BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK)– The CDC recommends masking indoors for counties that have a high level of COVID-19 transmission. This includes, Door, Brown and Marinette. “Currently in the high category, we do have a lot of recommendations. People should try to mask when they can in public and be cognizant of what’s going on in the community to help prevent this from getting out of hand,” says Dr. Brad Burmeister, Emergency Physician for Bellin Health.

BROWN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO