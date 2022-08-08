Read full article on original website
Deadly rollover crash at a Dodge County off-ramp
EMMET, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Dodge County after a rollover crash in the Township of Emmet on Tuesday. According to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on the northbound off-ramp of State Highway 25 to State Highway 16.
Nine people injured in New London crash
A transit van hit a parked truck in New London causing nine passengers to obtain injuries, the crash remains under investigation.
Speeding car crashes into train in Washington County
A speeding car crashed into a train early Tuesday morning in Washington County. The crash could have been avoided if the driver reduced his speed to drive safely in the dense fog.
After Two Boat Crashes Cause Injury, Winnebago County Officials Urge Caution on the Water
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — Winnebago County Sheriff’s Officials are warning the public to take care on the water after two boat crashes in the span of four weeks. On Saturday, a 38-year-old man has been arrested following a boat crash on Lake Butte des Morts. It was reported around 10pm when a boat was seen hitting the breakwater. Three people were hurt.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Dodge County
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway following a deadly crash on Tuesday.
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
Lake Butte Des Morts boat crash leaves many injured
OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A boat crash on Lake Butte Des Morts on Saturday night left multiple people injured and the driver facing OWI charges. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Craig Quick confirmed that just after 10 p.m., a 19-foot Sea Ray crashed into a breakwall near Omro.
Scammers nearly get $10k from elderly lady, scared off by family member in Winnebago County
CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County are hoping to identify a car and its occupants after they nearly got away with scamming a woman out of $10,000. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced that there was a near successful scam in the Town of Clayton. The scammers reportedly told an elderly woman that her granddaughter was in custody after a vehicle crash in Texas.
Man Dead Following Incident at C.A. Lawton Foundry in De Pere
We now know why OSHA was called to investigate an incident at C.A. Lawton in De Pere. It has been revealed that a 24-year-old man died at the foundry on August 5th. His name has not been released, nor has any details about what happened at the foundry located at 1900 Enterprise Drive.
Oshkosh PD warns of phone scam that lost a resident ‘several thousands of dollars’
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam in which the scammer posed as an attorney asking for bond money. According to a release, a resident received a phone call from a woman stating that she was the attorney for the resident’s granddaughter. The caller was asking for a large sum of money in order to bond the relative out of jail.
Bail Set For Sheboygan Woman On Drug Charges After she Accidentally Called 911
Bail is set at $1000 cash for a 19-year-old Sheboygan woman facing multiple drug charges after she accidentally called 911. Essence C. Irving is charged with Possession of A Schedule Two Narcotic, Methamphetamine, and Drug Paraphernalia,. Possession of Marijuana with intent to deliver and four counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping....
Manitowoc Man Identified as Las Vegas Murder Victim
LAS VEGAS, NV (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Manitowoc man has been identified as the victim in a murder last week in Las Vegas. Acturius Milner was killed Thursday at The Mirage hotel. His cousin, Billy Hemsley, was arrested. The Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed Milner’s hometown to FOX 11....
Foundry in De Pere confirms death after Friday accident
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old is dead after what a foundry in De Pere is calling an accident. According to a release sent by C.A. Lawton Co., the accident happened at the 1900 Enterprise Drive location on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Officials with the foundry now confirm...
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
Two Motorcyclists Badly Injured in Weekend Crash
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a weekend crash on Interstate 41. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at Military Road in Fond du Lac. Investigators say several motorcyclists were headed north in a group when two of them made contact with each other and crashed.
Green Bay man accused of breaking into elderly woman’s residence, not having pants on
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing five charges after he allegedly broke into an 86-year-old’s residence only wearing a single sock, t-shirt and ankle bracelet. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 58-year-old Todd LaTour was arrested on multiple charges...
Four arrested on drug charges after search at Grand Marsh RV park
GRAND MARSH, Wis. — Four people were arrested last week after an RV park in Grand Marsh was searched. On August 1, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of 10th Lane, reportedly finding drugs in some of the mobile homes including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. A gun was also found.
Victim suffers serious, non-life-threatening injuries after Dodge Co. stabbing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the Village of Reeseville Saturday night for reports of a physical disturbance. Around 7:50 p.m. Saturday, Dodge County deputies arrived at a residence in the 400 block of Lincoln Ave. to find a 21-year-old armed with a knife.
Tactical situation at Beaver Dam hotel began when man left gun in room, police say
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — An hours-long tactical situation in Beaver Dam Monday began when a guest left a gun in a hotel room, the city’s police department said. In a news release Monday night, the Beaver Dam Police Department said staff members at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites on Seippel Boulevard called them around 11:25 a.m. after finding a...
49-year-old Manitowoc man identified as Las Vegas hotel shooting victim
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot at a Las Vegas Strip resort on Thursday. Auctrius DeWayne Milner Sr., 49, from Manitowoc, Wisconsin died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. Milner’s death is being investigated as a...
