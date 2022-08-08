ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

newbedfordguide.com

Lakeville Fire Department responds to truck versus tree accident

“Crash sends driver to the hospital. The crash occurred just after noon in the area of 225 Bedford Street yesterday, Monday, August 8 when a pickup truck left the road and collided with a tree. The driver was able to remove himself from the vehicle prior to the arrival of...
LAKEVILLE, MA
capecod.com

Tractor-trailer rolls over spills asphalt in Wareham

WAREHAM – Wareham Fire reports that Monday afternoon, Shift 3 responded out to the ramp from Route 58 onto I-495 South for the report of a tractor trailer rollover. C1, C2, E1 & R1 responded to the scene. Companies shut down the ramp, tended to the operator to check for injuries and addressed any hazards from the tractor trailer. Just be advised that units are still on scene and ramp will be shut down until the tractor trailer has been removed.
WAREHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Lightning strikes two boats off coast of Wareham

EAST WAREHAM (CBS) –  Lightning struck not one, but two boats off the coast of Wareham just before 7 p.m.Firefighters were already on the scene at Onset Bay on Tuesday when they witnessed the second strike of lightning with their own eyes. "Very odd for us to be actually on scene and be here when it happens," said Fire Chief Jeffrey Osswald.The Onset Fire Department responded for a report of fuel leaking from a sailboat in the Bay, which they believe was caused by an initial strike of lightning during the heat storm Tuesday night. Once they were on scene,...
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Wind whipped brush fires keep Bourne crews busy

BOURNE – A brush fire fanned by strong winds made for quite a sight along Sandwich Road in Bourne early Tuesday afternoon. Upwards to an acre was burned. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from encroaching on a nearby pump house. A brush breaker was called to allow for access to the whole fire area so it could be completely put out.
BOURNE, MA
Turnto10.com

Crews respond to fire at multi-family home in Fall River

(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a fire at a multi-family home in Fall River on Sunday. Crews responded to the fire at a home on Jefferson Street. Fire officials say the fire started on the third floor. Three families are said to live in the building. It was not...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Fire heavily damages market in Fall River

(WJAR) — A fire heavily damaged a business in Fall River Sunday night. The Fall River Fire Department responded to Reis Meat Market on Alden Street for a fire late Sunday night. Crews worked to put out the blaze, using a ladder truck in the effort. An NBC 10...
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston

4 children, 3 adults injured in Rhode Island fireworks incident

During a professional ​​firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell hit several spectators. Several people, including 4 children, were injured in an incident involving fireworks in Cumberland, Rhode Island, Saturday night. During a professional ​​firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell did not explode in the air. The...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

One person injured in 2-alarm house fire in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — Officials are investigating the cause of a two-alarm house fire in Lynn that sent one resident to the hospital Saturday morning. The fire started at about 6 a.m. Saturday in a home on Green Street. According to Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer, heavy flames were showing...
whdh.com

Investigation underway after overnight incident in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A heavy police presence closed down part of a neighborhood in Everett overnight as officers investigated some kind of incident behind a school. Over a dozen officers could be seen in the area of Cherry Street late on Monday night, near the Walter Morris Playground behind the George Keverian School.
EVERETT, MA
liveboston617.org

Shooters on Scooters Have Rolling Shootout in Dorchester Overnight

Early on Monday, at approximately 12:05 am, Boston Police Officers from District B-3 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for 7 rounds on Norwell Street in Dorchester. Officers quickly arrived to the scene and located multiple spent shell casings in the street. Soon after finding the casings, a call came in for a car that was shot just a few streets over.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

5 rescued from boat grounded by severe storm

NAHANT - First responders on Sunday night came to the aid of a boat that ran aground during severe weather.Nahant police along with firefighters and the harbormaster responded "in the middle of the thunderstorm" to East Point, where the boat was grounded.Rescuers swam to the  boat and helped five people off of it and onto the harbormaster's boat, despite waves that made the grounded boat "rock heavily back and forth."The rescued boaters were taken safely back to shore for evaluation. Police said they also received a call about two unaccounted paddleboarders off Long Beach. They said one made it back to shore safely while a passing sailboat picked up another. 
NAHANT, MA
WCVB

Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood

DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
DANVERS, MA

