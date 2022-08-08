ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 FM WIFC

Blues Legends Get Together

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. In 1972 I was a freshman in high school in Wausau Wisconsin. I did not have an older brother or sister to turn me on to new music. I got what emanated from my transistor radio. It really didn’t pull in the big stations from Chicago and elsewhere so I did not get to hear the classic blues music of that day.
STEVENS POINT, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Stick Figure Vandalism Reported in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Stick figures on structures in Stevens Point are raising questions about whether it is considered art or vandalism. City officials say in this case, it is vandalism. Mayor Mike Wiza says the stick figures are placed around the city promoting a local artists’ business,...
STEVENS POINT, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau Woman Accused of Straw Gun Purchase

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau woman has been accused of making a straw purchase of two firearms earlier this year. Ashley Zastrow is said to have filled out false information on a Firearms Transaction Record, stating that she was the purchaser of the guns when in reality that was not the case.
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

West Sentenced to Life in Prison

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Henry West will never walk free again. The man who shot and killed Patty Grimm, his former boss in the Pine Grove Cemetery in October of 2019 was handed a life sentence without parole Tuesday for the incident. The sentence was part of a deal...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Wausau, WI
Wausau, WI
College Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
City
Brooklyn, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Waupaca County DA & Sheriff At Odds

WAUPACA, WI (WSAU) — The battle between Waupaca County’s district attorney and sheriff continued on Monday- the day before the sheriff faces a primary challenger. At issue is a report in a criminal trespass case written by a sheriff’s deputy–then “changed’ or “corrected”, depending on the point of view–and what the implications are of those actions.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Dozens of Animals Rescued From Home in Hull

TOWN OF HULL, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly two dozen dogs and a cat from a home on Chokecherry Road in Hull Monday. The investigation started with a tip about unsafe living conditions for both people and animals at the home. Officers made an initial investigation, then called in members of the animal control enforcement team to have a look as well.
HULL, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Parked Vehicle Catches Fire, Shuts Down Part of US 51 in Minocqua

MINOCQUA, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A fire that started in a parked vehicle and spread to a nearby building shut down a portion of US 51 through Minocqua Monday morning. According to WAOW TV, the incident started with an explosion at around 4:20 AM. The fire started in the vehicle, then spread to a nearby printing business.
MINOCQUA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy