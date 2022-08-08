ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Gun: Maverick has surpassed Titanic in the box office – now it’s close to beating these two Marvel movies

By Annabel Nugent
 2 days ago

After surpassing Titanic at the North American box office , Top Gun: Maverick is on track to overtake two Marvel features.

The Tom Cruise sequel is now the seventh biggest film ever at the domestic box office, which counts the US and Canada, having earned $662m (£557m) in ticket sales.

As per Variety , the film is now close to beating Marvel’s 2018 blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War , which currently ranks as the sixth highest grossing US release ever at $678m (£560m).

If Maverick manages to catch up to Infinity War , the film won’t have far to go to beat Black Panther , which stands at fifth with $700m (£578m).

James Cameron ’s Avatar is fourth with $760m (£627m) and Spider-Man: No Way Home is third with $804m (£664m).

In second place is Avengers: Endgame at $853m (£704m) and at the top of the list is Star Wars: The Force Awakens at $936m (£773m).

Outside of North America, however, James Cameron’s disaster film still outranks Top Gun: Maverick , having earned $1.5bn (£1.24bn) at the international box office and $22bn globally (£18bn).

Following its release in May, Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick received positive reviews from critics and fans.

You can read The Independent ’s four-star review of the blockbuster here .

IN THIS ARTICLE
