ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Denzilpatrick: A Sustainable, Multicultural London Brand With Heart

By Hikmat Mohammed
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ub5C5_0h8l8l4u00
For the fall 2022 collection launching in September, Daniel Gayle has signed on with his first stockist. VIVEK VADOLIYA / Courtesy of Denzilpatrick

LONDON The London-based fashion designer Daniel Gayle is stepping out of fashion’s backstage, and into the spotlight, putting a focus on sustainability.

His label, Denzilpatrick, is based in Peckham, south London, and turns out two collections per year. He works exclusively with deadstock fabrics, vintage garments and recycled materials such as leather, polyester and lace. He uses a company in Dartford, also in south London, that takes industrial waste leather and turns it into a pulp that can be purchased in sheets, meaning that it’s 96 percent recycled.

He admits that producing low volumes has meant that his price range sits higher than the brands on the high street, but that hasn’t affected orders, as the cashmere has sold out.

“For spring we pushed the idea to have a bit more fun with it by making cashmere briefs and they sold out, a store in Ibiza took an order,” said Gayle, who started his career on the cutting-room floors of Jonathan Saunders, Victoria Beckham, Phillip Lim, Kenzo under Humberto Leon and Carol Lim, and Felipe Oliveira Baptista.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IxkX5_0h8l8l4u00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0azJ4Q_0h8l8l4u00

Accessories is a smaller section of the brand that Gayle hopes to keep consistent while ready-to-wear grows. For jewelry, he has found a small community in Peru and Ecuador that carve tagua nuts and dip-dye them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lVl1h_0h8l8l4u00
Denzilpatrick uses deadstock fabrics, vintage garments and recycled materials such as leather, polyester and lace. VIVEK VADOLIYA / Courtesy of Denzilpatrick

The business has been growing so quickly that, starting with the fall 2022 collection, Gayle will be stretching beyond his direct-to-consumer model and taking on his first stockist, which he declined to name as the deal isn’t done yet.

Previously, he sold directly via the Denzilpatrick site.

In an interview, he said he had always wanted to launch his own brand, “but I always had imposter syndrome. I just didn’t think these things were really there for my taking, having grown up in a regular working-class family,” said Gayle, who trained as a ballet dancer at the Urdang Academy in Covent Garden.

He named his label after his immigrant grandfathers, Denzil and Patrick, who moved to London from Jamaica and Ireland, respectively, because he didn’t want the narrative to be all about him.

“I wanted it to be slightly disconnected from me so that everyone could see there was a story beyond me, and it was about the clashing of these two cultures,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O03gm_0h8l8l4u00
London-based fashion designer Daniel Gayle. Courtesy of Denzilpatrick

In the early stages of brainstorming what his brand could be, he started with questioning the fashion system’s way of working, and thought through how he wanted to focus on sustainability, reducing waste and sourcing smartly. At the same time, he wanted “a level of fantasy. I was once a queer 13-year-old, and I tap into all those feelings that are still present in me today.”

Gayle is adamant about producing just two collections per year, and does so with help from his art director husband, James Bosley, whom he met at a printing studio in Brixton while working with Jonathan Saunders.

He said his designs are about finding the missing puzzle pieces in a man’s wardrobe and his end goal is to create a Denzilpatrick uniform.

“It’s about the focus and the edit. There are things that we’re constantly developing that we started in the first season which we’ve only gotten right by the third season,” he said, adding that getting tailoring right has been a highlight for him.

Even though Gayle’s heart — and business — are in London, he has presented his last two collections in Paris, and will continue to show in France, which he believes is still the best platform to promote his brand.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Skin Care Brand RéVive Said to Be Mulling Deal Options

RéVive has been evaluating its deal options, according to industry sources. The skin care brand, which just celebrated its 25th year, has been working with investment bank JP Morgan to consider a deal and is said to have a few interested parties based in Asia, sources confirmed, noting that the brand has around $30 million in sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around $3 million. RéVive did not respond to request for comment and JP Morgan declined to comment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WWD

Issey Miyake Dies at 84

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Japanese fashion maverick Issey Miyake, famed for his cutting-edge fabric and bestselling perfumes, died in a Tokyo hospital at age 84. The cause of death was hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer, according to a brief release Tuesday from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, which added that he was “surrounded by close friends and associates” at the time of his passing.More from WWDIssey Miyake Dies at 84: A Look Back at the Designer's CareerOlivia Newton-John Through the YearsHomme Plissé Issey Miyake Men's Fall 2022 There will be no...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

First Look: Eyewear Brand Dita Opens on North Rodeo Drive

Click here to read the full article. Dita has opened up shop on North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Founded by Jeff Solorio and John Juniper in 1995, with roots in surf culture, the luxury eyewear brand landed on Melrose Avenue before expanding to Newport Beach, San Francisco, New York City in SoHo and Madison Avenue, Sydney and Tokyo in Aoyama and Daikanyama.More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola BagBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori Harvey Dita (Latin for “I enrich”) began growing when Micky Dillon took the reins...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Humberto Leon
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Carol Lim
Person
Phillip Lim
WWD

Prada’s Beijing Show, ERL Pop-up Shops

Click here to read the full article. BEIJING REPEAT: All the stars aligned for Prada. Echoing the original Milan shows that featured celebrities such as Hunter Schafer and Kyle MacLachlan, the Beijing repeat of Prada’s men’s and women’s fall 2022 collections surprised with some of the most high-profile Chinese film stars in the industry.More from WWDPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in BeijingKeke Palmer's 'Nope' Press Tour FashionValentino Couture Fall 2022 A total of nine well-known Chinese actors and actresses walked the show. Liao Fan, winner of the Silver Bear for Best Actor at the 64th Berlin International Film Festival; Kara Wai Ying Hong, three-time...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Fortune

Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion#Fashion Brands#South London#Fashion Design#Ibiza
Daily Mail

A fairytale wedding! Austrian Prince Paul-Anton Esterházy von Galántha, 36, who studied at St Andrews and Oxford marries model girlfriend Franziska Reutter, 33, in a stunning ceremony in a castle in Carinthia

Austrian Prince Paul-Anton Esterházy von Galántha and his model girlfriend Franziska Reutter have tied the knot at a stunning service in Carinthia. The 36-year-old aristocrat, whose family was once one of the richest in Austria-Hungary, wed 33-year-old Franziska, nicknamed Sissi, in a picturesque ceremony surrounded by loved ones last weekend.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany

The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Variety

Kim Kardashian’s Skims Drops Second Swimwear Collection

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a viral moment. Earlier this year, a clip from the reality star’s cover story with Variety set social media abuzz when she offered some words of advice for women in business: “Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” Kardashian is staying true to her word: The beauty and fashion mogul announced earlier this year the expansion of her ultra-popular Skims brand to include its first swimwear collection. The first collection dropped in March but the new line, out today,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Click here to read the full article. During her nearly three-decade tennis career, Serena Williams broke barriers not only in the sport, but also in fashion and activism. Since she turned professional in 1995, Williams, along with her older sister Venus Williams, completely transformed the world of tennis, paving the way for more people of color, particularly Black people, to make a name for themselves.More from WWDKylie Jenner's Best Style Moments Over the YearsSerena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Through the YearsOlivia Newton-John and John Travolta's Style Moments in 'Grease' Now at age 40, Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles,...
TENNIS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi makes huge announcement for 26,000 staff for second time this year

Aldi is giving around 26,000 store colleagues a second pay increase this year, maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket. From September, all hourly paid colleagues within its stores will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for Store Assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 for those inside the M25.
RETAIL
AOL Corp

Queen Elizabeth II Skips Balmoral Castle Welcome Amid Mobility Issues

Taking a break. Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly pressed pause on her traditional welcome at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Instead of hosting the usual public arrival at the Highlands estate, the 96-year-old monarch will be welcomed privately as she continues to experience discomfort and mobility challenges. The queen is typically met with a small ceremony when she goes to her summer home, with Scottish soldiers and fans of the royal family gathering at the gates.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Updated August 10 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

35K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy