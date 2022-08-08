Effective: 2022-08-10 13:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Southeast St. Tammany COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tides 1 to 1.5 feet above ground level. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Lower Terrebonne, Lower Lafourche, Coastal Jefferson Parish, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Southeast St. Tammany and Eastern Orleans Parishes. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coastal Flood conditions will not occur throughout the entire time of the advisory but will occur during high tide periods.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 48 MINUTES AGO