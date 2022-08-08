PHOENIX (AP) — The moment was hilarious because it was so relatable. Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro and third-base coach Mike Rabelo stood and stared, mortified, at a smartphone that had mistakenly made its way onto a Major League Baseball field on Tuesday night. Even third base umpire Adam Hamari had the perfect reaction, pointing at the phone that had come loose out of Castro’s back pocket during a slide, trying not to giggle at the absurdity of the situation.

