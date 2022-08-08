You love farm-to-table restaurants. You’ve bought a farm-to-closet dress. Why wouldn’t you want to spend your nights sleeping on a farm-t0-mattress bed?. Avocado Green is counting on it. The mattress brand launched in 2016, at a time when hundreds of direct-to-consumer bed-in-a-box startups—like Casper, Purple, and Leesa—were flooding the internet with ads (and their bank accounts with money). By 2018, mattresses were a $29 billion market, with at least 189 different startups competing to own how we sleep, spending millions on social media ads, and paying mattress bloggers for positive reviews. But Avocado had a distinct approach. While other brands were focused on price or convenience, Avocado wanted to sell an entirely organic mattress. To do so, it had to build an entire supply chain from scratch, from buying a factory in Los Angeles to co-owning sheep and cotton farms in India.

