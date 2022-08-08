Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Canada's 'Ultra-Affordable' Lynx Air Is Hiring In Calgary & Some Jobs Don't Need Experience
If you've been thinking of a career change and you like the sound of some amazing travel perks, you're in luck. Canada's "ultra-affordable" Lynx Air is hiring for a ton of jobs in Calgary and some of these roles don't even require previous experience. Lynx Air, which had its inaugural...
10 Fastest-Growing Cities for Small Businesses in the US
The combination of COVID-19 pandemic-related job losses followed by the Great Resignation has been a boon for the rise of small businesses. A recent report from Intuit found that 83% of people who...
10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home
The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more...
JOBS・
Fast Company
How this company’s organic bed helped it survive the DTC mattress wars
You love farm-to-table restaurants. You’ve bought a farm-to-closet dress. Why wouldn’t you want to spend your nights sleeping on a farm-t0-mattress bed?. Avocado Green is counting on it. The mattress brand launched in 2016, at a time when hundreds of direct-to-consumer bed-in-a-box startups—like Casper, Purple, and Leesa—were flooding the internet with ads (and their bank accounts with money). By 2018, mattresses were a $29 billion market, with at least 189 different startups competing to own how we sleep, spending millions on social media ads, and paying mattress bloggers for positive reviews. But Avocado had a distinct approach. While other brands were focused on price or convenience, Avocado wanted to sell an entirely organic mattress. To do so, it had to build an entire supply chain from scratch, from buying a factory in Los Angeles to co-owning sheep and cotton farms in India.
RELATED PEOPLE
Phys.org
Opportunity for inclusivity in recreation planning for Protected Areas
Many socio-demographic groups, such as those with disabilities and minority ethnic communities, are underrepresented among visitors to Protected Areas due to institutional barriers, a new study found. Protected Areas (PA) provide many benefits to visitors, including mental and physical health and environmental knowledge. However, some of these benefits are not...
Founded by Moms, for Parents, Bobbie Continues to Lead the Way as a Best-In-Class Remote Workplace, Just 18 Months After Launching
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Today Bobbie, the only infant formula company in the U.S. founded and led by moms, is proud to be recognized by FastCompany as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators, as a standout in the Women Innovators category; and chosen by Fortune Magazine as one of the Best Small & MediumWorkplaces. Bobbie is also proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. 98% of employees at Bobbie say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005253/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
London offers all children polio boosters after more virus found in city sewers
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Health officials in London are offering polio vaccine boosters to all children between the ages of one and nine after more polio virus was found in the city's sewers. While there have been no confirmed cases of polio, Britain's National Health Service warned Wednesday there has...
'Unacceptable costs': savanna burning under Australia's carbon credit scheme is harming human health
Savanna burning projects in northern Australia provide economic benefits to Indigenous communities and claim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But our research suggests smoke from these projects is harming human health. Northern Australia’s savannas cover about 25% of Australia’s land mass. They’re among the most flammable regions in the world and comprise 70% of Australia’s fire-affected area each year. Savanna fire management involves strategically burning grasslands early in the dry season, purportedly to reduce the chance of large, intense, more carbon-intensive fires later in the season. Under Australia’s Emissions Reduction Fund, land managers who undertake savanna burning receive financial rewards in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Company
How to launch a six-figure, genderless fashion line without investors
Kingsley Gbadegesin started K.NGSLEY in 2020 because he was out of clean shirts. Since then, Gbadegesin has built the brand without investors—using only the money earned from selling his products while regularly donating portions of profits to organizations helping to house trans people, as well as various activist organizations.
Fast Company
This startup is using microalgae to make carbon-neutral cement
During a trip to Thailand on his honeymoon, while swimming above a coral reef, Wil Srubar was thinking about the beauty of nature—but he was also thinking about cement. In the reef, microalgae were growing calcium carbonate, a key material used to make cement, the glue that holds together concrete. Srubar, a materials scientist who teaches at the University of Colorado Boulder, realized that this type of algae could help lower the concrete industry’s massive carbon footprint.
Fast Company
How the Inflation Reduction Act will supercharge climate tech startups
Out of the more than 80 million single-family homes in the U.S., roughly 1,000 have geothermal heat pumps from Dandelion Energy, a startup that spun out of Google. (Another 1,200 have the heat pumps on order.) But it’s likely that number will grow quickly—and that the company will expand out of the Northeast, the only region where it operates so far—thanks to the support for climate tech in the Inflation Reduction Act.
abovethelaw.com
The Biglaw Firms Where Women Are Most Satisfied With Their Jobs (2022)
What does it take to cultivate job satisfaction at a law firm? In a new report from BTI Consulting, associates pointed out exactly what they wanted from and valued in their work lives, and which firms were the best at committing to their overall happiness. According to BTI, Biglaw associates...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Local stakeholder involvement key to understanding protection level of marine protected areas
Knowledge provided by local stakeholders such as non-governmental organizations, academics, civil servants, journalists, and fishers can be valuable for evaluating the effectiveness of countries' marine protected areas (MPAs). In a recent paper published in the journal Sustainability, researchers with The Sea Around Us initiative at the University of British Columbia's...
Fast Company
Why calling it a ‘return to work’ minimizes pandemic progress
As the saying goes, “language matters.” And if you’re a leader, at the front of a company after March 2020, your words matter a lot. That’s why, when talking about companies implementing practices that range from requiring five-day-a-week attendance or encouraging in-person attendance, we’re careful not to say, “back to work.” This implies that the pandemic inspired a reprieve from work. In many cases, including my own, this couldn’t be further from the truth. Using the phrase “return to office” feels more accurate, drawing a very subtle, albeit essential, distinction.
The Essential Guide to Sustainable Living
People have different reasons for trying to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle. Some do it to help lighten their load on the environment. Others are trying to save money, and still others do it to live healthier. But whatever your initial reasons for pursuing sustainable living and trying to reduce your carbon footprint, you need to figure out where to start—then learn how to improve, one step at a time.
EPA・
Execs at Citi, Schneider Electric, and IBM want bankers, electricians, and data whizzes with green skills
Companies are training their employees in sustainability, and building the skills necessary to achieve climate and social goals.
Fast Company
Takeaways from the UK’s National Cyber Strategy
This year’s UK National Cyber Strategy outlined a comprehensive five-pillar plan for tackling cybersecurity. It’s a positive step, and hopefully a catalyst for collective efforts to combat cyberattacks and increase the UK’s overall capability and brand in this area. But does it go far enough?. THE STATE...
U.K.・
uschamber.com
Time To Advance with Africa: Seizing Opportunities with A Vital Continent
If demographics are destiny, then Africa is on the cusp of being the center of global affairs within a generation. The continent, long on the periphery of U.S. policy, is becoming an increasingly important trade and investment partner as its young population is set to nearly double by 2050 to 2.5 billion. The Biden-Harris Administration clearly understands Africa’s importance, as the White House will host the U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit in December—the first state-level gathering of African leaders and a U.S. President since 2014. The U.S. Chamber is excited to be part of this important step towards stronger engagement with Africa through our role in supporting the Africa Business Forum, the Summit’s official private sector business component. But effective engagement with Africa cannot start and end there.
Vivek Ramaswamy teases new initiative to address energy crisis, combat ESG in coming days: 'Stay tuned'
Entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy teased a new initiative he is rolling out in the coming days to address the energy crisis and combat the dangers of the corporate ESG movement. Speaking with Fox News Digital at CPAC in Dallas, Ramaswamy highlighted the work his Ohio-based asset management firm Strive...
The Indian government should harness the skills of India’s unemployed youth
Young people have been taking to the streets across India, demanding governments act to provide more jobs. In the northern state of Bihar, large numbers protested on February at delays in filling public sector vacancies. Some of them had passed the required examinations but waited several years for their job to commence. In July and early August, hundreds of young people walked more than 900km from Nagpur in central India to Delhi, again focusing on the problem of government posts lying vacant. Behind these headlines is one of India’s most pressing problems: widespread, entrenched unemployment. Youth unemployment rose sharply from about...
Comments / 0