prescription drugs, the legislature in 2019 directed the Department of Medicaid to undertake a bold reform.  Instead of […] The post As new Medicaid prescription program nears, some Ohio pharmacists are worried appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Portman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#School Counselors#Ohio House#Vouchers#Wews#News5cleveland Com#The Ohio Capital Journal#The Cleveland Clinic
Ohio Capital Journal

Republican leaders tax Ohioans with costly second primary for rigged Statehouse districts

To market members of the Grand Old Party as money-saving, by-the-book, principled conservatives must be a Herculean task in Ohio. Especially after state Republican officials blew a giant hole in their party brand with an election held for no good reason last Tuesday. Their part deux primary — that nobody knew about — destroyed any […] The post Republican leaders tax Ohioans with costly second primary for rigged Statehouse districts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Attorney General sues garage door company that failed to deliver

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued the owners of a garage door company alleging that they accepted nearly $182,000 in down payments from consumers but provided no doors or other service. The lawsuit, filed today in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, contends that Matthew Petroff,...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
wosu.org

First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities

Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Fear and uncertainty grip patients as abortion referral services struggle to keep up

Abortion referral services have seen a change in how they do their work, but despite restrictions that make it less possible to get an abortion in Ohio, clinics and non-profits definitely haven’t seen a shortage of need. Abortion Fund-Ohio, which provides case management, grants and resources for patients in need of abortion care, had to […] The post Fear and uncertainty grip patients as abortion referral services struggle to keep up appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy