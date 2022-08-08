Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Vidakovich column: Get ready for a pair of running adventures, both for good causes
This coming Saturday, Aug. 13, the annual Pyro’s Push it Up Trail Run & Walk will be held on the West Elk Trail north of New Castle. The race is run each year at this time in honor of former New Castle resident and U.S. Air Force Capt. William “Pyro” DuBois, who passed away while defending our country when his F-16 crashed in the Middle East on Dec. 1, 2014.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hiring hassles in Glenwood Springs
Glenwood Springs is an ever growing city, but growth is hard when businesses can’t hire people to work for them. “According to Indeed analytics we’re in a 99% hardest to hire area,” said Glenwood Springs Jimmy John’s franchise owner Matthew Spidell. Almost every industry in Glenwood...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Finalists announced for Garfield County judgeship
The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission has narrowed its list to two finalists to fill the Garfield County Court judgeship created by the pending retirement of the County Judge Paul Metzger. Nominees are Katharine A. Johnson of Snowmass Village and Angela M. Roff of Glenwood Springs. The finalists were selected...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County school districts climb over hiring hump as new school year begins next week
Roaring Fork District schools in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt are heading into the new school year more fully staffed than in recent years. While part of that has to do with an increase in wages for teachers and other district staff resulting from a new mill levy override approved by voters last fall, hiring efforts have also been bolstered by growing new teachers locally and from within the organization, RFSD Chief of Human Resources Angie Davlyn said.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PHOTOS: Best of 2022 Garfield County Fair
Here is a look back at Post Independent staff photographer Chelsea Self’s favorite images from last week’s Garfield County Fair and Rodeo.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
On the Fly column: ‘What are they biting on?’
The most often-asked question in a fly shop is, “What’s hatching out there?” Here in the Roaring Fork Valley, the answer can be slightly complicated (in a good way). From the ice-cold and pH-balanced Fryingpan to the Crystal, Roaring Fork and everything in between, we are blessed with incredible insect life around here. The answer to the hatch question is best answered by which stream, river or lake the angler is inquiring about.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Commute times keep stretching for Glenwood Springs, Rifle residents
Commuting for work is common anywhere, but for people in Garfield County, those workday trips seem to be getting longer. For Glenwood Springs residents alone, the average commute time has increased by 6 minutes from 2010 to 2020, according to U.S. Census data. The percentage of workers with a commute of 19 minutes or less dropped during the same period from 59.8% to 50.4%. Workers commuting 45 minutes or more nearly doubled from 16.2% in 2010 to 28.3% in 2020.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wednesday letters: Fire threat, housing and hiring, Cali water, slow down for school children
It’s insane that these homeless are allowed to reside in a wildfire area. This is not the first time there has been a fire up there. I guess the city is going to wait until hundreds of acres are burned and property destroyed. Ken Fry, Glenwood Springs. Which is...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Deputy Manager Jarman tabbed to be the next chief Garfield County manager
Longtime Garfield County staffer Fred Jarman is in line to become the next county manager. County commissioners, at their regular Monday meeting, announced Jarman as their lone in-house finalist to succeed County Manager Kevin Batchelder, who is set to retire next month. Jarman has served in the deputy county manager’s...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield Re-2 employee base grows for upcoming school year
Garfield Re-2 School District is heading into the upcoming school with an additional 165 positions filled, a spokesperson said Tuesday. Garfield Re-2 Director of Communications Theresa Hamilton said 65 of those filled vacancies are certified teachers, with the rest being a conglomeration of administration, paraprofessionals and other support staff. Of...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
CDOT sticks with safety protocols during flood threats in Glenwood Canyon
A hot Sunday afternoon that saw temperatures top 90 degrees brought throngs of river enthusiasts to Glenwood Canyon, who were happy to finally have a weekend when they could get on the Colorado River. Rest areas and recreation facilities along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, including boat put-ins, trails and...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
New Castle’s Rides & Reggae event brings out trail runners and mountain bikers alike
Mountain bikers and trail runners converged Saturday morning at New Castle’s VIX Ranch Park for the annual Rides & Reggae Festival, which featured two competitions, the Dirty Dozen 10K trail race and 20-mile mountain bike race. Both events were held on the extensive trail network to the north of...
