CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County are hoping to identify a car and its occupants after they nearly got away with scamming a woman out of $10,000. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced that there was a near successful scam in the Town of Clayton. The scammers reportedly told an elderly woman that her granddaughter was in custody after a vehicle crash in Texas.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO