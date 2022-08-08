Final day of CT GOP Senate campaigning
On this final day of campaigning before tomorrow's Senate primary, Leora Levy is wasting
no time making a big deal out of her endorsement from former President Trump. SInce winning his backing
she's had one of her TV ads revised so that it now says in big block letters, endorsed by Trump. Levy's ads attack
Republican opponent Themis Klarides as not being "one of us." Also running for the Republican nomination
to replace Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal is Peter Lumaj, who dismisses both Levy and Klarides,
saying that he is running on the strength of being a god, family and country guy -- making him true conservative as he puts it
