Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
947jackfm.com
Stick Figure Vandalism Reported in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Stick figures on structures in Stevens Point are raising questions about whether it is considered art or vandalism. City officials say in this case, it is vandalism. Mayor Mike Wiza says the stick figures are placed around the city promoting a local artists’ business,...
947jackfm.com
Mayors Monday: Wausau’s Katie Rosenberg
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg is excited about the prospects of a new mixed-use retail and housing development in the Riverlife area. “It was really exciting to see what people had envisioned for that space,” said Rosenberg. “I think working with [SC] Swiderski is going to be fabulous, I’m really excited.”
947jackfm.com
Charges Pending For Stevens Point Man in Shooting Case
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Khue Yang of Stevens Point will face charges in the shooting and kidnapping of a 27-year-old that took place Saturday morning. Witnesses say the 27-year-old, who has not been named, was taken at gunpoint from the home, after Yang fired a shot into the floor.Yang took off after police were called around 5 a.m., and was arrested in Wausau around 6:15 a.m.
947jackfm.com
Stevens Point Voters Pass Transportation Referendum
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Transportation projects in Stevens Point that total more than $1 million will now need approval from voters before becoming a reality if canvassing of Stevens Point’s transportation referendum bill holds up. Tuesday’s binding referendum question in the city passed on a razor-thin margin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
947jackfm.com
Wausau Police: Double-Check Your Information Before Sharing it Online
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Following Sunday’s incident near Fern Island Park, the Wausau Police Department is asking residents to reach out to them directly with questions or concerns about a situation before spreading rumors. Patrol Captain Todd Baeten said they were investigating an incident involving a person who...
947jackfm.com
Stevens Point Shooting Suspect In Custody
STEVENS POINT, WI (WAOW-WSAU) — A man was taken into custody in Wausau after a shooting and kidnapping in Stevens Point. Police went to an address on Johns Drive around 5:07 on Saturday morning after a report of a gunshot. Witnesses said a man kidnapped another man from an apartment after the shot went through the floor.
947jackfm.com
West Sentenced to Life in Prison
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Henry West will never walk free again. The man who shot and killed Patty Grimm, his former boss in the Pine Grove Cemetery in October of 2019 was handed a life sentence without parole Tuesday for the incident. The sentence was part of a deal...
947jackfm.com
Waupaca County DA & Sheriff At Odds
WAUPACA, WI (WSAU) — The battle between Waupaca County’s district attorney and sheriff continued on Monday- the day before the sheriff faces a primary challenger. At issue is a report in a criminal trespass case written by a sheriff’s deputy–then “changed’ or “corrected”, depending on the point of view–and what the implications are of those actions.
RELATED PEOPLE
947jackfm.com
Parked Vehicle Catches Fire, Shuts Down Part of US 51 in Minocqua
MINOCQUA, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A fire that started in a parked vehicle and spread to a nearby building shut down a portion of US 51 through Minocqua Monday morning. According to WAOW TV, the incident started with an explosion at around 4:20 AM. The fire started in the vehicle, then spread to a nearby printing business.
Comments / 0