Strictly 2022 line-up: Tyler West ‘so gassed’ as he becomes latest celebrity to sign up

By Jacob Stolworthy and Isobel Lewis
 2 days ago

Strictly Come Dancing is slowly announcing its 2022 line-up.

In September, the BBC series will return for its 20th anniversary series presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

The first announcements were made on 4 August, with more names being revealed every day for the following week.

Who is taking part in Strictly 2022?

Actor Will Mellor was named as this year’s first contestant. He is best known for his roles in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and Broadchurch .

Mellor’s other credits include Hollyoaks , Line of Duty and, most recently, ITV soap Coronation Street , in which he played Harvey Gaskell.

Speaking about his participation, Mellor said: “I’m honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it’s totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that’s what life is all about.

“This is also my Mum’s favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!”

The second celebrity to be named was actor and former singer Kym Marsh .

Marsh shot to fame as a member of pop band Hear’Say after winning ITV talent series Popstars in 2001. However, she went on to pursue an acting career and was cast as Michelle Connor in Coronation Street .

Speaking about her appointment, Marsh said: “I’ve considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out. I’m so delighted that this year they have!

“I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!”

The third celebrity to be announed was radio DJ and presenter Richie Anderson , who will participate in the show’s second all-male partnership.

Anderson, who presents travel bulletins on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show, and is a regular host of The One Show , said: “This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dance floor in the world! Strictly is the ultimate feel good show, as soon as I hear that iconic theme tune it’s just pure escapism.

“I’m going to have to cancel my legendary Strictly launch night kitchen party that I throw every year, I’m sure my friends and family will understand. It’s also a massive honour to be part of an all-male dance partnership, it’s so important we have that inclusion on such a huge show.”

Celebrity number four is Loose Women presenter Kaye Adams , who admitted on Friday’s edition of the show (5 August) that she is “terrified” about the weeks ahead.

She told the BBC: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and i can’t think of a better way of doing it than showing the world my two left feet. Pray for me!”

On Saturday (6 August), comedian and Alma’s Not Normal star Jayde Adams was named as the fifth celebrity competing on the show .

Appearing on Strictly has long been Adams’s dream, as she told the BBC: “Since I watched the first series in 2004, I feel like every step I’ve taken in my career over the last 11 years was to be on Strictly . I cannot begin to express the emotions I am feeling, this means so much to me and my family.”

Another celebrity joined the Strictly line-up on Sunday (7 August) – this time being Paralympian Ellie Simmonds .

The gold medal-winner said that she was “absolutely petrified” to join the show, adding: “To be asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I cannot wait, it’s going to so much fun. I’m counting down the minutes until it starts; learning to dance, meeting my partner and everyone else involved in the show.”

On Monday (8 August), the latest Strictly star was announced. Kiss FM radio presenter, TV presenter and DJ Tyler West said that he was “so gassed” to be joining the show.

“As I started writing this I already got cramp,” he says. “It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone. It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins.”

This year’s series of Strictly will be the BBC competition’s 20th run. The most recent series, which concluded in December 2021, was won by EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Strictly Come Dancing is expected to return to the BBC on 10 September.

