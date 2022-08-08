Read full article on original website
West Virginia held their fourth open practice of fall camp on Wednesday afternoon. EerSports' Mike Casazza was in attendance, taking in all the sights and sounds, hoisting up his camera phone to record some video of the action. Included in what he was able to see that day were some one-on-ones toward the end of the session. Check the receivers and defensive backs go at each other above.
WVU advises not to make much out of one absence.
The idea behind bringing Jasir Cox to West Virginia is, of course, that the transition from the FCS to the Power 5 will work. The Mountaineers trust a player's desire to prove himself worthy of a level that eluded him before and believe in the possibilities after seeing cornerback Charles Woods make the move last year.
