wearegreenbay.com

Deadly rollover crash at a Dodge County off-ramp

EMMET, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Dodge County after a rollover crash in the Township of Emmet on Tuesday. According to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on the northbound off-ramp of State Highway 25 to State Highway 16.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended

(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lake Butte Des Morts boat crash leaves many injured

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A boat crash on Lake Butte Des Morts on Saturday night left multiple people injured and the driver facing OWI charges. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Craig Quick confirmed that just after 10 p.m., a 19-foot Sea Ray crashed into a breakwall near Omro.
BUTTE DES MORTS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Scammers nearly get $10k from elderly lady, scared off by family member in Winnebago County

CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County are hoping to identify a car and its occupants after they nearly got away with scamming a woman out of $10,000. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced that there was a near successful scam in the Town of Clayton. The scammers reportedly told an elderly woman that her granddaughter was in custody after a vehicle crash in Texas.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Dead Following Incident at C.A. Lawton Foundry in De Pere

We now know why OSHA was called to investigate an incident at C.A. Lawton in De Pere. It has been revealed that a 24-year-old man died at the foundry on August 5th. His name has not been released, nor has any details about what happened at the foundry located at 1900 Enterprise Drive.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh PD warns of phone scam that lost a resident ‘several thousands of dollars’

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam in which the scammer posed as an attorney asking for bond money. According to a release, a resident received a phone call from a woman stating that she was the attorney for the resident’s granddaughter. The caller was asking for a large sum of money in order to bond the relative out of jail.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Set For Sheboygan Woman On Drug Charges After she Accidentally Called 911

Bail is set at $1000 cash for a 19-year-old Sheboygan woman facing multiple drug charges after she accidentally called 911. Essence C. Irving is charged with Possession of A Schedule Two Narcotic, Methamphetamine, and Drug Paraphernalia,. Possession of Marijuana with intent to deliver and four counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
101 WIXX

Manitowoc Man Identified as Las Vegas Murder Victim

LAS VEGAS, NV (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Manitowoc man has been identified as the victim in a murder last week in Las Vegas. Acturius Milner was killed Thursday at The Mirage hotel. His cousin, Billy Hemsley, was arrested. The Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed Milner’s hometown to FOX 11....
LAS VEGAS, NV
wearegreenbay.com

Foundry in De Pere confirms death after Friday accident

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old is dead after what a foundry in De Pere is calling an accident. According to a release sent by C.A. Lawton Co., the accident happened at the 1900 Enterprise Drive location on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Officials with the foundry now confirm...
DE PERE, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
FOND DU LAC, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Two Motorcyclists Badly Injured in Weekend Crash

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a weekend crash on Interstate 41. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at Military Road in Fond du Lac. Investigators say several motorcyclists were headed north in a group when two of them made contact with each other and crashed.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

49-year-old Manitowoc man identified as Las Vegas hotel shooting victim

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot at a Las Vegas Strip resort on Thursday. Auctrius DeWayne Milner Sr., 49, from Manitowoc, Wisconsin died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. Milner’s death is being investigated as a...
LAS VEGAS, NV

