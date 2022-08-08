ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Arlington, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Business
Arlington, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Fort Worth, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
City
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
Arlington, TX
Business
Texas Monthly

Opinion: Let’s Cut the Red Tape That’s Holding Back Solar Energy in Texas

Texas can barely keep up with growing demands for electricity driven by our state’s booming population and the extreme temperatures resulting from climate change. Yet we make it more difficult than it needs to be for homeowners to take stress off the grid by installing solar panels to power their own homes. Red tape and delays imposed by municipalities, utilities, and homeowners associations get in the way.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reits#Dallas Fort Worth#Business Industry#Linus Business#Lawn Love#Dallas Reit#Candysdirt Com
fox4news.com

DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers

DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Larry Lease

Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall Flights

American Airlines has taken steps to reduce its overall September system capacity, including at Philadelphia International Airport.Jan Rosolino/Unsplash. American Airlines is starting to reduce its September system capacity, including at Philadelphia International Airport. According to Fox 4, the airline said that based on available resources, they created an extra buffer for the remainder of the summer schedule. They just implemented some adjustments to their October schedule.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CandysDirt

A Greenland Hills Tudor With 1920s Charm And 2020s Style

New Tudor homes with old charm and modern amenities are difficult to find, especially in a conservation district. This Greenland Hills Tudor blends so seamlessly into this historic neighborhood it’s hard to tell it was built in 2012. If we are honest, so many of us want that charming...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Homeowners Could See Biggest Tax Rate Reduction As Part of Budget Proposal

Dallas City Manager TC Broadnax is looking to pass the biggest tax rate reduction in decades.RK/Unsplash. Homeowners could see a nearly 3-cent decrease in the property tax rate, while police officers who delay retirement could receive financial bonuses. Dallas News, this is all part of a Dallas budget proposal, with City Manager T.C. Broadnax has presented a $4.51 billion budget for the next fiscal year.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

It’s National CBD Day: Here are the best CBD stores in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — CBD is becoming very popular these days as it is being used more and more to help relieve pain and anxiety. Monday, August 8 is National CBD Day!. NationalToday says, “National CBD Day is celebrated on August 8 every year. This is a day to celebrate and spread awareness about the usages and capacities of cannabidiol, a hemp-based compound that is touted for its ability to relieve pain and anxiety. It is also believed to be effective for movement and cognition-based disorders.”
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Five Small Cities Link to DFW Airport After Receiving Federal Grant

DFW International Airport is picking up service to five small cities as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s program to strengthen service to regional airports. The federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gave $3.65 million combined to airports in Rochester, MN; Great Falls, MT/; Natchez, MS.; Pasco, WA., and Charleston, WV, to start flying non-stop routes to DFW International Airport. Some of the flights still need final approval between the airlines and the airport before they are officially scheduled.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country. We celebrate real estate every single day! CandysDirt.com offers readers insider intel, House Porn, celebrity real estate, neighborhood profiles, what’s hot, (what’s not), sales insight, Realtor profiles, new developments, builder talk, real estate news and consumer Q&A’s. We showcase great listings, help them break away from the noise. We cover those neighborhood HOA meetings that make everyone’s blood pressure rise. Come tax appraisal time, we have The Tax Doctor right here. We even have a real estate attorney for the really tough questions. We do it all from our base in North Texas, where we love to report the Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Southlake, Colleyville, and Fort Worth Dirt. Unlike 98% of the real estate sites out there, CandysDirt.com is edited by a journalist who isn’t trying to sell you a home; a journalist who went to real estate school to sleep with the enemy and holds a Texas real estate license (this month, it’s with Ebby Halliday) but does NOT sell; a journalist who, along with a stellar staff, visits each property and neighborhood and kicks the tires hard in her pointy Louboutins. Or Jimmy Choos. Make no mistake: Candy Evans tells it like it is. Updated daily, reported accurately for the real estate consumer, and always spiced with dish from readers and local experts, CandysDirt.com is a daily fix for anyone who loves real estate in Dallas/Fort Worth.

 https://candysdirt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy