ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Ed Slater trying to stay positive by living in the present after MND diagnosis

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gYbpv_0h8l8etp00

Ed Slater said living in the present is helping him face the challenge of his motor neurone disease diagnosis.

The 34-year-old revealed last month that he had been diagnosed with the devastating degenerative condition that fellow former sports stars Doddie Weir , Rob Burrow and Len Johnrose are also battling.

Gloucester rugby player Slater announced his retirement from the sport last month after receiving the news following months of tests.

“It was month after month, my arm got weaker and weaker, my grip became weaker, and I went to Oxford and was diagnosed with MND,” Slater told the BBC.

“Part of me had prepared for that, partly because of the weakness and partly because of the symptoms. I know very close friends of mine who have lost a family member to it, was able to speak to them about his experiences and so I prepared myself.”

Slater, who has three young children, has already begun recording his voice in anticipation of the condition affecting his speech.

He is determined to stay positive, saying: “I’m not saying that makes it easier when you’re diagnosed – it absolutely doesn’t – but in some ways it had been 11 months of torment, different symptoms, not knowing, looking for different reasons, and to have definitive diagnosis – it sounds strange to say this – but at least it gave me an answer.

“Not an answer I wanted but I can’t change it. My attitude is to get on with things. There are difficult things in life, not many things harder than that, but you have to face challenges head on.

“I don’t think too far into the future and I take each day as it comes. I find that’s a peaceful place for me and keeps me in best spirits as I can.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ed Slater overwhelmed by support following motor neurone disease diagnosis

Ed Slater says he has been overwhelmed by support from the rugby community after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.Former Gloucester and Leicester lock Slater announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect three weeks ago.The 34-year-old revealed that he had been diagnosed with the devastating degenerative condition that fellow former sports stars Doddie Weir, Rob Burrow and Len Johnrose are also battling.Fund-raising initiatives were immediately launched, with a JustGiving page recently topping £150,000.And Slater and a group of current and former players arrived back at Gloucester’s Kingsholm ground on Wednesday following a 350-mile cycle ride that lasted three days...
SPORTS
BBC

Ed Slater: Kevin Sinfield hails MND fund-raising lock as "another champion"

Kevin Sinfield hailed Ed Slater as "another champion from the sport of rugby" following day one of his Motor Neurone Disease fund-raiser. Lock forward Slater, 33, retired from playing last month after being diagnosed with MND. He cycled from Gloucester to Leicester on Monday at the start of a three-day...
RUGBY
BBC

Women's walking football club granted Parkinson's funding

A women's sports club helping people with Parkinson's disease has won funding for its walking football days. Taunton and District Ladies Walking Football club, in Somerset, has been given the money by Parkinson's UK to support its work. Caroline Pike, who set up the group with Julia Tibbs, said it...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mnd#Gloucester Rugby#Oxford
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
The Independent

Family confirms final bid to let Archie Battersbee ‘die with dignity in hospice’

The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have filed a last-minute bid to have him moved to die in a hospice “with dignity” rather than in a hospital.Doctors treating the schoolboy for the last four months declared Archie to be “brain-stem dead”, prompting a lengthy but ultimately failed legal battle by his family to continue his life support treatment in the hope the unconscious boy would recover.The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused an application from the boy’s parents on Wednesday to delay any changes to his treatment, which is due to be withdrawn from 11am on Thursday.The family confirmed...
HEALTH
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter

A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach”  of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
HEALTH
BBC

Ali Brownlee 5K run returns to Middlesbrough

A run in memory of a BBC presenter and football commentator is set to return after three years. The last Ali Brownlee 5K was held in Middlesbrough in 2019 but subsequent events were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is named in honour of BBC Radio Tees presenter and...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ryan Giggs’s ex tells jury she was ‘a slave to his every need and every demand’

The ex-girlfriend of former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has told a court she became “a slave to his every need and every demand” and that she was in a “vulnerable position” when they began their relationship.On the third day of the trial, Kate Greville told a jury at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday that when Giggs told her to do something, she would do it.The PR executive told Chris Daw QC, defending, during cross-examination: “He made me feel like I had to do what he said, otherwise there were consequences.”The jury also heard that Giggs “isolated” Ms...
The Independent

Woman left with ‘lizard neck’ after ‘nightmare’ procedure to fix double chin

A woman has been left with a neck that looks like “a lizard” after a botched £500 cosmetic procedure.Jayne Bowman, 59, from Hampshire, paid a beautician she found on Facebook for work to tighten the skin on her neck after a diet.During fibroblast therapy, a device zaps a high-frequency electric current through the skin to encourage tissue regeneration.However, the treatment left Jayne with hundreds of red blotches and scars.The dots have since faded, but she claims the fibroblast left her in “agony”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson jokes new prime minister will ‘for certain be either a man or woman’‘Game of Tones’: Orange lobster cheats death at Red Lobster restaurantFirst Pallas’s cats born at Cotswold Wildlife Park explore new home
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Reading, doing yoga and spending time with family ‘may lower dementia risk’

Reading a book, doing yoga and spending time with family and friends may help lower the risk of dementia, according to a study.Researchers reviewed existing studies that looked at the effects of mental activities, physical activities and social activities and the risk of dementia.They found that leisure activities such as making crafts or playing sports were linked to a reduced risk of dementia.According to the study, those who engaged in leisure activities had a 17% lower risk of developing dementia than those who did not engage in leisure activities.Our research found that leisure activities like making crafts, playing sports or...
YOGA
The Independent

Why are women being arrested for having abortions in the UK?

Women in the UK have the right to an abortion. If they require one, they are usually granted it – unlike in the US, where the recent reversal of Roe v Wade means that abortion is no longer a constitutional right and, in some states, women face jail time for having a termination. With this in mind, it is shocking to hear that two women are currently facing life imprisonment in England for having had illegal abortions.Meanwhile, last weekend, one story shared anonymously with The Sunday Times detailed how one woman, referred to as Laura, was imprisoned for two years...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BBC

Rugby star Gareth Thomas sued after ex-partner gets HIV

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Gareth Thomas has been accused of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to a previous partner, according to High Court legal papers. Ian Baum has alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status, "failing to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on.
WORLD
BBC

Rugby asylum seekers offered free gym use under scheme

Asylum seekers in a town are being offered free access to a gym to help their health while they wait for a decision on their case. People from Ukraine, Afghanistan and Syria have already used the scheme in Rugby, Warwickshire, organisers said. The partnership has been launched between Rugby College...
FITNESS
The Independent

Cyberattack: NHS staff unable to access patient notes for three weeks

A cyberattack that has caused a major outage of NHS IT systems is expected to last for more than three weeks, leaving doctors unable to see patients’ notes, The Independent has learned. Mental health trusts across the country will be left unable to access patient notes for weeks, and possibly months.Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust has declared a critical incident over the outage, which is believed to affect dozens of trusts, and has told staff it is putting emergency plans in place. One NHS trust chief said the situation could possibly last for “months” with several mental health...
HEALTH
BBC

Horse rider thanks paramedic who helped save her life

A woman who suffered a brain injury in a riding accident reunited with a paramedic she said "saved my life". Sarah Washington's horse bolted, causing her to be dragged thorough woods near Trentham, Staffordshire, in 2020. Paramedics at the scene recognised she had suffered a serious head injury and needed...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

785K+
Followers
252K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy