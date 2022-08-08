ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

In addition to NY23 primary, there's a race to replace Rep. Reed on Aug. 23

By Tom Puckett
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZTFGq_0h8l8Xfc00

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) During a month when politics is usually an afterthought, there will be a flurry of activity at the voting booth in parts of Western New York in August.

In addition to the GOP primary race between Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino August 23 in NY23, there is a special election for the seat vacated by Rep. Tom Reed. Max Della Pia and Joe Sempolinski will run to serve out the remainder of Reed's term, with the seat being absorbed into other districts in the newly mapped congressional districts in place beginning in 2023.

Sempolinski says he's running in a district he's lived in all his life. "There's nobody that knows that district better than I do. I used to serve as the district director in that congressional office, that's the person that's in the district, meeting with constituents, meeting with local stakeholders, and I want to I want to be their voice," says Sempolinski, the Steuben County Republican County chairman.

Sempolinski knows what he's getting into and says he's been asked about why he would run for a seat that could only be around for 4 months. He says right now, 750,000 people don't have a voice in Washington. "It would be an honor to serve for four minutes," explains Sempolinski. "This is not about me having some sort of career down in Washington, DC. This is about doing the job representing the people that I've grown up with the people that I've sent my entire life around, and being their voice and working for them." He adds he's not seeking a career in DC.

GOP strategist Carl Calabrese says a campaign for a short term seat could lead to long term goals. "Politicians make a lot of calculations about running in seats that may not exist," explains Calabrese. "The fact that they run, and when, is a plus for whatever they might be thinking about down the road, whether it be maybe a county executive seat, or maybe a future run for Congress." Calabrese says even if they lose, their name is out there, and they can make contacts and have relationships with folks they wouldn't have otherwise been able to meet.

Calabrese says there's a bit of a challenge when running in a reapportionment year. "You suddenly find yourself with vast areas of people who don't know you, because you've never been there, you've never represented them," says Calabrese. He notes spending money if you have it can help resolve the name recognition issue.

Comments / 0

Related
fingerlakesdailynews.com

Internal Poll Shows Tenney Winning Republican Primary

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Monday released the results of an internal poll showing she will win the upcoming Republican primary for the 24th Congressional District. According to the polling, Tenney of New Hartford has a 46-point lead over her two GOP opponents Mario Fratto of Geneva and George Phillips of Broome County.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Syracuse.com

Conservatives, register Republican to vote for Williams (Your Letters)

I registered Republican to vote Brandon Williams. You should, too. New York State Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister recently ordered any change of party affiliation received by the Board of Elections on or after Aug. 12 shall not be honored until Aug. 30, which means if you are a third-party voter, you have an opportunity to help shake up Washington and the broken two-party system by nominating a political outsider to be on the ticket this November.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
NBC Connecticut

2022 Connecticut Primary Election Results

Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican Primary race for U.S. Senate in Connecticut. The Greenwich Republican beat out former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
uticaphoenix.net

Column: Who is Sarah Klee Hood and why are Voters so Excited About Her?

“The status quo is not working,” Sarah Klee Hood says. “We need change and we need energy.”. Klee Hood is running for the Democratic nomination for Congress in New York’s newly reconfigured 22nd District which now includes both Syracuse and Utica, and the surrounding areas. She has several examples of just how acutely the status quo has not worked for the people in New York State’s 22nd Congressional District, but most concern her two daughters and their future.
UTICA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Langworthy
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces New Online Process for New Yorkers to Choose an "X" Gender Marker on Driver License or ID

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on August 4th that individuals who have a New York State driver license, learner permit, or non-driver ID can use a new online process to choose "X" as a gender marker without visiting a Department of Motor Vehicles office. New Yorkers can go to the DMV website to change their gender marker to "X", making it faster and easier to get an identity document that accurately represents who they are.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Election State#Ny23#Gop
101.5 WPDH

The Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill Was Passed, But Has it Been Signed By Gov. Hochul?

There's some good news and unfortunate news regarding the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill here in New York. Back in June, it was reported that New York State had passed the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill. For those who are unfamiliar this bill "Prohibits the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits by retail pet shops; authorizes space for adoption" according to an ASPCA press release.
PETS
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York will no longer use 'inmate' for people in prison

New York's law books will no longer use the word "inmate" to describe people in prison as part of a measure signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Use of the word "inmate" has come under criticism by advocates who have sought changes to New York's criminal justice system, arguing the term dehumanizes people. Laws in New York will now refer to people in prison as "incarcerated individuals."
EDUCATION
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

How Does New York State Rank in Health Care?

New York State has received a lot of media news in regards to health care in the last couple of years because it was the epicenter of the coronavirus disease in 2019 (COVID-19). New York's frontline workers showed their strength and potential while facing unprecedented challenges. Though New York proved...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Hot 99.1

Police In New York State Have Seized A Massive Numbers Of Guns

Police across New York State are taking crazy amounts of firearms off the streets. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, Sunday, August 7, 2022, that the increase in gun seizures by New York State Police is huge. The State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit says part of the increase is due to the bust of a large gun trafficking ring.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
96.9 WOUR

One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State

We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy