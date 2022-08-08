ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

One-on-ones from WVU Football practice

West Virginia held their fourth open practice of fall camp on Wednesday afternoon. EerSports' Mike Casazza was in attendance, taking in all the sights and sounds, hoisting up his camera phone to record some video of the action. Included in what he was able to see that day were some one-on-ones toward the end of the session. Check the receivers and defensive backs go at each other above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy